Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOLL4   BRGOLLACNPR4

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(GOLL4)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Preliminary Traffic Figures for January 2022

02/04/2022 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for January 2022

São Paulo, February 4, 2022 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of January 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Highlights:

| GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 26.2%. Total seats increased 29.8% and the number of departures increased by 29.3%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 25.2% and the load factor was 82.6%.

| GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 22.2% and demand (RPK) increased by 21.5%. GOL's domestic load factor was 82.8%. The volume of departures increased by 27.4% and seats increased by 27.9%.

| GOL's international supply (ASK) was 132 million, the demand (RPK) was 102 million and international load factor was 77.4%.

December/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:

Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

LTM Traffic Figures (¹)

Operational data *

Jan/22

Jan/21

% Var.

Jan/22 LTM

Jan/21 LTM

% Var.

Total GOL

Departures

19,868

15,370

29.3%

138,671

114,006

21.6%

Seats (thousand)

3,477

2,680

29.8%

24,318

19,742

23.2%

ASK (million)

4,166

3,301

26.2%

27,881

23,269

19.8%

RPK (million)

3,441

2,749

25.2%

22,836

18,532

23.2%

Load Factor

82.6%

83.3%

-0.7 p.p

81.9%

79.6%

2.3 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

2,775

2,180

27.3%

19,402

15,332

26.5%

Domestic GOL

Departures

19,580

15,370

27.4%

138,078

111,434

23.9%

Seats (thousand)

3,428

2,680

27.9%

24,217

19,303

25.5%

ASK (million)

4,035

3,301

22.2%

27,624

22,227

24.3%

RPK (million)

3,339

2,749

21.5%

22,640

17,802

27.2%

Load Factor

82.8%

83.3%

-0.5 p.p

82.0%

80.1%

1.9 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

2,737

2,180

25.6%

19,327

15,042

28.5%

International GOL

Departures

288

0

N.A.

593

2,572

-76.9%

Seats (thousand)

50

0

N.A.

100

439

-77.1%

ASK (million)

132

0

N.A.

257

1,041

-75.3%

RPK (million)

102

0

N.A.

196

730

-73.1%

Load Factor

77.4%

0

N.A.

76.3%

70.1%

6.2 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

38

0

N.A.

75

290

-74.0%

On-time Departures

87.5%

94.9%

-7.4 p.p

93.4%

95.0%

-1.6 p.p

Flight Completion

99.6%

99.2%

0.4 p.p

98.9%

97.3%

1.6 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand)

4.3

3.2

34.8%

43.1

37.2

16.0%

  • Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
    (1) Preliminary Figures

1

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for January 2022

GOL Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4).

For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ri.

2

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Disclaimer

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 21:15:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
04:16pGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Preliminary Traffic Figures for January 2022
PU
01/28GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Amendment to Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6..
PU
01/24Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Plans to Finance 737 MAX 8 Aircraft as $600 Million Deal..
MT
01/24GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K)
PU
01/24GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Secures US$600 Million in Financing for Fleet Transfo..
PU
01/14GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors´ Meeting held on Ja..
PU
01/10GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Notice to Shareholders - Auction for preferred shares..
PU
01/10Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Expects Q4 Per-Share Loss of $0.23, and ADS Loss of $0.4..
MT
01/10Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Third Quarter of..
CI
01/10GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : announces Investor Update
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 410 M 1 388 M 1 388 M
Net income 2021 -4 228 M -792 M -792 M
Net Debt 2021 18 259 M 3 420 M 3 420 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,75x
Yield 2021 1,12%
Capitalization 6 987 M 1 308 M 1 308 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,41x
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 14 193
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 17,69 BRL
Average target price 24,68 BRL
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paulo Sergio Kakinoff Chief Executive Officer
Richard Freeman Lark Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Constantino de Oliveira Chairman
Celso Guimarães Ferrer Chief Operations Officer & Vice President
Antonio Kandir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.3.52%1 321
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.1.66%25 340
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC7.02%21 149
AIR CHINA LIMITED7.35%19 112
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED6.00%17 634
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED11.24%14 366