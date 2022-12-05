Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOLL4   BRGOLLACNPR4

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(GOLL4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-05 pm EST
7.560 BRL   -5.85%
11/23Colombian airlines Avianca, Viva appeal against merger denial
RE
11/09Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : 3Q22 Earnings Schedule
PU
11/07Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Says October Total Demand Rose Nearly 41% Year Over Year
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : discloses preliminary traffic figures for November 2022

12/05/2022 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

|

|

|

Monthly Traffic Figures (1)

Accumulated Traffic Figures (1)

Accumulated Traffic LTM (1)

Operating data *

Nov/22

Nov/21

% Var.

11M22

11M21

% Var.

LTM22

LTM21

% Var.

Total GOL

Departures

18,212

14,400

26.5%

181,043

116,215

55.8%

199,001

130,827

52.1%

Seats

3,189

2,468

29.2%

31,566

20,386

54.8%

34,700

22,978

51.0%

ASK

3,524

2,716

29.7%

36,472

23,471

55.4%

40,016

26,597

50.5%

RPK

2,867

2,231

28.5%

29,274

19,242

52.1%

32,176

21,773

47.8%

Load factor

81.3%

82.1%

-0.8 p.p

80.3%

82.0%

-1.7 p.p

80.4%

81.9%

-1.5 p.p

2,516

1,997

26.0%

Pax on board

24,551

16,279

50.8%

27,078

18,354

47.5%

Domestic GOL

Departures

17,414

14,257

22.1%

175,383

116,072

51.1%

193,179

130,684

47.8%

3,050

2,444

Seats

24.8%

30,596

20,363

50.3%

33,702

22,955

46.8%

ASK

3,174

2,655

19.6%

33,873

23,410

44.7%

37,353

26,535

40.8%

RPK

2,597

2,188

18.7%

27,129

19,199

41.3%

29,981

21,730

38.0%

Load factor

81.8%

82.4%

-0.6 p.p

80.1%

82.0%

-1.9 p.p

80.3%

81.9%

-1.6 p.p

2,411

1,981

21.7%

Pax on board

23,757

16,264

46.1%

26,262

18,339

43.2%

International GOL

Departures

798

143

NM

5,660

143

NM

5,822

143

NM

Seats

139

23

NM

970

23

NM

997

23

NM

ASK

350

61

NM

2,599

61

NM

2,663

61

NM

RPK

269

43

NM

2,144

43

NM

2,196

43

NM

Load factor

76.9%

70.2%

0.1 p.p

82.5%

1

0.2 p.p

82.5%

70.2%

17.5%

Pax on board

104

16

NM

794

15

NM

816

15

NM

On-time Departures

77.8%

86.4%

-8.6 p.p

91.2%

95.2%

-4.0 p.p

94.2%

94.6%

-0.4 p.p

Flight Completion

98.7%

99.7%

-0.9 p.p

99.4%

98.8%

0.6 p.p

99.4%

98.9%

0.6 p.p

Cargo Ton

7.7

3.9

100.1%

63.3

36.9

71.5%

68.4

41.2

65.8%

  • Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
    (1) Preliminary Figures

1

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

www.voegol.com.br/ri

2

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Disclaimer

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2022 22:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
11/23Colombian airlines Avianca, Viva appeal against merger denial
RE
11/09Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : 3Q22 Earnings Schedule
PU
11/07Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Says October Total Demand Rose Nearly 41% Year Over Year
MT
11/04Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Reports Preliminary Traffic Results for the Month a..
CI
11/04Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : discloses preliminary traffic figures for October 202..
PU
11/03Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING HELD ON OC..
PU
11/03Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors´ Meeting held on Oc..
PU
10/27Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Q3 Loss Narrows, Revenue Jumps; Shares Higher
MT
10/27Transcript : Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct ..
CI
10/27Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Revises Earnings and Production Guidance for the Fu..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 788 M 2 814 M 2 814 M
Net income 2022 -1 425 M -271 M -271 M
Net Debt 2022 21 444 M 4 080 M 4 080 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,29x
Yield 2022 0,66%
Capitalization 3 353 M 638 M 638 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 13 751
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 7,59 BRL
Average target price 16,04 BRL
Spread / Average Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Celso Guimarães Ferrer Chief Executive Officer
Richard Freeman Lark CFO, Executive VP & Investor Relations Officer
Constantino de Oliveira Chairman
Antonio Kandir Independent Director
Germán Pasquale Quiroga Vilardo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.-53.02%641
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED10.82%26 328
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-8.62%22 855
AIR CHINA LIMITED11.40%17 787
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-6.00%16 711
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-14.10%15 641