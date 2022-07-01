Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors´ Meeting held on July 01, 2022

with the applicable legal declarations for the exercise of the positions, were duly signed and is filed at the Company's headquarters.

Due to the resolution above, the Board of Executive Officers of the Company will be composed by the following Directors:

Mr. Celso Guimarães Ferrer Junior , Brazilian, married, businessman, bearer of Identity Card RG No. 24982348, enrolled with the CPF/ME under No. 309.459.748-33, as Chief Executive Officer; (b) Mr. Richard Freeman Lark Jr. , Brazilian, single, businessman, bearer of Identity Card RG No. 504402948, issued by SSP/SP, enrolled with the CPF/ME under No. 214.996.428-73, as Vice Chief Financial Officer and Investors Relations Executive Officer; (c) Mr. Eduardo José Bernardes Neto , Brazilian, married, businessman, bearer of Identity Card RG No. 20427334-1, issued by SSP/SP, enrolled with the CPF/ME under No. 165.610.978-66, as Vice Chief Executive Officer, all of them with business address at Praça Comandante Linneu Gomes, s/nº, Portaria 3, Jardim Aeroporto, ZIP Code 04626-020, in the city of and State of São Paulo; and (d) Ms. Carla Patrícia Cabral da Fonseca , Brazilian, single, businesswoman, bearer of Identity Card RG No. 30593.936-1, issued by SSP/SP, enrolled with the CPF/ME under No. 284.882.578-21, with business address at Alameda Rio Negro, No. 585, Bloco B, 2 nd floor, Alphaville, city of Barueri, State of São Paulo, as Vice Chief Executive Officer, all with a united term of office until the Board of Directors' Meeting following the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of the Company that approves the accounts for the fiscal year ended at December 31, 2022.

Elect the following new members of the Alliance Committee, Financial Policies Committee, Risk Policy Committee and Corporate Governance and People Management Committee of the Company:

Mr. Celso Guimarães Ferrer Jr., qualified above, is elected to the positions of member of the Alliance Committee, Financial Policies Committee, Risk Policy Committee and Corporate Governance and People Management Committee, with a united term of office with the other members of the respective Committees, elected at the Board of Director's Meeting held on April 26, 2022; and Mr. Eduardo José Bernardes Neto , qualified above, is elected to the position of member of the Alliance Committee of the Company, with a united term of office with the other members of the Committee, elected at the Board of Director's Meeting held on April

26, 2022.

VI. Suspension of the Meeting and Drawing-upof the Minutes: The word was offered to

whoever might wish to use it and, as no one did, the work was suspended for the time

3