    GOLL4   BRGOLLACNPR4

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(GOLL4)
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : discloses preliminary traffic figures for August 2021

09/06/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for August 2021

São Paulo, September 6, 2021 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminaryair traffic figures for the month of August 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

Highlights:

| In the domestic market, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights increased 85% and supply (ASK) increased by 83%. GOL's domestic load factor was 80.2% in August, a 0.8 p.p increase in comparison to August 2020. GOL transported 1.5 million passengers during the month, a 87% increase over August 2020.

| GOL reduced its operations in the last 10 days of the month in order to migrate its passenger service system to Sabre Systems.

| GOL did not operate regular international flights during the month.

August/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:

Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

Quarterly Traffic Figures(¹)

Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹)

Operating data *

Aug/21

Aug/20

% Var.

% Var.

Aug/21

Aug/20

8M21

8M20

LTM

LTM

% Var.

Total GOL

Departures

11,223

5,799

93.5%

76,495

79,321

-3.6%

121,702

169,340

-28.1%

Seats (thousand)

1,997

1,020

95.9%

13,501

13,592

-0.7%

21,449

29,569

-27.5%

ASK (million)

2,281

1,247

83.0%

15,987

15,757

1.5%

25,372

33,226

-23.6%

RPK (million)

1,829

990

84.7%

13,112

12,537

4.6%

20,701

26,766

-22.7%

Load factor

80.2%

79.4%

0.8 p.p

82.0%

79.6%

2.5 p.p

81.6%

80.6%

1.0 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

1,478

792

86.7%

10,754

10,457

2.8%

17,072

23,114

-26.1%

Domestic GOL

Departures

11,223

5,799

93.5%

76,495

74,929

2.1%

121,702

159,469

-23.7%

Seats (thousand)

1,997

1,020

95.9%

13,501

12,841

5.1%

21,449

27,875

-23.1%

ASK (million)

2,281

1,247

83.0%

15,987

13,973

14.4%

25,372

29,261

-13.3%

RPK (million)

1,829

990

84.7%

13,112

11,247

16.6%

20,701

23,845

-13.2%

Load factor

80.2%

79.4%

0.8 p.p

82.0%

80.5%

1.5 p.p

81.6%

81.5%

0.1 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

1,478

792

86.7%

10,754

9,963

7.9%

17,072

21,963

-22.3%

International GOL

Departures

0

0

N.A.

0

4,392

N.A.

0

9,871

N.A.

Seats (thousand)

0

0

N.A.

0

751

N.A.

0

1,695

N.A.

ASK (million)

0

0

N.A.

0

1,784

N.A.

0

3,965

N.A.

RPK (million)

0

0

N.A.

0

1,290

N.A.

0

2,920

N.A.

Load factor

0

0

N.A.

0

72.3%

N.A.

0

73.7%

N.A.

Pax on board (thousand)

0

0

N.A.

0

494

N.A.

0

1,151

N.A.

On-time Departures

95.6%

96.2%

-0.6 p.p

96.3%

94.0%

2.3 p.p

95.5%

92.8%

2.7 p.p

Flight Completion

99.3%

98.4%

0.9 p.p

98.7%

97.1%

1.6 p.p

98.8%

97.7%

1.2 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand)

3.4

1.9

78.9%

25.0

27.5

-9.0%

38.5

62.5

-38.3%

  • Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
    (1) Preliminary Figures

1

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for August 2021

GOL Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has a strategic alliance with Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

2

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Disclaimer

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 21:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
