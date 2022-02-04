Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Preliminary Traffic Figures for January 2022

GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for January 2022

São Paulo, February 4, 2022 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of January 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Highlights:

| GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 26.2%. Total seats increased 29.8% and the number of departures increased by 29.3%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 25.2% and the load factor was 82.6%.

| GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 22.2% and demand (RPK) increased by 21.5%. GOL's domestic load factor was 82.8%. The volume of departures increased by 27.4% and seats increased by 27.9%.

| GOL's international supply (ASK) was 132 million, the demand (RPK) was 102 million and international load factor was 77.4%.

December/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:

Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) LTM Traffic Figures (¹) Operational data * Jan/22 Jan/21 % Var. Jan/22 LTM Jan/21 LTM % Var. Total GOL Departures 19,868 15,370 29.3% 138,671 114,006 21.6% Seats (thousand) 3,477 2,680 29.8% 24,318 19,742 23.2% ASK (million) 4,166 3,301 26.2% 27,881 23,269 19.8% RPK (million) 3,441 2,749 25.2% 22,836 18,532 23.2% Load Factor 82.6% 83.3% -0.7 p.p 81.9% 79.6% 2.3 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,775 2,180 27.3% 19,402 15,332 26.5% Domestic GOL Departures 19,580 15,370 27.4% 138,078 111,434 23.9% Seats (thousand) 3,428 2,680 27.9% 24,217 19,303 25.5% ASK (million) 4,035 3,301 22.2% 27,624 22,227 24.3% RPK (million) 3,339 2,749 21.5% 22,640 17,802 27.2% Load Factor 82.8% 83.3% -0.5 p.p 82.0% 80.1% 1.9 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,737 2,180 25.6% 19,327 15,042 28.5% International GOL Departures 288 0 N.A. 593 2,572 -76.9% Seats (thousand) 50 0 N.A. 100 439 -77.1% ASK (million) 132 0 N.A. 257 1,041 -75.3% RPK (million) 102 0 N.A. 196 730 -73.1% Load Factor 77.4% 0 N.A. 76.3% 70.1% 6.2 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 38 0 N.A. 75 290 -74.0% On-time Departures 87.5% 94.9% -7.4 p.p 93.4% 95.0% -1.6 p.p Flight Completion 99.6% 99.2% 0.4 p.p 98.9% 97.3% 1.6 p.p Cargo Ton (thousand) 4.3 3.2 34.8% 43.1 37.2 16.0%

Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

