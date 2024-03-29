SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

For the month of March 2024

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

GOL INTELLIGENT AIRLINES INC.

Praça Comandante Linneu Gomes, Portaria 3, Prédio 24

Jd. Aeroporto

04630-000 São Paulo, São Paulo

Federative Republic of Brazil

Notice to Shareholders

São Paulo, March 28, 2024 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (B3: GOLL4, NYSE: GOL), Brazil's largest domestic airline company, in compliance with the provisions of Article 133 of Law No. 6,404/76, informs its shareholders that the documents and

information related to the matters on the agenda of the Annual General and

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company, to be held on April 30, 2024, at 10 a.m., are available to shareholders at the Company's headquarters, located at Praça Comandante Linneu Gomes, s/n, Portaria 3, Jardim Aeroporto, ZIP Code 04626-020, in the city and State of São Paulo, and on the Company's website (ri@voegol.com.br), having also been sent to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, in accordance with applicable law.

Furthermore, we inform that the publication of the documents required by applicable law will be duly carried out by the Company in the customary newspapers.

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

GOL is the main Brazil's airline and part of the Abra Group. Since founded in 2001, the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America, thus democratizing air transport. The company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, besides several codeshare and interline agreements, available to Customers, bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, Gollog delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 13,900 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety, GOL's #1 value, and operates a standardized fleet of 141 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

