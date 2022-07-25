Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : announces Change in Shareholding Ownership

Change in Shareholding

Ownership

São Paulo, July 25, 2022 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL" or "Company") (NYSE: GOL and B3:

GOLL4), under the article 12 of CVM Instruction no44, from august 23, 2021, ("Resolução CVM no44), hereby informs its shareholders as well as the market that has received a correspondence of Capital International Investors ("CII"), the independent investment division of Capital Research and Management Company, a company under the laws of USA, headquartered at 333, South Hope Street, Los Angeles, California, 90071, United States of America, having JP Morgan S.A. Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A., registered under CNPJ/ME no 33.851.205/0001-30 and Citibank Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A., registered under CPNJ/ME no 33.868.957/0001-40, as legal representatives in Brazil, informing that reduced its interests in preferred shares ("PN Shares") and American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs"), representing PN Shares issued by the Company.

CII held 21,468,900 of the Company's PN Shares, corresponding to 6.38% and due to the transactions mentioned above, now holds 11,760,584 of the Company's PN Shares and ADRs, equivalent to 3.49%. This is a minority investment that does not change the capital stock of the Company's control or management structure. The original release is attached in this document

GOL Investor Relations ri@voegol.com.br www.voegol.com.br/ir+55 (11) 2128-4700

Sobre a GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is the largest airline in Brazil, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since founded in 2001, the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America, thus democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air FranceKLM, besides several codeshare and interline agreements available to Customers, bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 14,000 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety, GOL's #1 value, and operates a standardized fleet of 142 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ri.

1

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.