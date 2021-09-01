Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOLL4   BRGOLLACNPR4

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(GOLL4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Notice to the Market - Change in Shareholding Ownership

09/01/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Change in Shareholding

Ownership

São Paulo, September 1, 2021 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL" or "Company"), (NYSE: GOL and B3:

GOLL4), under the Article 12 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, hereby in forms its shareholders as well as the market that Capital International Investors ("CII"), the independent investment division of Capital Research and Management Company, a company under the laws of the USA, headquartered at 333, South Hope Street, Los Angeles, California 90071, United States of America, having JP Morgan SA Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliarios, registered under CNPJ/ME nº 33.851.205/0001-30 and Citibank Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A, registered under CNPJ/ME nº 33.868.597/0001-40, as legal representatives in Brazil, has increased its interest in preferred shares ("PN Shares") and American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") representing PN Shares issued by the Company.

CII held 15,390,994 of the Company's PN Shares, corresponding to 4.90% and now it holds 17,500,994 of the Company's PN Shares and ADRs, equivalent to 5.57%. This is a minority investment that does not change the capital stock of the Company's control or management structure. The original release is available on the following address: www.voegol.com.br/ir.

GOL Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

GOLserves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILESallows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 14,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 20-year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, www.voegol.com.br/ir.

1

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Disclaimer

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 21:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
05:32pGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Notice to the Market - Change in Shareholdi..
PU
11:12aGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : 2020 Sustainability Report
PU
08/31GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Credit Suisse Downgrades Gol Linhas Aereas ..
MT
08/24Brazil's Embraer and Airlines Gol, Azul Rise on Better China Covid Outlook
DJ
08/04GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Brazil Traffic Surged in July Year-Over-Yea..
MT
08/04GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : discloses preliminary traffic figures for J..
PU
08/04Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Reports Preliminary Traffic Results for t..
CI
08/04GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Preliminary Traffic Figures for July 2021
PU
08/04Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Accelerates Its Fleet Transformation from..
CI
08/04GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Signs Deals for 28 Boeing 737 MAX-8 Aircraf..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 914 M 1 528 M 1 528 M
Net income 2021 -3 123 M -603 M -603 M
Net Debt 2021 16 951 M 3 272 M 3 272 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,31x
Yield 2021 0,71%
Capitalization 7 875 M 1 522 M 1 520 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 13 754
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 19,96 BRL
Average target price 25,14 BRL
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paulo Sergio Kakinoff President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Freeman Lark Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Constantino de Oliveira Chairman
Celso Guimarães Ferrer Chief Operations Officer & Vice President
Eduardo José Bernardes Neto Chief Commercial Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.-19.97%1 536
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.57%25 789
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-2.46%21 121
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.7.54%15 051
AIR CHINA LIMITED-13.77%14 226
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-1.30%13 789