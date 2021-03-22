Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Management´s Proposal for the General and Extraordinary Shareholders´ Meetings to be held on April 22, 2021

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

Taxpayer Identification Number (CNPJ/MF) 06.164.253/0001-87

STATE REGISTRATION (NIRE) 35.300.314.441

MANAGEMENT'S PROPOSAL

Annual General and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 22, 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Preliminary comments .......................................................................................................... 3

2.

Annual General Shareholders' Meeting ............................................................................. 3

2.1 Documents and Information for Compliance with CVM Instructions 481/2009 and

552/2015 ........................................................................................................................... 4

2.1.1. Proposal for the Compensation of Managers for the fiscal year 2021 .................. 4

2.1.2. Proposal for the Allocation of the Profit for the Fiscal year 2020 ......................... 5

2.1.3. Management's comment on the Company's financial situation (item 10 of the

Reference Form) ............................................................................................................ 6

2.1.4. Information regarding the candidates appointed or supported by the management or controlling shareholders, pursuant to items 12.5 to 12.10 of the Reference Form

(General Meeting and Management) ............................................................................ 61

2.1.5. Managers' Compensation (item 13 of the Reference Form) ................................ 99

3.

Annual Report of the Statutory Audit Committee on the Company's Financial Statements 136

4.

Statement of the Managers that they have reviewed, discussed and agreed with the

Company's Financial Statements ....................................................................................... 139

5.

Statement by the Managers that they have reviewed, discussed and agreed with the views

expressed in the Independent Auditors' Report ................................................................ 140

6.

Opinion of the Audit Committee ...................................................................................... 141

7.

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting ............................................................................ 142

7.1 Approval of the Company's capital increase - Information required by Article 11 of

CVM Instruction 481/09 .............................................................................................. 142

1.

PRELIMINARY COMMENTS

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("Company") management hereby informs that the documents listed below, and attached to this document, are already available to the Shareholders at the Company's head office and disclosed on the websites of: Investor Relations

(http://www.voegol.com.br/ri), the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") (www.cvm.gov.br) and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa e Balcão ("B3")(www.b3.com.br), in accordance with legal provisions, as well as in compliance with CVM Instructions 480/2009 and 481/2009,

CVM Instruction 552/2014, and also Circular Letter 01/2021 issued by the CVM's Corporate Relations Superintendence.

• Annual Management Report;

• Copy of the Financial Statements;

• Opinion of the Independent Auditors;

• Statement by the Senior Managers that they reviewed, discussed and agreed with the Company's financial statements;

• Statement by the Managers that they reviewed, discussed and agreed with the views expressed in the Independent Auditors' Report;

• Annual Report and Opinion of the Company's Statutory Audit Committee;

• 4th quarter 2020 results release; and

• Standard Financial Statement Form - DFP.

• Opinion of the Audit Committee

2. ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

2.1. Documents and Information for Compliance with CVM Instructions 481/2009 and 552/2015

2.1.1. Proposal for Overall Compensation of Managers for the Fiscal Year 2021

The Company's Management proposes a global and annual amount of R$28,627,130.24 (twenty-eight million, six hundred and twenty-seven thousand, one hundred and thirty BRL and twenty-four cents) for the compensation of the Company's Managers (Board of Directors and Executive Officers) for the Fiscal year 2021, in compliance with the provisions of the legislation in force and the Company's Bylaws. This amount includes the labor and tax charges on the amounts of salary and resulting from the transfer of the restricted shares, under the terms of the Restricted Shares Plan approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on July 30, 2021. The net amount for the compensation of the Managers for the Fiscal year 2021, corresponding to R$ 24,064,422.84 (twenty-four million, sixty-four thousand, four hundred and twenty-two BRL and eighty-four cents), which represents an increase of 80% (eighty percent) compared to the global net compensation received by the Management in the fiscal year of 2020. The variation reflects the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic that reduced the salaries and fees, as well as not allowing the payment of Bonuses for fiscal year of 2020 due to the non-achievement of goals.

For the fiscal year of 2020, it was approved a proposal for net compensation of the management in the amount of R$ 21,921,670.62 (twenty-one million, nine hundred and twenty-one thousand, six hundred and seventy BRL and sixty-two cents). The amount actually perceived during the referred period was R$ 13,462,782.07 (thirteen million, four hundred and sixty-two thousand, seven hundred and eighty-two BRL and seven cents), which represents a 39% (thirty-nine percent) decrease in relation to the approved net amount.

Additional and detailed information, pursuant to Article 12, item II of CVM Instruction 481/2009, as per item 13 of the Reference Form, is available at Annex III, at the Company's headquarters and at the Investor Relations websites (http://www.voegol.com.br/ri), of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (www.cvm.gov.br) and of B3 S.A. - Brazil, Stock Exchange, OTC(www.b3.com.br).

São Paulo, March 17, 2021.

THE MANAGEMENT

