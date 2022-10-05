Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOLL4   BRGOLLACNPR4

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(GOLL4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-05 pm EDT
10.48 BRL   +2.85%
09/26Seaport Global Securities Adjusts Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Price Target to $7 From $8, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09/21Fitch Revises GOL's Outlook to Negative; Affirms Ratings at 'B-'
AQ
09/16Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes to Pay $41.5 Million to Settle DOJ, SEC Foreign Bribery Probes
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : discloses preliminary traffic figures for September 2022 - Form 6-K

10/05/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for September 2022

São Paulo, October 5, 2022 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of September 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Highlights:

| GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 36.9%. Total seats increased 29.5% and the number of departures increased by 30.1%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 41.4% and the load factor was 81.7%.
| GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 23.0% and demand (RPK) increased by 27.0%. GOL's domestic load factor was 81.7%. The volume of departures increased by 24.5% and seats increased by 24.0%.
| GOL's international supply (ASK) was 323 million, the demand (RPK) was 265 million and international load factor was 82.0%.

September/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:

Monthly Traffic Figures (1) Quarterly Traffic Figures (1) Accumulated Traffic Figures (1)
Operating data * Sep/22 Sep/21 % Var. 3Q22 3Q21 % Var. 9M22 9M21 % Var.
Total GOL
Departures 16,028 12,317 30.1% 50,638 36,217 39.8% 144,966 88,812 63.2%
Seats (thousand) 2,785 2,150 29.5% 8,481 6,401 32.5% 25,257 15,652 61.4%
ASK (million) 3,189 2,329 36.9% 10,281 7,283 41.2% 29,388 18,317 60.4%
RPK (million) 2,605 1,842 41.4% 8,360 5,931 41.0% 23,510 14,955 57.2%
Load factor 81.7% 79.1% 2.6 p.p 81.3% 81.4% -0.1 p.p 80.0% 81.6% -1.6 p.p
Pax on board (thousand) 2,211 1,654 33.7% 6,949 4,991 39.2% 19,558 12,408 57.6%
Domestic GOL
Departures 15,337 12,317 24.5% 48,713 36,217 34.5% 140,951 88,812 58.7%
Seats (thousand) 2,666 2,150 24.0% 8,481 6,401 32.5% 24,574 15,652 57.0%
ASK (million) 2,866 2,329 23.0% 9,325 7,283 28.0% 27,523 18,317 50.3%
RPK (million) 2,340 1,842 27.0% 7,554 5,931 27.4% 21,941 14,955 46.7%
Load factor 81.7% 79.1% 2.6 p.p 81.0% 81.4% -0.4 p.p 79.7% 81.6% -1.9 p.p
Pax on board (thousand) 2,115 1,654 27.9% 6,675 4,991 33.8% 18,982 12,408 53.0%
International GOL
Departures 691 0 N.A 1,925 0 N.A 4,015 0 N.A
Seats (thousand) 119 0 N.A 325 0 N.A 684 0 N.A
ASK (million) 323 0 N.A 956 0 N.A 1,864 0 N.A
RPK (million) 265 0 N.A 806 0 N.A 1,569 0 N.A
Load factor 82.0% 0 N.A 84.3% 0 N.A 84.2% 0 N.A
Pax on board (thousand) 96 0 N.A 274 0 N.A 575 0 N.A
On-time Departures 90.4% 95.8% -5.4 p.p 92.7% 96.3% -3.6 p.p 93.4% 96.2% -2.8 p.p
Flight Completion 99.4% 98.9% 0.5 p.p 99.6% 99.0% 0.6 p.p 99.5% 98.7% 0.8 p.p
Cargo Ton (thousand) 5.6 4.0 41.1% 16.9 9.8 72.9% 48.2 28.9 66.6%

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

1

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Disclaimer

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 21:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
