GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(GOLL4)
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Notice to Shareholders - Expected date of the General Shareholders Meeting

01/15/2021 | 05:10pm EST
Annual General and

Extraordinary Meeting

São Paulo, January 15, 2021 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL" or "Company"),

(NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), in compliance with CVM Instruction N. 481, Article 21-L, announces to its shareholders and the market in general that its Annual General and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting is scheduled for April 15, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Praça Comandante Linneu Gomes, s/n., Portaria 3, Meeting Room of the Board of Directors, Jardim Aeroporto, CEP 04626- 020, in the City and State of São Paulo.

Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ri

+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 15,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 20-year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 15 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2021 22:09:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
