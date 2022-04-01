Log in
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Notice to Shareholders - Change in the Company´s Disclosure Channels

04/01/2022 | 02:18pm EDT
Notice to Shareholders

São Paulo, March 31, 2022 - Change in the Company's Disclosure Channels - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), ("GOL" or "Company"), Brazil's largest domestic airline, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in view of the amendment of the article 289 of Law No. 6,404 of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporate Law"), in force since January 1, 2022, and the Annual Circular Letter No. 2022 issued by CVM/SEP on February 24, 2022, the mandatory legal publications of the Company will be carried out exclusively in the professional journal "Valor Econômico", provided that publications through the "Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo" are being waived.

The Company's Registration Form is already updated and available in the Company's investor relations website(www.voegol.com.br/ri)and the CVM's website (www.cvm.gov.br).

Investor Relations ri@voegol.com.brwww.voegol.com.br/ir+55(11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

Disclaimer

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 18:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
