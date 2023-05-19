Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Notice to the Market - Form 6-K

Notice to the Market

São Paulo, May 18, 2023 -GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4) ("GOL" or "Company"), Brazil's largest domestic airline, in accordance with the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) Resolution No. 44, of August 23, 2021, as amended, hereby informs it shareholders and the market in general that, on the date hereof, it was notified as to the completion of the contribution of 10,846,688 preferred shares of GOL held by PATH-Brazil LLC, enrolled with the Brazilian Taxpayers' Registry (Cadastro Nacional da Pessoa Jurídica do Ministério da Fazenda or "CNPJ/MF") under No. 44.062.973/0001-20, to Abra Group Limited, enrolled with the CNPJ/MF under No. 47.688.124/0001-75. The aforementioned transaction does not result in any change in the Company's shareholding control structure.

