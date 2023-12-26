SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of December 2023

(Commission File No. 001-32221)

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

GOL INTELLIGENT AIRLINES INC.

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

Praça Comandante Linneu Gomes, Portaria 3, Prédio 24

Jd. Aeroporto

04630-000 São Paulo, São Paulo

Federative Republic of Brazil

(Address of registrant's principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file

annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.



Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F ______

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the

information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the

information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



Yes ______ No ___X___

GOL Secures Guarantee for Engine Financing

São Paulo, December 26, 2023 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), ("GOL" or "Company"), the main Brazil's domestic airline, announces that it has received approval to access a newly developed credit insurance policy structured with the direct support of the Executive Secretariat of the Chamber of Foreign Trade (SE-Camex) and backed by the Export Guarantee Fund (FGE). This credit insurance policy can be used to enable maintenance services provided exclusively in Brazil by the GE-Celma MRO maintenance unit, supporting the local economy of Petrópolis, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, and allowing GOL to seek third-party credit lines of up to US$ 209 million to finance the maintenance of its CFM56-7B engines.

Investor Relations

ir@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir

1 GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A

GOL Secures Guarantee for Engine Financing

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

GOL is the main Brazil's airline and part of the Abra Group. Since founded in 2001, the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America, thus democratizing air transport. The company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, besides several codeshare and interline agreements, available to Customers, bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, Gollog delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 13,900 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety, GOL's #1 value, and operates a standardized fleet of 141 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ri.

2 GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: December 26, 2023