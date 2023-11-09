SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for October
São Paulo, November 9, 2023 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), one of Brazil's largest domestic airlines, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of October 2023. compared to the same period in 2022.
Highlights:
||
|GOL's total supply (ASK) decreased 1.2%, due to a 2.5% reduction in average stage. Total seats increased 4.2% and the number of departures is up 3.1%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased 2.6%.
||
|GOL's domestic supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 1.0% and 4.7%, respectively. GOL's domestic load factor reached 84.6%. The volume of departures increased 3.5% while seats increased 4.7%.
||
|GOL's international supply (ASK) was 311 million and (RPK) was 259 million.
||
|Cargo volume was up 52.8%, reaching 11,2 thousand tons in October.
October/23 Preliminary Traffic Figures:
|Monthly Traffic Figures (1)
|Accumulated Traffic Figures (1)
|Accumulated Traffic Figures (1)
|Operating data *
|Oct/23
|Oct/22
|% Var.
|10M23
|10M22
|% Var.
|LTM23
|LTM22
|% Var.
|Total GOL
|Departures
|18,423
|17,865
|3.1%
|186,541
|162,831
|14.6%
|225,660
|195,189
|15.6%
|Seats (thousand)
|3,252
|3,120
|4.2%
|32,661
|28,377
|15.1%
|39,499
|33,978
|16.2%
|ASK (million)
|3,517
|3,560
|-1.2%
|35,779
|32,947
|8.6%
|43,595
|39,208
|11.2%
|RPK (million)
|2,973
|2,897
|2.6%
|29,232
|26,407
|10.7%
|35,443
|31,541
|12.4%
|Load factor
|84.5%
|81.4%
|3.1 p.p
|81.7%
|80,1%
|1.6 p.p
|81.3%
|80.4%
|0.9 p.p
|Pax on board (thousand)
|2,690
|2,478
|8.6%
|25,786
|22,035
|17.0%
|31,111
|26,560
|17.1%
|Domestic GOL
|Departures
|17,618
|17,018
|3.5%
|178,348
|157,969
|12.9%
|215,611
|190,022
|13.5%
|Seats (thousand)
|3,112
|2,972
|4.7%
|31,252
|27,546
|13.5%
|37,770
|33,096
|14.1%
|ASK (million)
|3,206
|3,176
|1.0%
|32,261
|30,699
|5.1%
|39,262
|36,834
|6.6%
|RPK (million)
|2,713
|2,591
|4.7%
|26,480
|24,532
|7.9%
|32,089
|29,572
|8.5%
|Load factor
|84.6%
|81.6%
|3.0 p.p
|82.1%
|79,9%
|2.2 p.p
|81.7%
|80.3%
|1.4 p.p
|Pax on board (thousand)
|2,576
|2,363
|9.0%
|24,705
|21,345
|15.7%
|29,803
|25,832
|15.4%
|International GOL
|Departures
|805
|847
|-5.0%
|8,193
|4,862
|68.5%
|10,049
|5,167
|94.5%
|Seats (thousand)
|139
|147
|-5.5%
|1,409
|831
|69.5%
|1,729
|882
|96.0%
|ASK (million)
|311
|384
|-19.1%
|3,518
|2,249
|56.4%
|4,333
|2,374
|82.5%
|RPK (million)
|259
|306
|-15.3%
|2,753
|1,875
|46.8%
|3,354
|1,969
|70.3%
|Load factor
|83.4%
|79.7%
|3.8 p.p
|78.3%
|83.4%
|-5.1 p.p
|77.4%
|83.0%
|-5.6 p.p
|Pax on board (thousand)
|114
|115
|-1.1%
|1,081
|690
|56.6%
|1,308
|728
|79.8%
|On-time Departures
|78.6%
|84.5%
|-5.9 p.p
|87.2%
|92.5%
|-5.2 p.p
|85.5%
|94.6%
|-9.1 p.p
|Flight Completion
|96.8%
|98.6%
|-1.8 p.p
|97.9%
|99.4%
|-1.5 p.p
|98.0%
|99.3%
|-1.3 p.p
|Cargo Ton (thousand)
|11.2
|7.3
|52.8%
|92.8
|55.5
|67.2%
|108.6
|64.5
|68.3%
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.
GOL Investor Relations
ir@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL is the largest airline in Brazil. leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since it was founded in 2001. the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America. democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers. bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All". GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers. including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet. movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program. Smiles. In cargo transportation. Gollog delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 13.900 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety. GOL's #1 value. and operates a standardized fleet of 141 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information. go towww.voegol.com.br/ir.
