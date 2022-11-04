Advanced search
    GOLL4   BRGOLLACNPR4

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(GOLL4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-11-04 pm EDT
9.950 BRL   +0.20%
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING HELD ON OCTOBER 26, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors´ Meeting held on October 26, 2022
PU
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Q3 Loss Narrows, Revenue Jumps; Shares Higher
MT
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : discloses preliminary traffic figures for October 2022

11/04/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for October 2022

São Paulo, November 4, 2022 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of October 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Highlights:

| GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 46.0%. Total seats increased 37.6% and the number of departures increased by 37.4%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 40.9% and the load factor was 81.4%.

| GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 30.2% and demand (RPK) increased by 26.0%. GOL's domestic load factor was 81.6%. The volume of departures increased by 30.9% and seats increased by 31.1%.

| GOL's international supply (ASK) was 384 million, the demand (RPK) was 306 million and international load factor was 79.7%.

October/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:

Monthly Traffic Figures (1)

Accumulated Traffic Figures (1)

Accumulated Traffic LTM (1)

Operating data *

Oct/22

Oct/21

% Var.

10M22

10M21

% Var.

LTM22

LTM21

% Var.

Total GOL

Departures

17,865

13,003

37.4%

162,831

101,815

59.9%

195,189

127,645

52.9%

Seats (thousand)

3,120

2,267

37.6%

28,377

17,919

58.4%

33,978

22,460

51.3%

ASK (million)

3,560

2,439

46.0%

32,947

20,755

58.7%

39,208

26,137

50.0%

RPK (million)

2,897

2,056

40.9%

26,407

17,010

55.2%

31,541

21,447

47.1%

Load factor

81.4%

84.3%

-2.9 p.p

80.1%

82.0%

-1.8 p.p

80.4%

82.1%

-1.6 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

2,478

1,875

32.1%

22,035

14,283

54.3%

26,560

17,963

47.9%

Domestic GOL

Departures

17,018

13,003

30.9%

157,969

101,815

55.2%

190,022

127,645

48.9%

Seats (thousand)

2,972

2,267

31.1%

27,546

17,919

53.7%

33,096

22,460

47.4%

ASK (million)

3,176

2,439

30.2%

30,699

20,755

47.9%

36,834

26,137

40.9%

RPK (million)

2,591

2,056

26.0%

24,532

17,010

44.2%

29,572

21,447

37.9%

Load factor

81.6%

84.3%

-2.7 p.p

79.9%

82.0%

-2.0 p.p

80.3%

82.1%

-1.8 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

2,363

1,875

26.0%

21,345

14,283

49.4%

25,832

17,963

43.8%

International GOL

Departures

847

0

N.A

4,862

0

N.A

5,167

0

N.A

Seats (thousand)

147

0

N.A

831

0

N.A

882

0

N.A

ASK (million)

384

0

N.A

2,249

0

N.A

2,374

0

N.A

RPK (million)

306

0

N.A

1,875

0

N.A

1,969

0

N.A

Load factor

79.7%

0

N.A

83.4%

0

N.A

83.0%

0

N.A

Pax on board (thousand)

115

0

N.A

690

0

N.A

728

0

N.A

On-time Departures

84.5%

94.2%

-9.6 p.p

92.5%

96.0%

-3.5 p.p

94.6%

95.2%

-0.6 p.p

Flight Completion

98.6%

98.7%

-0.1 p.p

99.4%

98.9%

0.5 p.p

99.3%

98.8%

0.5 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand)

7.3

4.2

75.6%

55.5

33.0

68.2%

64.5

40.7

58.4%

  • Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
    (1) Preliminary Figures

1

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for October 2022

GOL Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is the largest airline in Brazil, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since founded in 2001, the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America, thus democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air FranceKLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers, bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 14,000 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety, GOL's #1 value, and operates a standardized fleet of 145 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the

B3 (GOLL4). For further information, go to www.voegol.com.br/ri.

2

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Disclaimer

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 21:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
