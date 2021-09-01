Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Notice to the Market - Change in Shareholding Ownership

Change in Shareholding

São Paulo, September 1, 2021 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL" or "Company"), (NYSE: GOL and B3:

GOLL4), under the Article 12 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, hereby in forms its shareholders as well as the market that Capital International Investors ("CII"), the independent investment division of Capital Research and Management Company, a company under the laws of the USA, headquartered at 333, South Hope Street, Los Angeles, California 90071, United States of America, having JP Morgan SA Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliarios, registered under CNPJ/ME nº 33.851.205/0001-30 and Citibank Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A, registered under CNPJ/ME nº 33.868.597/0001-40, as legal representatives in Brazil, has increased its interest in preferred shares ("PN Shares") and American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") representing PN Shares issued by the Company.

CII held 15,390,994 of the Company's PN Shares, corresponding to 4.90% and now it holds 17,500,994 of the Company's PN Shares and ADRs, equivalent to 5.57%. This is a minority investment that does not change the capital stock of the Company's control or management structure. The original release is available on the following address: www.voegol.com.br/ir.

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

GOLserves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILESallows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 14,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 20-year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, www.voegol.com.br/ir.

