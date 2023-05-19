Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOLL4   BRGOLLACNPR4

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(GOLL4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:57 2023-05-18 pm EDT
7.980 BRL   -1.48%
06:12aGol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Notice to the Market - Form 6-K
PU
05/16Thales, Gol ink deal to move maintenance services to Brazil
RE
05/11Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : CONSOLIDATED FORM - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Notice to the Market - Form 6-K

05/19/2023 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notice to the Market

São Paulo, May 18, 2023 -GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4) ("GOL" or "Company"), Brazil's largest domestic airline, in accordance with the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) Resolution No. 44, of August 23, 2021, as amended, hereby informs it shareholders and the market in general that, on the date hereof, it was notified as to the completion of the contribution of 10,846,688 preferred shares of GOL held by PATH-Brazil LLC, enrolled with the Brazilian Taxpayers' Registry (Cadastro Nacional da Pessoa Jurídica do Ministério da Fazenda or "CNPJ/MF") under No. 44.062.973/0001-20, to Abra Group Limited, enrolled with the CNPJ/MF under No. 47.688.124/0001-75. The aforementioned transaction does not result in any change in the Company's shareholding control structure.

Investor Relations
ir@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

GOL is the largest airline in Brazil. leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since it was founded in 2001. the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America. democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers. bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All". GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers. including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet. movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program. SMILES. In cargo transportation. GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 13.7 thousand highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety. GOL's #1 value. and operates a standardized fleet of 144 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information. go towww.voegol.com.br/ir.

Attachments

Disclaimer

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 10:11:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
06:12aGol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Notice to the Market - Form 6-K
PU
05/16Thales, Gol ink deal to move maintenance services to Brazil
RE
05/11Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : CONSOLIDATED FORM - Form 6-K
PU
05/08Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : 1Q23 Results Conference Call Transcript
PU
05/08Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Reports Preliminary April Traffic
MT
05/05Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Reports Preliminary Traffic Results for the Month a..
CI
05/05Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : discloses preliminary traffic figures for April 2023
PU
05/03Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Notice to the Market - Form 6-K
PU
05/02Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors´ Meeting held on Ma..
PU
05/02Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Announces Change of Chief Financial and Investor Rela..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 19 088 M 3 841 M 3 841 M
Net income 2023 -187 M -37,7 M -37,7 M
Net Debt 2023 21 479 M 4 323 M 4 323 M
P/E ratio 2023 -350x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 333 M 671 M 671 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
EV / Sales 2024 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 13 751
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 7,98 BRL
Average target price 14,28 BRL
Spread / Average Target 79,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Celso Guimarães Ferrer Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Mario Liao Chief Financial Officer
Constantino de Oliveira Chairman
Germán Pasquale Quiroga Vilardo Independent Director
Philipp Schiemer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.10.35%681
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED10.13%29 132
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.9.22%23 067
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC32.60%19 850
AIR CHINA LIMITED-8.06%19 395
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-2.56%15 953
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer