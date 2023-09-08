GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for August

São Paulo, September 8, 2023 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of August 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

Highlights:

| GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 7.7%. Total seats increased 21.7% and the number of departures increased by 17.8%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 11.6% and the load factor was 84.4%.
| GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 9.4% and demand (RPK) increased by 13.7%. GOL's domestic load factor was 84.6%. The volume of departures increased by 18.1% and seats increased by 21.8%.
| GOL's international supply (ASK) was 298 million, the demand (RPK) was 246 million and international load factor was 82.7%.

August/23 Preliminary Traffic Figures:

Monthly Traffic Figures (1)Accumulated Traffic Figures (1)Accumulated Traffic LTM (1)
Operating data *Aug/23Aug/22% Var.8M238M22% Var.LTM23LTM22% Var.
Total GOL
Departures 19,158 16,264 17.8% 150,291 128,938 16.6% 223,303 186,616 19.7%
Seats (thousand) 3,437 2,825 21.7% 26,286 22,478 17.0% 39,029 32,497 20.1%
ASK (million) 3,536 3,282 7.7% 28,924 26,199 10.4% 43,489 37,227 16.8%
RPK (million) 2,986 2,675 11.6% 23,479 20,904 12.3% 35,192 29,936 17.6%
Load factor 84.4% 81.5% 3.0 p.p 81.2% 79.8% 1.4 p.p 80.9% 80.4% 0.5 p.p
Pax on board (thousand) 2,735 2,236 22.4% 20,571 17,346 18.6% 30,586 25,400 20.4%
Domestic GOL
Departures 18,423 15,606 18.1% 143,642 125,614 14.4% 213,260 182,987 16.5%
Seats (thousand) 3,312 2,718 21.8% 25,144 21,907 14.8% 37,301 31,875 17.0%
ASK (million) 3,238 2,959 9.4% 26,014 24,657 5.5% 39,056 35,561 9.8%
RPK (million) 2,740 2,409 13.7% 21,229 19,601 8.3% 31,770 28,538 11.3%
Load factor 84.6% 81.4% 3.2 p.p 81.6% 79.5% 2.1 p.p 81.3% 80.3% 1.1 p.p
Pax on board (thousand) 2,634 2,146 22.7% 19,708 16,867 16.8% 29,284 24,883 17.7%
International GOL
Departures 735 658 11.7% 6,649 3,324 100.0% 10,043 3,629 N.M
Seats (thousand) 126 107 17.4% 1,142 565 N.M 1,728 616 N.M
ASK (million) 298 323 -7.8% 2,911 1,541 88.9% 4,433 1,666 N.M
RPK (million) 246 266 -7.4% 2,250 1,304 72.5% 3,422 1,398 N.M
Load factor 82.7% 82.3% 0.4 p.p 77.3% 84.6% -7.3 p.p 77.2% 83.9% -6.7 p.p
Pax on board (thousand) 102 90 13.0% 863 479 80.3% 1,302 516 N.M
On-time Departures83.6% 92.8% -9.1 p.p 88.4% 93.8% -5.4 p.p 86.2% 91.3% -6.1 p.p
Flight Completion97.4% 99.7% -2.3 p.p 98.2% 99.4% -1.2 p.p 98.4% 99.4% -1.1 p.p
Cargo Ton (thousand) 11.0 5.6 95.1% 71.4 42.6 67.4% 100.2 59.6 68.1%

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

Attachments

Disclaimer

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 08 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2023 11:06:08 UTC.