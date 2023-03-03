Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors´ Meeting held on February 23, 2023

Date, Time and Place: February 23, 2023, at 10 a.m., exclusively in digital form, deemed to be held at the headquarters of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("Company" or "GOL"), at Praça Comandante Linneu Gomes, s/nº, Portaria 3, at the Board of Directors' Meeting Room, Jardim Aeroporto, ZIP Code 04626-020, in the city and State of São Paulo.
Call Notice and Attendance: Duly called pursuant to the Company's bylaws ("Bylaws"), having attended the meeting the majority of the members of the Company's Board of Directors: Marcela de Paiva Bomfim Teixeira, Paulo Sergio Kakinoff, Germán Pasquale Quiroga Vilardo, Philipp Schiemer e Anmol Bhargava. Also attended Mr. Celso Ferrer, Company's Chief Executive Officer.
Chair: Mrs. Marcela de Paiva Bomfim Teixeira chaired the meeting and invited Mrs. Renata Domingues da Fonseca Guinesi to act as secretary.
IV.Agenda: To resolve on:
the ratification of the acquisition by GLA (as defined below) of all shares issued by Smiles Fidelidade S.A. (previously known as SF 597 Participações Societárias S.A.) ("GLA Subsidiary");
the approval of the execution by the Company's management of all acts related to the following transaction ("Transaction"): the issuance by GOL Finance (as defined below) of senior secured notes ("GOL SSNs due 2028"), to be secured by the personal and collateral guarantees in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in item IV(ii)(5) below. The GOL SSNs due 2028 will be fully acquired by Abra Group Limited ("ABRA"). The terms of the GOL SSNs due 2028 include: (1)aggregate principal amount: approximately US$1,409 million; (2)term: up to 5 (five) years; (3)interest rate: 18% (eighteen per cent), of which, at least, 4.5% (four point five per cent) shall be paid in cash and the remaining may be paid-in-kind, at the Company's option; (4)original issue discount (OID): 15 (fifteen) points; (5)security interest: (a) fiduciary transfer and assignment of
intellectual property, including trademarks and domain, held by Gol Linhas
Aéreas S.A. ("GLA"), including as universal successor of Smiles Fidelidade S.A., with respect to the Smiles loyalty program ("Loyalty Program") or any other program that may replace it; (y) the right to use and the contractual position
related to the technological infrastructure and other agreements related to the Loyalty Program; and (z) the database, client list, operational manuals, trade secrets, copyrights, correspondence, publicity materials related to the Loyalty Program ("Smiles Assets and Rights" and "Smiles Collateral", respectively), including by means of a fiduciary transfer and assignment of certain assets to a wholly-owned subsidiary, which share capital will be granted as a collateral to the GOL SSNs due 2028; (b) a pledge over the receivables related to the financing between the Company and its subsidiaries and affiliates; (c) a person guarantee by the Company, GLA and GLA Subsidiary; and (d) a pari passu lien with respect to the intellectual property, including trademarks and domains, and the Company's spare parts granted as collateral under the GOL SSNs due 2026 (as defined below); (6)GLA Subsidiary: shortly after closing of the GOL SSNs due 2028, GLA will transfer in full the available Smiles Collateral to GLA Subsidiary, being the remaining Smiles Collateral transferred to GLA Subsidiary or including GLA Subsidiary as a party of the respective contracts, as applicable, by July 10, 2023 or December 31, 2023, as provided for in the GOL SSNs due 2028;
exclusivity: on the date of issuance of the GOL SSNs due 2028, the Company will enter into contractual undertakings with ABRA, GLA and GLA Subsidiary requiring that the Loyalty Program be the sole and exclusive loyalty program of the Company and its affiliates; (8)covenants: other protective covenants for a security of this nature in line with existing Company's debt covenants; and
call protection: non-callable notes, repayable at par with the issuance of exchangeable senior secured notes by GOL Equity Finance (as defined below) ("GOL ESSNs due 2028"). The GOL SSNs due 2028 shall be convertible into GOL
ESSNs due 2028 at ABRA's discretion, provided that the Company has
