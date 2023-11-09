SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for October

São Paulo, November 9, 2023 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), one of Brazil's largest domestic airlines, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of October 2023. compared to the same period in 2022.

Highlights:

| GOL's total supply (ASK) decreased 1.2%, due to a 2.5% reduction in average stage. Total seats increased 4.2% and the number of departures is up 3.1%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased 2.6%.

| GOL's domestic supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 1.0% and 4.7%, respectively. GOL's domestic load factor reached 84.6%. The volume of departures increased 3.5% while seats increased 4.7%.

| GOL's international supply (ASK) was 311 million and (RPK) was 259 million.

| Cargo volume was up 52.8%, reaching 11,2 thousand tons in October.

October/23 Preliminary Traffic Figures:

Monthly Traffic Figures (1) Accumulated Traffic Figures (1) Accumulated Traffic Figures (1) Operating data * Oct/23 Oct/22 % Var. 10M23 10M22 % Var. LTM23 LTM22 % Var. Total GOL Departures 18,423 17,865 3.1% 186,541 162,831 14.6% 225,660 195,189 15.6% Seats (thousand) 3,252 3,120 4.2% 32,661 28,377 15.1% 39,499 33,978 16.2% ASK (million) 3,517 3,560 -1.2% 35,779 32,947 8.6% 43,595 39,208 11.2% RPK (million) 2,973 2,897 2.6% 29,232 26,407 10.7% 35,443 31,541 12.4% Load factor 84.5% 81.4% 3.1 p.p 81.7% 80,1% 1.6 p.p 81.3% 80.4% 0.9 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,690 2,478 8.6% 25,786 22,035 17.0% 31,111 26,560 17.1% Domestic GOL Departures 17,618 17,018 3.5% 178,348 157,969 12.9% 215,611 190,022 13.5% Seats (thousand) 3,112 2,972 4.7% 31,252 27,546 13.5% 37,770 33,096 14.1% ASK (million) 3,206 3,176 1.0% 32,261 30,699 5.1% 39,262 36,834 6.6% RPK (million) 2,713 2,591 4.7% 26,480 24,532 7.9% 32,089 29,572 8.5% Load factor 84.6% 81.6% 3.0 p.p 82.1% 79,9% 2.2 p.p 81.7% 80.3% 1.4 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,576 2,363 9.0% 24,705 21,345 15.7% 29,803 25,832 15.4% International GOL Departures 805 847 -5.0% 8,193 4,862 68.5% 10,049 5,167 94.5% Seats (thousand) 139 147 -5.5% 1,409 831 69.5% 1,729 882 96.0% ASK (million) 311 384 -19.1% 3,518 2,249 56.4% 4,333 2,374 82.5% RPK (million) 259 306 -15.3% 2,753 1,875 46.8% 3,354 1,969 70.3% Load factor 83.4% 79.7% 3.8 p.p 78.3% 83.4% -5.1 p.p 77.4% 83.0% -5.6 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 114 115 -1.1% 1,081 690 56.6% 1,308 728 79.8% On-time Departures 78.6% 84.5% -5.9 p.p 87.2% 92.5% -5.2 p.p 85.5% 94.6% -9.1 p.p Flight Completion 96.8% 98.6% -1.8 p.p 97.9% 99.4% -1.5 p.p 98.0% 99.3% -1.3 p.p Cargo Ton (thousand) 11.2 7.3 52.8% 92.8 55.5 67.2% 108.6 64.5 68.3%

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for October

GOL Investor Relations

ir@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is the largest airline in Brazil. leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since it was founded in 2001. the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America. democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers. bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All". GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers. including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet. movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program. Smiles. In cargo transportation. Gollog delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 13.900 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety. GOL's #1 value. and operates a standardized fleet of 141 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information. go to www.voegol.com.br/ir .

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

