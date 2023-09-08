Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : discloses preliminary traffic figures for August - Form 6-K
Today at 07:07 am
GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for August
São Paulo, September 8, 2023 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of August 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.
Highlights:
|
GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 7.7%. Total seats increased 21.7% and the number of departures increased by 17.8%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 11.6% and the load factor was 84.4%.
|
GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 9.4% and demand (RPK) increased by 13.7%. GOL's domestic load factor was 84.6%. The volume of departures increased by 18.1% and seats increased by 21.8%.
|
GOL's international supply (ASK) was 298 million, the demand (RPK) was 246 million and international load factor was 82.7%.
August/23 Preliminary Traffic Figures:
Monthly Traffic Figures (1)
Accumulated Traffic Figures (1)
Accumulated Traffic LTM (1)
Operating data *
Aug/23
Aug/22
% Var.
8M23
8M22
% Var.
LTM23
LTM22
% Var.
Total GOL
Departures
19,158
16,264
17.8%
150,291
128,938
16.6%
223,303
186,616
19.7%
Seats (thousand)
3,437
2,825
21.7%
26,286
22,478
17.0%
39,029
32,497
20.1%
ASK (million)
3,536
3,282
7.7%
28,924
26,199
10.4%
43,489
37,227
16.8%
RPK (million)
2,986
2,675
11.6%
23,479
20,904
12.3%
35,192
29,936
17.6%
Load factor
84.4%
81.5%
3.0 p.p
81.2%
79.8%
1.4 p.p
80.9%
80.4%
0.5 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,735
2,236
22.4%
20,571
17,346
18.6%
30,586
25,400
20.4%
Domestic GOL
Departures
18,423
15,606
18.1%
143,642
125,614
14.4%
213,260
182,987
16.5%
Seats (thousand)
3,312
2,718
21.8%
25,144
21,907
14.8%
37,301
31,875
17.0%
ASK (million)
3,238
2,959
9.4%
26,014
24,657
5.5%
39,056
35,561
9.8%
RPK (million)
2,740
2,409
13.7%
21,229
19,601
8.3%
31,770
28,538
11.3%
Load factor
84.6%
81.4%
3.2 p.p
81.6%
79.5%
2.1 p.p
81.3%
80.3%
1.1 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,634
2,146
22.7%
19,708
16,867
16.8%
29,284
24,883
17.7%
International GOL
Departures
735
658
11.7%
6,649
3,324
100.0%
10,043
3,629
N.M
Seats (thousand)
126
107
17.4%
1,142
565
N.M
1,728
616
N.M
ASK (million)
298
323
-7.8%
2,911
1,541
88.9%
4,433
1,666
N.M
RPK (million)
246
266
-7.4%
2,250
1,304
72.5%
3,422
1,398
N.M
Load factor
82.7%
82.3%
0.4 p.p
77.3%
84.6%
-7.3 p.p
77.2%
83.9%
-6.7 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
102
90
13.0%
863
479
80.3%
1,302
516
N.M
On-time Departures
83.6%
92.8%
-9.1 p.p
88.4%
93.8%
-5.4 p.p
86.2%
91.3%
-6.1 p.p
Flight Completion
97.4%
99.7%
-2.3 p.p
98.2%
99.4%
-1.2 p.p
98.4%
99.4%
-1.1 p.p
Cargo Ton (thousand)
11.0
5.6
95.1%
71.4
42.6
67.4%
100.2
59.6
68.1%
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA is a Brazil-based airline that provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to over 100 destinations in Brazil, South America, the Caribbean and the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Flight Transportation and Loyalty Program. The Flight Transportation segment operations originate from its subsidiary Gol Linhas Aereas SA (GLA) for the provision of air transportation services. This segment includes GOLLOG, the Company's cargo transportation and logistics business. The Firm operates a fleet of approximately 140 Boeing 737 aircrafts. The Loyalty program segment operations are represented by the SMILES coalition loyalty program, which enables clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets for more than 700 locations worldwide.