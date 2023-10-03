authorization for the Company's executive board to take any and all actions required for the formalization of the Amendments and the Amendment to the Fiduciary Assignment Agreement, including the grant of powers of attorney and the execution of auxiliary documents, annexes and the like, and the approval and ratification of any acts already taken for purposes of the Issue s and the guarantee.

Security Interest, in a Single Serie, for Public Distribution with Restricted Selling Efforts, of GOL Linhas Áreas S.A." ("Amendment - 8thIssue" and, jointly with the Amendment - 7thIssue, the "Amendments"), to be executed in the context of the eighth issue of simple debentures, in a single series,non-convertibleinto shares, secured by personal guarantee and security interest, issued by the Issuer ("Debentures of the 8thIssue" and, jointly with Debentures of the 7thIssue, "Debentures"), which was placed for public distribution with restricted selling efforts, pursuant to ICVM 476, for BRL610,217,000 ("8thIssue" and, jointly with the 7thIssue, the "Issues");

by the trustee of the 7th Issue, or by the holders of the Debentures of the 7th Issue, resulting from proceedings, lawsuits and/or other judicial or extrajudicial remedies required for safekeeping the claims and rights under the Indenture and other Issue documents, as amended, as well as applicable remuneration and overdue charges, including, but not limited to, those owed to the trustee, until the fulfillment of the obligations provided for under the Indenture ("Guarantee - 7thIssue"). In accordance with the Amendment - 7th Issue, the 7th Issue will have the following main characteristics: (a) Total Issue Amount:BRL887,500,000 on the Date of Issue (as defined below); (b) Number of Series:the 7th Issue will have (b.i) a single series, until April 16, 2020 ("Date of the First Split") (included); (b.ii) two series, from the Date of the First Split (excluded) to October 1, 2020 (" Date of the Second Split") (included); and (b.iii) three series, as of the Date of the Second Split (exclusive); (c) Number of Debentures:88,750 Debentures issued on the Date of Issue and, as of October 26, 2021 ("Acquisition Date") (excluded), 84,500 Debentures, being that (c.i) the first series of the Issue ("First Series") will total 17,937 Debentures; (c.ii) the second series of the Issue (" Second Series") will total 22,188 Debentures; and (c.iii) the third series of the Issue ("Third Series") will total 44,475 Debentures; (d) Nominal Unit Value: (d.i) BRL10,000 on the Date of Issue; (d.ii) BRL6,666,664000 for the First Series and the Second Series as of the Date of the First Split; and (d.iii) as of the Date of the Second Split, BRL6,666,664000, for the First Series, the Second Series and the Third Series ("Nominal Unit Value"); (e) Date of Issue: October 28, 2018 ("Date of Issue"); (f) Term and Maturity Date: the maturity (f.i) of the Debentures of the First Series will occur on June 27, 2026 ("First Series Maturity Date"); (f.ii) of the Debentures of the Second Series will occur on June 27, 2026 ("Second Series Maturity Date"); and (f.iii) of the Debentures of the Third Series will occur on June 27, 2026 ("Third Series Maturity Date" and, together with the First Series Maturity Date and the Second Series Maturity Date, "Maturity Date"), in all cases, except in the case of the occurrence of an event of early maturity, to be provided for in the Indenture of the 7th Amendment, as amended; and (g) Type: the Debentures of the 7th Issue will be unsecured, pursuant to Article 58, of Law No. 6.404, of December 15, 1976 ("LSA"), and will be secured by the Guarantee - 7th Issue and the Fiduciary Assignment, as provided in the Indenture of the 7th Amendment;

the execution, by the Company, as a guarantor, of the Amendment - 8 th Issue, securing the Issuer's obligation under the 8 th Issue, as provided for by the

" Private Instrument of Indenture of the Eighth Issue of Simple Debentures, Non-convertible into Shares and Secured by Personal Guarantee and Security Interest, in a Single Serie, for Public Distribution with Restricted

Selling Efforts, of GOL Linhas Áreas S.A." , dated October 25, 2021, as

