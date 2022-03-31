Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOLL4   BRGOLLACNPR4

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(GOLL4)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on March 29, 2022

03/31/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

("Publicly-held Company")

CNPJ/ME No 06.164.253/0001-87

NIRE 35.300.314.441

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

HELD ON MARCH 29, 2022

I. Date, Time and Place: On March 29, 2022, at 12:00 p.m., held at the head office of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("Company"), at Praça Comandante Linneu Gomes, s/nº, Portaria 3, in the Meeting Room of the Board of Directors, Jardim Aeroporto, Zip Code 04626-020, in the City and State of São Paulo.

II. Call Notice and Attendance: The call notice was waived due to the attendance of all members of the Board of Directors: Constantino de Oliveira Junior, Joaquim Constantino Neto, Ricardo Constantino, Anna Luiza Serwy Constantino, Antonio Kandir, André Béla Jánszky, Germán Pasquale Quiroga Vilardo and Philipp Schiemer.

III. Presiding Board: Mr. Constantino de Oliveira Junior was the Chairman of the meeting, and invited me, Ana Beatriz M. P. de Almeida Lobo, to act as secretary of the meeting.

IV.

Agenda: To pass resolutions on the following matters:

(i) the Management Proposal for the Annual General and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company to be submitted to the Annual General and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company, required by applicable laws, especially CVM Instruction No. 481/09 ("ICVM 481/09"), including: a) the proposal for the management compensation for the fiscal year of 2022; and b) the proposal for allocation of the results of the fiscal year of 2021.

V. Resolutions: Following the necessary explanation and detailed analysis of the documents regarding the matters listed herein, the Board of Directors of the Company approved, by unanimous voting, without any restrictions or reservations: (i) the Management Proposal to be submitted to the Annual General and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company, as required by applicable laws, especially ICVM 481/09, including the proposal for the management global compensation for the fiscal year of 2022, in the amount of R$ 28,173,890.20 (twenty-eightmillion, one hundred and seventy-three thousand, eight hundred and ninety reais and twenty cents). The directors stated that no distribution of dividends related to the fiscal year of 2021 shall be made to the shareholders given that the Company has recorded a loss for such fiscal year. The Management Proposal to be submitted to the Annual General and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting were duly initialed by the Presiding Board, filed at the head office of the Company, and will be disclosed to shareholders in accordance with the applicable law.

VI. Suspension of the Meeting and Drawing-up of the Minutes: The floor was offered to whoever might wish to use it and, since nobody did so, the meeting was suspended for the time necessary for these minutes to be drawn-up. Upon the reopening of the meeting, these minutes were read, checked and signed by the attendees. Signatures: Presiding Board - Chairman, Mr. Constantino de Oliveira Junior; Secretary, Ana Beatriz M. P. de Almeida Lobo. Members of the Board of Directors: Constantino de Oliveira Junior, Joaquim Constantino Neto, Ricardo Constantino, Antonio Kandir, Germán Pasquale Quiroga Vilardo, André Béla Jánszky, Anna Luiza Serwy Constantino e Philipp Schiemer.

I hereby certify that this is a faithful copy of the minutes that were drawn up in the proper book.

São Paulo, March 29, 2022.

__________________________________

__________________________________

Constantino de Oliveira Junior

Ana Beatriz M. P. de Almeida Lobo

Chairman

Secretary

Disclaimer

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 20:41:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
04:43pGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on Mar..
PU
03/29GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Call Notice of the General and Extraordinary Sharehol..
PU
03/29GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Management´s Proposal for the General and Extraordina..
PU
03/24GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on Mar..
PU
03/21GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Notice to Shareholders - Increase of Capital Stock Ap..
PU
03/14GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : 4Q21 Results Conference Call
PU
03/14TRANSCRIPT : Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 14, 2022
CI
03/14Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Provides Production and Earnings Forecast for the Y..
CI
03/14GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
03/14Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter End..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 13 963 M 2 938 M 2 938 M
Net income 2022 -747 M -157 M -157 M
Net Debt 2022 19 884 M 4 184 M 4 184 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,47x
Yield 2022 0,35%
Capitalization 6 793 M 1 429 M 1 429 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 13 969
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 17,20 BRL
Average target price 24,23 BRL
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paulo Sergio Kakinoff President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Freeman Lark CFO, Executive VP & Investor Relations Officer
Constantino de Oliveira Chairman
Celso Guimarães Ferrer Chief Operations Officer & Vice President
Antonio Kandir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.2.64%1 421
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.64%25 053
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.39%18 157
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-11.54%17 081
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-1.28%15 530
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.4.75%14 887