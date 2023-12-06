SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of December 2023

(Commission File No. 001-32221)

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

GOL INTELLIGENT AIRLINES INC.

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

Praça Comandante Linneu Gomes, Portaria 3, Prédio 24

Jd. Aeroporto

04630-000 São Paulo, São Paulo

Federative Republic of Brazil

(Address of registrant's principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file

annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.



Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F ______

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the

information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the

information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



Yes ______ No ___X___

GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for November

São Paulo, December 5, 2023 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), the main domestic airline in Brazil, releases preliminary air traffic figures for the month of November 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

Highlights:

| GOL's total supply (ASK) decreased 7.3% as a reflection of delays in the delivery of the Boeing 737 MAX. Total demand (RPK) down 3.1%, yielding a load factor 85.0%, 3.7p.p. above last year.

| GOL's domestic supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) decreased by 6.3% and 2.8%, while load factor increased 3.0 p.p. reaching 84.9%.

| GOL's international supply (ASK) was 294 million and (RPK) was 254 million, with a load factor of 86.4%

| Cargo volume was up 53.3%, reaching 11,9 thousand tons.

November/23 Preliminary Traffic Figures:

Monthly Traffic Figures (1) Accumulated Traffic Figures (1) Accumulated Traffic Figures (1) Operating data * Nov/23 Nov/22 % Var. 11M23 11M22 % Var. LTM23 LTM22 % Var. Total GOL Departures 16,994 18,212 -6.7% 203,535 181,043 12.4% 224,442 199,001 12.8% Seats (thousand) 2,998 3,189 -6.0% 35,659 31,566 13.0% 39,308 34,700 13.3% ASK (million) 3,269 3,524 -7.3% 39,048 36,472 7.1% 43,339 40,016 8.3% RPK (million) 2,778 2,867 -3.1% 32,011 29,274 9.3% 35,355 32,176 9.9% Load factor 85.0% 81.3% 3.7 p.p 82.0% 80.3% 1.7 p.p 81.6% 80.4% 1.2 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,507 2,516 -0.4% 28,292 24,551 15.2% 31,102 27,078 14.9% Domestic GOL Departures 16,232 17,414 -6.8% 194,580 175,383 10.9% 214,429 193,179 11.0% Seats (thousand) 2,867 3,050 -6.0% 34,119 30,596 11.5% 37,587 33,702 11.5% ASK (million) 2,975 3,174 -6.3% 35,236 33,873 4.0% 39,063 37,353 4.6% RPK (million) 2,524 2,597 -2.8% 29,004 27,129 6.9% 32,016 29,981 6.8% Load factor 84.9% 81.8% 3.0 p.p 82.3% 80.1% 2.2 p.p 82.0% 80.3% 1.7 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,395 2,411 -0.7% 27,100 23,757 14.1% 29,787 26,262 13.4% International GOL Departures 762 798 -4.5% 8,955 5,660 58.2% 10,013 5,822 72.0% Seats (thousand) 131 139 -5.6% 1,540 970 58.8% 1,721 997 72.6% ASK (million) 294 350 -16.1% 3,811 2,599 46.7% 4.276 2.663 60.6% RPK (million) 254 269 -5.8% 3,006 2,144 40.2% 3.338 2.196 52.0% Load factor 86.4% 76.9% 9.5 p.p 78.9% 82.5% -3.6 p.p 78.1% 82.5% -4.4 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 111 104 6.8% 1,192 794 50.1% 1,315 816 61.2% On-time Departures 86.7% 77.2% 9.5 p.p 89.9% 90.6% -0.7 p.p 88.8% 94.2% -5.5 p.p Flight Completion 98.7% 98.5% 0.2 p.p 98.4% 99.3% -1.0 p.p 98.3% 99.4% -1.1 p.p Cargo Ton (thousand) 11.9 7.7 53.3% 104.6 63.3 65.2% 112.7 68.4 64.8%

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations

ir@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is one of leader airlines in Brazil and part of the Abra group. Since it was founded in 2001. the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America. democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers. bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All". GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers. including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet. movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program. Smiles. In cargo transportation. Gollog delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 13.900 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety. GOL's #1 value. and operates a standardized fleet of 141 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information. go to www.voegol.com.br/ir .

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: December 5, 2023