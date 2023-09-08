GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for August

São Paulo, September 8, 2023 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of August 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

Highlights:

| GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 7.7%. Total seats increased 21.7% and the number of departures increased by 17.8%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 11.6% and the load factor was 84.4%.

| GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 9.4% and demand (RPK) increased by 13.7%. GOL's domestic load factor was 84.6%. The volume of departures increased by 18.1% and seats increased by 21.8%.

| GOL's international supply (ASK) was 298 million, the demand (RPK) was 246 million and international load factor was 82.7%.

August/23 Preliminary Traffic Figures:

Monthly Traffic Figures (1) Accumulated Traffic Figures (1) Accumulated Traffic LTM (1) Operating data * Aug/23 Aug/22 % Var. 8M23 8M22 % Var. LTM23 LTM22 % Var. Total GOL Departures 19,158 16,264 17.8% 150,291 128,938 16.6% 223,303 186,616 19.7% Seats (thousand) 3,437 2,825 21.7% 26,286 22,478 17.0% 39,029 32,497 20.1% ASK (million) 3,536 3,282 7.7% 28,924 26,199 10.4% 43,489 37,227 16.8% RPK (million) 2,986 2,675 11.6% 23,479 20,904 12.3% 35,192 29,936 17.6% Load factor 84.4% 81.5% 3.0 p.p 81.2% 79.8% 1.4 p.p 80.9% 80.4% 0.5 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,735 2,236 22.4% 20,571 17,346 18.6% 30,586 25,400 20.4% Domestic GOL Departures 18,423 15,606 18.1% 143,642 125,614 14.4% 213,260 182,987 16.5% Seats (thousand) 3,312 2,718 21.8% 25,144 21,907 14.8% 37,301 31,875 17.0% ASK (million) 3,238 2,959 9.4% 26,014 24,657 5.5% 39,056 35,561 9.8% RPK (million) 2,740 2,409 13.7% 21,229 19,601 8.3% 31,770 28,538 11.3% Load factor 84.6% 81.4% 3.2 p.p 81.6% 79.5% 2.1 p.p 81.3% 80.3% 1.1 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,634 2,146 22.7% 19,708 16,867 16.8% 29,284 24,883 17.7% International GOL Departures 735 658 11.7% 6,649 3,324 100.0% 10,043 3,629 N.M Seats (thousand) 126 107 17.4% 1,142 565 N.M 1,728 616 N.M ASK (million) 298 323 -7.8% 2,911 1,541 88.9% 4,433 1,666 N.M RPK (million) 246 266 -7.4% 2,250 1,304 72.5% 3,422 1,398 N.M Load factor 82.7% 82.3% 0.4 p.p 77.3% 84.6% -7.3 p.p 77.2% 83.9% -6.7 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 102 90 13.0% 863 479 80.3% 1,302 516 N.M On-time Departures 83.6% 92.8% -9.1 p.p 88.4% 93.8% -5.4 p.p 86.2% 91.3% -6.1 p.p Flight Completion 97.4% 99.7% -2.3 p.p 98.2% 99.4% -1.2 p.p 98.4% 99.4% -1.1 p.p Cargo Ton (thousand) 11.0 5.6 95.1% 71.4 42.6 67.4% 100.2 59.6 68.1%

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures