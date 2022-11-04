Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : discloses preliminary traffic figures for October 2022

GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for October 2022

São Paulo, November 4, 2022 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of October 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Highlights:

| GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 46.0%. Total seats increased 37.6% and the number of departures increased by 37.4%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 40.9% and the load factor was 81.4%.

| GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 30.2% and demand (RPK) increased by 26.0%. GOL's domestic load factor was 81.6%. The volume of departures increased by 30.9% and seats increased by 31.1%.

| GOL's international supply (ASK) was 384 million, the demand (RPK) was 306 million and international load factor was 79.7%.

October/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:

Monthly Traffic Figures (1) Accumulated Traffic Figures (1) Accumulated Traffic LTM (1) Operating data * Oct/22 Oct/21 % Var. 10M22 10M21 % Var. LTM22 LTM21 % Var. Total GOL Departures 17,865 13,003 37.4% 162,831 101,815 59.9% 195,189 127,645 52.9% Seats (thousand) 3,120 2,267 37.6% 28,377 17,919 58.4% 33,978 22,460 51.3% ASK (million) 3,560 2,439 46.0% 32,947 20,755 58.7% 39,208 26,137 50.0% RPK (million) 2,897 2,056 40.9% 26,407 17,010 55.2% 31,541 21,447 47.1% Load factor 81.4% 84.3% -2.9 p.p 80.1% 82.0% -1.8 p.p 80.4% 82.1% -1.6 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,478 1,875 32.1% 22,035 14,283 54.3% 26,560 17,963 47.9% Domestic GOL Departures 17,018 13,003 30.9% 157,969 101,815 55.2% 190,022 127,645 48.9% Seats (thousand) 2,972 2,267 31.1% 27,546 17,919 53.7% 33,096 22,460 47.4% ASK (million) 3,176 2,439 30.2% 30,699 20,755 47.9% 36,834 26,137 40.9% RPK (million) 2,591 2,056 26.0% 24,532 17,010 44.2% 29,572 21,447 37.9% Load factor 81.6% 84.3% -2.7 p.p 79.9% 82.0% -2.0 p.p 80.3% 82.1% -1.8 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,363 1,875 26.0% 21,345 14,283 49.4% 25,832 17,963 43.8% International GOL Departures 847 0 N.A 4,862 0 N.A 5,167 0 N.A Seats (thousand) 147 0 N.A 831 0 N.A 882 0 N.A ASK (million) 384 0 N.A 2,249 0 N.A 2,374 0 N.A RPK (million) 306 0 N.A 1,875 0 N.A 1,969 0 N.A Load factor 79.7% 0 N.A 83.4% 0 N.A 83.0% 0 N.A Pax on board (thousand) 115 0 N.A 690 0 N.A 728 0 N.A On-time Departures 84.5% 94.2% -9.6 p.p 92.5% 96.0% -3.5 p.p 94.6% 95.2% -0.6 p.p Flight Completion 98.6% 98.7% -0.1 p.p 99.4% 98.9% 0.5 p.p 99.3% 98.8% 0.5 p.p Cargo Ton (thousand) 7.3 4.2 75.6% 55.5 33.0 68.2% 64.5 40.7 58.4%

Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

