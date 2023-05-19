Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Notice to the Market - Form 6-K

São Paulo, May 18, 2023 -GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4) ("GOL" or "Company"), Brazil's largest domestic airline, in accordance with the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) Resolution No. 44, of August 23, 2021, as amended, hereby informs it shareholders and the market in general that, on the date hereof, it was notified as to the completion of the contribution of 10,846,688 preferred shares of GOL held by PATH-Brazil LLC, enrolled with the Brazilian Taxpayers' Registry (Cadastro Nacional da Pessoa Jurídica do Ministério da Fazenda or "CNPJ/MF") under No. 44.062.973/0001-20, to Abra Group Limited, enrolled with the CNPJ/MF under No. 47.688.124/0001-75. The aforementioned transaction does not result in any change in the Company's shareholding control structure.
Investor Relations
ir@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.
GOL is the largest airline in Brazil. leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since it was founded in 2001. the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America. democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers. bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All". GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers. including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet. movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program. SMILES. In cargo transportation. GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 13.7 thousand highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety. GOL's #1 value. and operates a standardized fleet of 144 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information. go towww.voegol.com.br/ir.
Disclaimer
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 10:11:23 UTC.