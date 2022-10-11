Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors´ Meeting held on September 30, 2022

ratification of all acts already performed related to the item "a" above, granting authorization to the Company's Officers to perform all acts necessary to comply with the referred resolutions, including, but not limited to, the execution of all applicable documents and agreements.

Resolutions : The members of the Board of Directors, in their entirety, discussed the matter on the Agenda and decided to approve, by unanimous vote and without any restrictions or reservations: record that, on March 29, 2022, the Company's Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting (" AESM ") was called to deliberate, among other matters, on the amendment of article 5, caput , of the Company's Bylaws, to update the Company's share capital, as a result of capital increases approved by the Board of Directors.

It so happens that, between the convening of the AESM and its holding, the Board of Directors' Meeting held on April 6, 2022 approved the increase in the Company's share capital, within the limit of its authorized capital, in the amount of R$ 341,929.72 (three hundred and forty-one thousand, nine hundred and twenty-nine reais and seventy-two cents) through the issuance of 40,513 preferred shares, registered and with no par value, due to the exercise of the stock option granted under the Plan.

In view of this, the Board re-ratifies that the Company's capital stock on the AESM date, considering the capital increase approved at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on April 6, 2022, was BRL 4,197,301,072.60 (four billion, one hundred and ninety-seven million, three hundred and one thousand, seventy-two reais and sixty cents), divided into 3,178,120,109 (three billion, one hundred and seventy-eight million, one hundred and twenty thousand, one hundred and nine) shares, being 2,863,682,710 (two billion, eight hundred and sixty-three million, six hundred and eighty-two thousand, seven hundred and ten) common shares and 314,437,399 (three hundred and fourteen million, four hundred and thirty-seven thousand, three hundred and ninety and nine) preferred shares, all registered and with no par value.