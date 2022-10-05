Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : discloses preliminary traffic figures for September 2022 - Form 6-K
10/05/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for September 2022
São Paulo, October 5, 2022 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of September 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.
Highlights:
|
GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 36.9%. Total seats increased 29.5% and the number of departures increased by 30.1%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 41.4% and the load factor was 81.7%.
|
GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 23.0% and demand (RPK) increased by 27.0%. GOL's domestic load factor was 81.7%. The volume of departures increased by 24.5% and seats increased by 24.0%.
|
GOL's international supply (ASK) was 323 million, the demand (RPK) was 265 million and international load factor was 82.0%.
September/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:
Monthly Traffic Figures (1)
Quarterly Traffic Figures (1)
Accumulated Traffic Figures (1)
Operating data *
Sep/22
Sep/21
% Var.
3Q22
3Q21
% Var.
9M22
9M21
% Var.
Total GOL
Departures
16,028
12,317
30.1%
50,638
36,217
39.8%
144,966
88,812
63.2%
Seats (thousand)
2,785
2,150
29.5%
8,481
6,401
32.5%
25,257
15,652
61.4%
ASK (million)
3,189
2,329
36.9%
10,281
7,283
41.2%
29,388
18,317
60.4%
RPK (million)
2,605
1,842
41.4%
8,360
5,931
41.0%
23,510
14,955
57.2%
Load factor
81.7%
79.1%
2.6 p.p
81.3%
81.4%
-0.1 p.p
80.0%
81.6%
-1.6 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,211
1,654
33.7%
6,949
4,991
39.2%
19,558
12,408
57.6%
Domestic GOL
Departures
15,337
12,317
24.5%
48,713
36,217
34.5%
140,951
88,812
58.7%
Seats (thousand)
2,666
2,150
24.0%
8,481
6,401
32.5%
24,574
15,652
57.0%
ASK (million)
2,866
2,329
23.0%
9,325
7,283
28.0%
27,523
18,317
50.3%
RPK (million)
2,340
1,842
27.0%
7,554
5,931
27.4%
21,941
14,955
46.7%
Load factor
81.7%
79.1%
2.6 p.p
81.0%
81.4%
-0.4 p.p
79.7%
81.6%
-1.9 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,115
1,654
27.9%
6,675
4,991
33.8%
18,982
12,408
53.0%
International GOL
Departures
691
0
N.A
1,925
0
N.A
4,015
0
N.A
Seats (thousand)
119
0
N.A
325
0
N.A
684
0
N.A
ASK (million)
323
0
N.A
956
0
N.A
1,864
0
N.A
RPK (million)
265
0
N.A
806
0
N.A
1,569
0
N.A
Load factor
82.0%
0
N.A
84.3%
0
N.A
84.2%
0
N.A
Pax on board (thousand)
96
0
N.A
274
0
N.A
575
0
N.A
On-time Departures
90.4%
95.8%
-5.4 p.p
92.7%
96.3%
-3.6 p.p
93.4%
96.2%
-2.8 p.p
Flight Completion
99.4%
98.9%
0.5 p.p
99.6%
99.0%
0.6 p.p
99.5%
98.7%
0.8 p.p
Cargo Ton (thousand)
5.6
4.0
41.1%
16.9
9.8
72.9%
48.2
28.9
66.6%
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 21:21:02 UTC.