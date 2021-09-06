Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : discloses preliminary traffic figures for August 2021

GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for August 2021

São Paulo, September 6, 2021 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminaryair traffic figures for the month of August 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

Highlights:

| In the domestic market, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights increased 85% and supply (ASK) increased by 83%. GOL's domestic load factor was 80.2% in August, a 0.8 p.p increase in comparison to August 2020. GOL transported 1.5 million passengers during the month, a 87% increase over August 2020.

| GOL reduced its operations in the last 10 days of the month in order to migrate its passenger service system to Sabre Systems.

| GOL did not operate regular international flights during the month.

August/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:

Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Quarterly Traffic Figures(¹) Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹) Operating data * Aug/21 Aug/20 % Var. % Var. Aug/21 Aug/20 8M21 8M20 LTM LTM % Var. Total GOL Departures 11,223 5,799 93.5% 76,495 79,321 -3.6% 121,702 169,340 -28.1% Seats (thousand) 1,997 1,020 95.9% 13,501 13,592 -0.7% 21,449 29,569 -27.5% ASK (million) 2,281 1,247 83.0% 15,987 15,757 1.5% 25,372 33,226 -23.6% RPK (million) 1,829 990 84.7% 13,112 12,537 4.6% 20,701 26,766 -22.7% Load factor 80.2% 79.4% 0.8 p.p 82.0% 79.6% 2.5 p.p 81.6% 80.6% 1.0 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 1,478 792 86.7% 10,754 10,457 2.8% 17,072 23,114 -26.1% Domestic GOL Departures 11,223 5,799 93.5% 76,495 74,929 2.1% 121,702 159,469 -23.7% Seats (thousand) 1,997 1,020 95.9% 13,501 12,841 5.1% 21,449 27,875 -23.1% ASK (million) 2,281 1,247 83.0% 15,987 13,973 14.4% 25,372 29,261 -13.3% RPK (million) 1,829 990 84.7% 13,112 11,247 16.6% 20,701 23,845 -13.2% Load factor 80.2% 79.4% 0.8 p.p 82.0% 80.5% 1.5 p.p 81.6% 81.5% 0.1 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 1,478 792 86.7% 10,754 9,963 7.9% 17,072 21,963 -22.3% International GOL Departures 0 0 N.A. 0 4,392 N.A. 0 9,871 N.A. Seats (thousand) 0 0 N.A. 0 751 N.A. 0 1,695 N.A. ASK (million) 0 0 N.A. 0 1,784 N.A. 0 3,965 N.A. RPK (million) 0 0 N.A. 0 1,290 N.A. 0 2,920 N.A. Load factor 0 0 N.A. 0 72.3% N.A. 0 73.7% N.A. Pax on board (thousand) 0 0 N.A. 0 494 N.A. 0 1,151 N.A. On-time Departures 95.6% 96.2% -0.6 p.p 96.3% 94.0% 2.3 p.p 95.5% 92.8% 2.7 p.p Flight Completion 99.3% 98.4% 0.9 p.p 98.7% 97.1% 1.6 p.p 98.8% 97.7% 1.2 p.p Cargo Ton (thousand) 3.4 1.9 78.9% 25.0 27.5 -9.0% 38.5 62.5 -38.3%

Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

