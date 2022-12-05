Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : discloses preliminary traffic figures for November 2022
Monthly Traffic Figures
(1)
Accumulated Traffic Figures
(1)
Accumulated Traffic LTM
(1)
Operating data *
Nov/22
Nov/21
% Var.
11M22
11M21
% Var.
LTM22
LTM21
% Var.
Total GOL
Departures
18,212
14,400
26.5%
181,043
116,215
55.8%
199,001
130,827
52.1%
Seats
3,189
2,468
29.2%
31,566
20,386
54.8%
34,700
22,978
51.0%
ASK
3,524
2,716
29.7%
36,472
23,471
55.4%
40,016
26,597
50.5%
RPK
2,867
2,231
28.5%
29,274
19,242
52.1%
32,176
21,773
47.8%
Load factor
81.3%
82.1%
-0.8 p.p
80.3%
82.0%
-1.7 p.p
80.4%
81.9%
-1.5 p.p
2,516
1,997
26.0%
Pax on board
24,551
16,279
50.8%
27,078
18,354
47.5%
Domestic GOL
Departures
17,414
14,257
22.1%
175,383
116,072
51.1%
193,179
130,684
47.8%
3,050
2,444
Seats
24.8%
30,596
20,363
50.3%
33,702
22,955
46.8%
ASK
3,174
2,655
19.6%
33,873
23,410
44.7%
37,353
26,535
40.8%
RPK
2,597
2,188
18.7%
27,129
19,199
41.3%
29,981
21,730
38.0%
Load factor
81.8%
82.4%
-0.6 p.p
80.1%
82.0%
-1.9 p.p
80.3%
81.9%
-1.6 p.p
2,411
1,981
21.7%
Pax on board
23,757
16,264
46.1%
26,262
18,339
43.2%
International GOL
Departures
798
143
NM
5,660
143
NM
5,822
143
NM
Seats
139
23
NM
970
23
NM
997
23
NM
ASK
350
61
NM
2,599
61
NM
2,663
61
NM
RPK
269
43
NM
2,144
43
NM
2,196
43
NM
Load factor
76.9%
70.2%
0.1 p.p
82.5%
1
0.2 p.p
82.5%
70.2%
17.5%
Pax on board
104
16
NM
794
15
NM
816
15
NM
On-time Departures
77.8%
86.4%
-8.6 p.p
91.2%
95.2%
-4.0 p.p
94.2%
94.6%
-0.4 p.p
Flight Completion
98.7%
99.7%
-0.9 p.p
99.4%
98.8%
0.6 p.p
99.4%
98.9%
0.6 p.p
Cargo Ton
7.7
3.9
100.1%
63.3
36.9
71.5%
68.4
41.2
65.8%
Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
1
