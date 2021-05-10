Log in
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Consolidated Form - CVM 358 - April/2021

05/10/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM

Instruction # 358/2002

Between April 1, 2021 and April 30, 2021, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

( ) Fiscal

Company and

( ) Board of Directors

( ) Executive Officers

Committee and

(X) Controlling

Related Persons

Statutory

Shareholders

Committees

Initial Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

2,863,682,675

Shares

Preferred

104,948,716

Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume)

Securities /

Securities

Brokerage

Price

Volu

Operation

Day

Quantity

me

Derivatives

Characteristics

House

(R$)

(R$)

Final Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

2,863,682,675

Shares

Preferred

104,948,716

*Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM

Instruction # 358/2002

Between April 1, 2021 and April 30, 2021, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those

presented below, in

compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

Company Name: SMILES S.A.

Company and

( ) Executive

( ) Fiscal Committee

(X) Controlling

( ) Board of Directors

and Statutory

Related Persons

Officers

Shareholders

Committees

Initial Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

65,309,749

Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity,

price and volume)

Securities /

Securities

Brokerage

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price (R$)

Volume (R$)

Derivative

Characteristics

House

Final Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

65,309,749

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM

Instruction # 358/2002

Between April 1, 2021 and April 30, 2021, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

( ) Fiscal

Company and

(x) Board of

( ) Executive

Committee and

( ) Controlling

Related Persons

Directors

Officers

Statutory

Shareholders

Committees

Initial Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

35

Shares

Preferred

0

Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity,

price and volume)

Securities /

Securities

Brokerage

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price

Volume (R$)

Derivatives

Characteristics

House

(R$)

Final Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

35

Shares

Preferred

0

  • Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM

Instruction # 358/2002

Between April 1, 2021 and April 30, 2021, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

( ) Fiscal

Company and

( ) Board of

(X) Executive

Committee and

( ) Controlling

Related Persons

Directors

Officers

Statutory

Shareholders

Committees

Initial Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

0

Shares

Preferred

1,409,603

Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day,

quantity, price and volume)

Securities /

Securities

Brokerage

Price

Characteristi

Operation

Day

Quantity

Volume (R$)

Derivatives

House

(R$)

cs

Final Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

0

Shares

Preferred

1,409,603

  • Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM

Instruction # 358/2002

Between April 1, 2021 and April 30, 2021, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(x) Fiscal

Company and

( ) Board of

( ) Executive

Committee and

( ) Controlling

Related Persons

Directors

Officers

Statutory

Shareholders

Committees

Initial Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

0

Shares

Preferred

0

Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day,

quantity, price and volume)

Securities /

Securities

Brokerage

Price

Characteristi

Operation

Day

Quantity

Volume (R$)

Derivatives

House

(R$)

cs

Final Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

0

Shares

Preferred

0

  • Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.

Disclaimer

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 21:49:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 273 M 1 770 M 1 770 M
Net income 2021 -1 348 M -257 M -257 M
Net Debt 2021 15 662 M 2 990 M 2 990 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,88x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 833 M 1 690 M 1 686 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,64x
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 13 999
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 24,48 BRL
Last Close Price 24,95 BRL
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target -1,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paulo Sergio Kakinoff President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Freeman Lark Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Constantino de Oliveira Chairman
Celso Guimarães Ferrer Chief Operations Officer & Vice President
Eduardo José Bernardes Neto Chief Commercial Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.0.04%1 695
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.14.67%29 494
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC7.66%23 993
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.26.54%17 709
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.82%16 621
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.33.42%14 824