obtained the applicable corporate approvals; and (b) issued the warrants which allow for exchangeability of GOL ESSNs due 2028 into preferred shares issued by the Company, provided that shareholders of Company will have preemptive rights, pursuant to article 77, sole paragraph, of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended. The terms and conditions of the warrants will be defined upon approval of their issuance. The GOL ESSNs due 2028, when approved, will be secured by personal and collateral guarantees in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in item IV(ii)(6) below. The GOL ESSNs due 2028 will be fully acquired by ABRA. The terms of the GOL ESSNs due 2028 shall include:(1)aggregate principal amount: same as GOL SSNs due 2028; (2)term: 5 (five) years; (3)interest rate: 18% (eighteen per cent), of which, at least, 4.5% (four point five per cent) shall be paid in cash and the remaining may be paid-in-kind, at the Company's option; (4)original issue discount (OID): 15 (fifteen) points; (5)conversion premium: 15% (fifteen per cent); (6)security interest: same personal and collateral guarantees granted under the GOL SSNs due 2028; (7)early maturity: springing maturity in 2024 or 2025 prior to the maturity dates of the exchangeable senior notes issued by Gol Finance due 2024, of the senior unsecured notes issued by Gol Finance due 2025 and of the GOL SSNs due 2026, respectively, in each case, if more than 10% (ten per cent) of
such bonds remain outstanding; (8)call protection: non-call life with a make- whole for an event of default, and the Company may force conversion if share price is 30% (thirty per cent) above strike price for 20 (twenty) trading days in a 30-day period (provided that management will inform the independent members of the Board of Directors when and if such triggering events are verified, who will decide, at that time, whether or not GOL should exercise such option); and
covenants: same protective covenants as the GOL SSNs due 2028, as provided for in the Transaction Commitment, Exchange and Purchase Agreement, entered into on February 7, 2023 by and among Abra Global Finance, as issuer, ABRA, as guarantor, certain creditors and the Company, as guarantor of certain obligations;
the authorization for the Company to grant a personal guarantee in connection with(a) the GOL SSNs due 2028, in guarantee of the obligations to be undertaken by GOL Finance, a public limited liability company (société anonyme), incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, with its registered offices at 17 Boulevard Raiffeisen, L-2411, registered with the Luxembourg Register of Commerce and Companies (R.C.S. Luxembourg) under No. B 178.497 ("GOL Finance") in relation to ABRA; (b) upon issuance, subject to the applicable conditions, the GOL ESSNs due 2028, in guarantee of the obligations to be undertaken by GOL Equity Finance, a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated and existing under the Laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, with its registered offices at 17, Boulevard Raiffeisen, L-2411 Luxembourg, Luxembourg and registered with the Luxembourg Register of Commerce and Companies (R.C.S. Luxembourg) under No. B 224.920 ("GOL Equity Finance") in relation to ABRA; (c) of the intercompany note, to be issued by GOL Finance, securing the obligations to be undertaken by GOL Finance in relation to ABRA, under the GOL SSNs due 2028 ("SSN Global Intercompany Note"); and (d) of the intercompany note, to be issued by GOL Equity Finance, securing the obligations to be undertaken by GOL Finance in relation to ABRA, upon issuance, subject to the applicable conditions, under the GOL SSNs due 2028 ("ESSN Global Intercompany Note");
the authorization for the Company to participate, as an intervening party, in the agreements providing for the grant of collateral by GLA and the GLA Subsidiary, under the GOL SSNs due 2028 and, upon issuance, subject to the applicable conditions, the GOL ESSNs due 2028, in guarantee of the obligations to be undertaken by GOL Finance and GOL Equity Finance, respectively, in relation to ABRA, represented by TMF Brasil Administração e Gestão de Ativos Ltda. ("Collateral Agent"), by means of (a) the Smiles Fiduciary Transfer and Assignment by GLA (as defined below); (b) the Fiduciary Transfer of Shares of GLA Subsidiary (as defined below); and (c) the Smiles Fiduciary Transfer and Assignment by GLA Subsidiary (as defined below);
the authorization for the Company to participate, as an intervening party, in the 2026 Supplemental Indenture (as defined below);
the authorization for the Company to grant, by means of apari passu lien over the Fiduciary Transfer of IP of the Company (as defined below) granted by the Company under the SSN 2026 Indenture (as defined below) and the GOL SSNs due 2026 (as defined below), by means of amendment to the Fiduciary Transfer of IP of the Company, to include the obligations to be undertaken, under the GOL SSNs due 2028, by GOL Finance in relation to ABRA and, upon issuance, subject to the applicable conditions, under the GOL ESSNs due 2028, by GOL Equity Finance in relation to ABRA;
