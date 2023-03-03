Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors´ Meeting held on February 23, 2023

DocuSign Envelope ID: 7080A18E-2405-40D8-B3C0-19F1E66008A7

related to the technological infrastructure and other agreements related to the Loyalty Program; and (z) the database, client list, operational manuals, trade secrets, copyrights, correspondence, publicity materials related to the Loyalty Program ("Smiles Assets and Rights" and "Smiles Collateral", respectively), including by means of a fiduciary transfer and assignment of certain assets to a wholly-owned subsidiary, which share capital will be granted as a collateral to the GOL SSNs due 2028; (b) a pledge over the receivables related to the financing between the Company and its subsidiaries and affiliates; (c) a person guarantee by the Company, GLA and GLA Subsidiary; and (d) a pari passu lien with respect to the intellectual property, including trademarks and domains, and the Company's spare parts granted as collateral under the GOL SSNs due 2026 (as defined below); (6) GLA Subsidiary: shortly after closing of the GOL SSNs due 2028, GLA will transfer in full the available Smiles Collateral to GLA Subsidiary, being the remaining Smiles Collateral transferred to GLA Subsidiary or including GLA Subsidiary as a party of the respective contracts, as applicable, by July 10, 2023 or December 31, 2023, as provided for in the GOL SSNs due 2028;

exclusivity : on the date of issuance of the GOL SSNs due 2028, the Company will enter into contractual undertakings with ABRA, GLA and GLA Subsidiary requiring that the Loyalty Program be the sole and exclusive loyalty program of the Company and its affiliates; (8) covenants : other protective covenants for a security of this nature in line with existing Company's debt covenants; and

call protection : non-callable notes, repayable at par with the issuance of exchangeable senior secured notes by GOL Equity Finance (as defined below) (" GOL ESSNs due 2028 "). The GOL SSNs due 2028 shall be convertible into GOL

ESSNs due 2028 at ABRA's discretion, provided that the Company has

obtained the applicable corporate approvals; and (b) issued the warrants which allow for exchangeability of GOL ESSNs due 2028 into preferred shares issued by the Company, provided that shareholders of Company will have preemptive rights, pursuant to article 77, sole paragraph, of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended. The terms and conditions of the warrants will be defined upon approval of their issuance. The GOL ESSNs due 2028, when approved, will be secured by personal and collateral guarantees in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in item IV(ii)(6) below. The GOL ESSNs due 2028 will be fully acquired by ABRA. The terms of the GOL ESSNs due 2028 shall include: (1) aggregate principal amount : same as GOL SSNs due 2028; (2) term : 5 (five) years; (3) interest rate : 18% (eighteen per cent), of which, at least, 4.5% (four point five per cent) shall be paid in cash and the remaining may be paid-in-kind, at the Company's option; (4) original issue discount (OID) : 15 (fifteen) points; (5) conversion premium : 15% (fifteen per cent); (6) security interest : same personal and collateral guarantees granted under the GOL SSNs due 2028; (7) early maturity : springing maturity in 2024 or 2025 prior to the maturity dates of the exchangeable senior notes issued by Gol Finance due 2024, of the senior unsecured notes issued by Gol Finance due 2025 and of the GOL SSNs due 2026, respectively, in each case, if more than 10% (ten per cent) of

