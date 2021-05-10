Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Consolidated Form - CVM 358 - April/2021

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM

Instruction # 358/2002

Between April 1, 2021 and April 30, 2021, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

( ) Fiscal Company and ( ) Board of Directors ( ) Executive Officers Committee and (X) Controlling Related Persons Statutory Shareholders Committees Initial Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity Shares Common 2,863,682,675 Shares Preferred 104,948,716

Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume)

Securities / Securities Brokerage Price Volu Operation Day Quantity me Derivatives Characteristics House (R$) (R$) Final Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity Shares Common 2,863,682,675 Shares Preferred 104,948,716

*Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.