the authorization for the Company to participate, as an intervening party in the agreements providing for the grant of collateral by GLA (as defined below), by means of a pari passu lien over the guarantees granted by GLA under the SSN 2026 Indenture and the GOL SSNs due 2026, by means of the amendment to the Fiduciary Transfer of IP of GLA, the Fiduciary Assignment of Revolving Aircraft Spare Parts (as defined below) and the Fiduciary Assignment of Non-Revolving Aircraft Spare Parts (as defined below), to include the obligations to be undertaken, under the GOL SSNs due 2028, by GOL Finance in relation to ABRA and, upon issuance, subject to the applicable conditions, under the GOL ESSNs due 2028, by GOL Equity Finance in relation to ABRA;
the authorization of granting powers to the Executive Officers and/or the Company's attorneys-in-fact to practice any and all acts, including the hiring of service providers, and to execute all documents necessary for the consummation of the matters set forth in items "(i)", "(ii)", "(iii)", "(iv)", "(v)", "(vi)" and "(vii)" above, as well as the issuance of the GOL SSNs due 2028 by GOL Finance and, upon issuance, subject to the applicable conditions, the GOL ESSNs due 2028 by GOL Equity Finance; and
the ratification of any and all acts taken by the Company's Executive Board necessary for the consummation of the matters provided for in items "(i)", "(ii)", "(iii)", "(iv)", "(v)", "(vi)" and "(vii)" above, as well as the issuance of the GOL SSNs due 2028 by GOL Finance and, upon issuance, subject to the applicable conditions, the GOL ESSNs due 2028 by GOL Equity Finance.
Deliberations: After providing the necessary clarifications, and after having analyzed the documents related to the matters to be resolved, the members of the Board of Directors initially registered that Mrs. Constantino de Oliveira Junior, Joaquim Constantino Neto and Ricardo Constantino, representatives of the controlling shareholder in the Company's Board of Directors, did not participate in the works of this meeting of the Board of Directors related to the Transaction and that the Transaction was previously approved by the Audit Committee of the Company. The Chief Executive Officer and the
advisors then made a presentation to the attending members of the Board of Directors regarding the Transaction and the results of the negotiation held with the representatives of ABRA regarding the Transaction. Then the members of the Board of Directors who present at the meeting approved, by unanimous votes:
the ratification of the acquisition by GLA of all shares issued by GLA Subsidiary, pursuant to article 21, item "j" of the Bylaws;
the approval of the execution by the Company's management of the acts related to the Transaction;
the authorization for the Company to grant a personal guarantee to secure the obligations irrevocably and irreversibly to be undertaken, under the GOL SSNs due 2028 and SSN Global Intercompany Note, by GOL Finance and, upon issuance, subject to the applicable conditions, under the GOL ESSNs due 2028 and ESSN Global Intercompany Note, by GOL Equity Finance. The guarantee was hereby approved with the express waiver of benefits of order, rights and faculties of exoneration of any nature provided for in the Brazilian Civil Code (Código Civil), as well as in the Brazilian Code of Civil Procedure (Código de Processo Civil);
the participation of the Company, as a intervening party, in the agreements providing for the grant of collateral by GLA and GLA Subsidiary, intended to irrevocably and irreversibly guarantee the obligations undertaken, under the GOL SSNs due 2028, by GOL Finance and, upon issuance, subject to the applicable conditions, under the GOL ESSNs due 2028, by GOL Equity Finance, by means of
the fiduciary transfer and assignment of Smiles Assets and Rights, as described in the "Fiduciary Transfer and Assignment of Intellectual Property Rights and Assets Agreement and Other Covenants" to be entered into by and between GLA, as fiduciary transferor and assignor, the Company, as intervening party, and the Collateral Agent, as collateral agent ("Smiles Fiduciary Transfer and Assignment by GLA"); (b) the fiduciary transfer of all shares issued by GLA Subsidiary, which are held by GLA in full, as described in the "Fiduciary Transfer of Shares Agreement" to be entered into by and between GLA, as fiduciary transferor, the Company and GLA Subsidiary, as intervening parties, and the Collateral Agent, as collateral agent ("Fiduciary Transfer of Shares of GLA Subsidiary"); and (c) the fiduciary transfer and assignment, under suspensive condition, of Smiles Assets and Rights, as described in the "Fiduciary Transfer and Assignment of Intellectual Property Rights and Assets Agreement and Other Covenants Under Suspensive Condition" to be entered into by and between GLA Subsidiary, as fiduciary transferor and assignor, the Company and GLA, as intervening parties, and the Collateral Agent, as collateral agent ("Smiles Fiduciary Transfer and Assignment by GLA Subsidiary");
