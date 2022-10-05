Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : discloses preliminary traffic figures for September 2022 - Form 6-K

GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for September 2022

São Paulo, October 5, 2022 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of September 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Highlights:

| GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 36.9%. Total seats increased 29.5% and the number of departures increased by 30.1%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 41.4% and the load factor was 81.7%.

| GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 23.0% and demand (RPK) increased by 27.0%. GOL's domestic load factor was 81.7%. The volume of departures increased by 24.5% and seats increased by 24.0%.

| GOL's international supply (ASK) was 323 million, the demand (RPK) was 265 million and international load factor was 82.0%.

September/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:

Monthly Traffic Figures (1) Quarterly Traffic Figures (1) Accumulated Traffic Figures (1) Operating data * Sep/22 Sep/21 % Var. 3Q22 3Q21 % Var. 9M22 9M21 % Var. Total GOL Departures 16,028 12,317 30.1% 50,638 36,217 39.8% 144,966 88,812 63.2% Seats (thousand) 2,785 2,150 29.5% 8,481 6,401 32.5% 25,257 15,652 61.4% ASK (million) 3,189 2,329 36.9% 10,281 7,283 41.2% 29,388 18,317 60.4% RPK (million) 2,605 1,842 41.4% 8,360 5,931 41.0% 23,510 14,955 57.2% Load factor 81.7% 79.1% 2.6 p.p 81.3% 81.4% -0.1 p.p 80.0% 81.6% -1.6 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,211 1,654 33.7% 6,949 4,991 39.2% 19,558 12,408 57.6% Domestic GOL Departures 15,337 12,317 24.5% 48,713 36,217 34.5% 140,951 88,812 58.7% Seats (thousand) 2,666 2,150 24.0% 8,481 6,401 32.5% 24,574 15,652 57.0% ASK (million) 2,866 2,329 23.0% 9,325 7,283 28.0% 27,523 18,317 50.3% RPK (million) 2,340 1,842 27.0% 7,554 5,931 27.4% 21,941 14,955 46.7% Load factor 81.7% 79.1% 2.6 p.p 81.0% 81.4% -0.4 p.p 79.7% 81.6% -1.9 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,115 1,654 27.9% 6,675 4,991 33.8% 18,982 12,408 53.0% International GOL Departures 691 0 N.A 1,925 0 N.A 4,015 0 N.A Seats (thousand) 119 0 N.A 325 0 N.A 684 0 N.A ASK (million) 323 0 N.A 956 0 N.A 1,864 0 N.A RPK (million) 265 0 N.A 806 0 N.A 1,569 0 N.A Load factor 82.0% 0 N.A 84.3% 0 N.A 84.2% 0 N.A Pax on board (thousand) 96 0 N.A 274 0 N.A 575 0 N.A On-time Departures 90.4% 95.8% -5.4 p.p 92.7% 96.3% -3.6 p.p 93.4% 96.2% -2.8 p.p Flight Completion 99.4% 98.9% 0.5 p.p 99.6% 99.0% 0.6 p.p 99.5% 98.7% 0.8 p.p Cargo Ton (thousand) 5.6 4.0 41.1% 16.9 9.8 72.9% 48.2 28.9 66.6%

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures