Assembleia pendente de aprovação

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. to be held on

04/30/2024

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

The present remote voting ballot, concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (Company) to be held on April 30, 2024 (EGM), must be filled out if the Shareholder chooses to exercise his/her right to vote remotely, pursuant to CVM Resolution 81, of March 29, 2022, as amended ("Voting Ballot"). In this case, it is essential that all fields of this Remote Voting Ballot are filled in. The Voting Ballot will only be considered valid and the votes cast herein counted in the quorum of the shareholders' meeting, if the following instructions are observed:

all pages must be initialed: the Shareholder or his/her legal representative(s)( is), as the case may be and under the terms of current legislation, must sign the last page of the Voting Ballot. we request that the signature be duly notarized; and the shareholders holding preferred shares of the Company shall not have voting rights, as provided for by applicable corporate law and by the Companys Bylaws.

In addition, in order to be considered valid, the Voting Ballot shall be submitted to the Company until April 23rd, 2024 (including).

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

The Shareholder may send the Voting Ballot directly to the Company or transmit the instructions for filling it out to custodians/bookkeepers, as follows:

To the Company: must send a physical copy of the initialed and signed Voting Ballot, with duly authenticated signature (notarized by apostille if signed abroad); proof issued by the depositary dated up to three (3) business days from the date of sending the Voting Ballot (exempt if the shareholder is included in the list provided by the depositary); and certified copy of the following identification documents:

individual: identity document with photo (shareholder or representative); legal entity: identity document with photo (shareholder or representative), consolidated bylaws/articles of incorporation and proof of representation powers; or investment fund: identity document with photo (shareholder or representative), consolidated bylaws/ articles of incorporation of the fund manager or administrator, as the case may be, proof of representation powers and consolidated regulation.

The Company will not require sworn translations of documents originally drafted in Portuguese, English or Spanish. The Shareholder must submit the Voting Ballot and the documentation referred to above at the Company within seven (7) days from the Extraordinary General Meeting, i.e. until April 23rd, 2024 (including). The Shareholder may send scanned copies of the documents to the e-mails indicated below (originals must be sent within three (3) consecutive days prior to the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting). The Voting Ballots received after the above dates will be disregarded. The Company will notify the Shareholder of the receipt and acceptance of the Voting Ballot. If the Voting Ballot is not fully completed or accompanied by the necessary documents, it will be disregarded and the Company will notify the sender.

For custodians/bookkeepers: the shareholder who chooses to exercise their right to vote remotely through service providers must transmit their voting instructions to their respective custodian agents, observing the rules determined by them. To do so, shareholders should contact their custodian agents and verify the procedures established by them for issuing voting instructions by Voting Ballot, as well as the documents and information required by them for this purpose.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation, when that is the case.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. | Legal Department

Pça. Comandante Lineu Gomes, s/n, portaria 3, building 24, Jardim Aeroporto, city and State of São Paulo, Zip Code 04626-020

E-mail: ri@voegol.com.br c/c wehvsantos@voegol.com.br

Phone Number: (11) 2128-4700

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

ITAÚ CORRETORA DE VALORES S.A.

Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3rd floor, parte - São Paulo Zip Code 04538-132

Service to Shareholders: 3003-9285 (capitals and metropolitan regions) 0800 7209285 (other location) Opening hours are on weekdays from 9 am to 6 pm.