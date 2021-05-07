Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Preliminary Traffic Figures for April 2021

GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for April 2021

São Paulo, May 7, 2021 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of April 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

Highlights:

| In the domestic market, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights increased 294% and supply (ASK) increased by 280%. GOL's domestic load factor was 82.8% in April, a 2.9 p.p increase in comparison to April 2020. GOL transported 661,000 passengers during the month, a 363% increase over April 2020.

| GOL did not operate regular international flights during the month.

April/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:

Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Accumulated Traffic Figures(¹) LTM Traffic Figures (¹) Apr/21 Apr/20 Operating data * Apr/21 Apr/20 % Var. 4M21 4M20 % Var. LTM LTM % Var. Total GOL Departures 4,551 1,168 289.6% 37,482 64,124 -41.5% 97,886 240,520 -59.3% Seats (thousand) 808 184 340.3% 6,555 11,017 -40.5% 17,077 42,120 -59.5% ASK (million) 893 239 273.5% 7,892 12,701 -37.9% 20,333 47,037 -56.8% RPK (million) 739 190 289.2% 6,331 10,137 -37.5% 16,320 38,394 -57.5% Load factor 82.8% 79.5% 3.3 p.p 80.2% 79.8% 0.4 p.p 80.3% 81.6% -1.4 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 661 143 360.9% 5,156 8,489 -39.3% 13,443 33,371 -59.7% Domestic GOL Departures 4,551 1,162 291.7% 37,482 59,732 -37.2% 97,886 224,745 -56.4% Seats (thousand) 808 182 343.0% 6,555 10,266 -36.2% 17,077 39,404 -56.7% ASK (million) 893 235 279.8% 7,892 10,917 -27.7% 20,333 40,653 -50.0% RPK (million) 739 188 293.9% 6,331 8,847 -28.4% 16,320 33,598 -51.4% Load factor 82.8% 79.8% 2.9 p.p 80.2% 81.0% -0.8 p.p 80.3% 82.6% -2.4 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 661 143 362.9% 5,156 7,995 -35.5% 13,443 31,510 -57.3% International GOL Departures 0 6 N.A. 0 4,392 N.A. 0 15,775 N.A. Seats (thousand) 0 1 N.A. 0 751 N.A. 0 2,717 N.A. ASK (million) 0 4 N.A. 0 1,784 N.A. 0 6,384 N.A. RPK (million) 0 2 N.A. 0 1,290 N.A. 0 4,796 N.A. Load factor 0 56.2% N.A. 0 72.3% N.A. 0 75.1% N.A. Pax on board (thousand) 0 1 N.A. 0 494 N.A. 0 1,861 N.A. On-time Departures 97.3% 95.2% 2.1 p.p 96.8% 93.5% 3.3 p.p 95.8% 91.3% 4.5 p.p Flight Completion 97.7% 92.4% 5.3 p.p 98.0% 95.8% 2.3 p.p 98.1% 97.9% 0.2 p.p Cargo Ton (thousand) 0.8 205.1% 21.1 -41.0% 88.9 -63.6% 2.6 12.4 32.4

Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

1

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.