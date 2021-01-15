Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Notice to Shareholders - Expected date of the General Shareholders Meeting

Annual General and

Extraordinary Meeting

São Paulo, January 15, 2021 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL" or "Company"),

(NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), in compliance with CVM Instruction N. 481, Article 21-L, announces to its shareholders and the market in general that its Annual General and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting is scheduled for April 15, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Praça Comandante Linneu Gomes, s/n., Portaria 3, Meeting Room of the Board of Directors, Jardim Aeroporto, CEP 04626- 020, in the City and State of São Paulo.

