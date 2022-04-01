Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Notice to Shareholders - Change in the Company´s Disclosure Channels

Notice to Shareholders

São Paulo, March 31, 2022 - Change in the Company's Disclosure Channels - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), ("GOL" or "Company"), Brazil's largest domestic airline, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in view of the amendment of the article 289 of Law No. 6,404 of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporate Law"), in force since January 1, 2022, and the Annual Circular Letter No. 2022 issued by CVM/SEP on February 24, 2022, the mandatory legal publications of the Company will be carried out exclusively in the professional journal "Valor Econômico", provided that publications through the "Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo" are being waived.

The Company's Registration Form is already updated and available in the Company's investor relations website(www.voegol.com.br/ri)and the CVM's website (www.cvm.gov.br).

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

