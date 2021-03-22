Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Remote Voting Form for the Annual General Meeting to be held on April 22, 2021

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. to be held on 04/22/2021

Instructions on how to cast your vote

If the Shareholder chooses to exercise its right to vote remotely, pursuant to CVMI 481/09, all the fields of this Remote Voting Form ("Voting Form") must be completed. The Voting Form will be considered valid and the votes cast here will be counted in the quorum of the Shareholders'

Meeting only if the following instructions are observed:

All pages must be initialed: Shareholder or its legal representative(s), as the case may be and observing the current law, must sign the last page of the Voting Form. The signature must be notarized;

The Shareholder(s) that meet the conditions established in Law 6.404/76 may request the installation of the Fiscal Council, completing item 2 below. Holders of preferred shares of the Company will have no voting rights, except for the cases provided for in the applicable corporate law and in the Company's Bylaws. Therefore, holders of preferred shares of the Company must complete only items 1 and 2 of this Voting Form.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

The Shareholder may send the form directly to the Company or send the instructions to complete the form to the custodians/bookkeeping agents, as follows:

- To the Company: must send the physical copy of the form duly completed, initialed and notarized (notarization by apostille, if signed abroad); proof issued by the depositary dated up to 3 business days before sending the Voting Form (the shareholder included in the list provided by the depositary is exempted from this); and certified copy of the following identification documents: (a) individual: identity card with photo (shareholder or representative); (b) legal entity: identity card with photo (shareholder or representative), consolidated articles of incorporation/bylaws and proof of representation powers; or (c) investment fund: identity card with photo (shareholder or representative), consolidated articles of incorporation/bylaws, proof of representation powers and consolidated regulation. The Company will not require a sworn translation for documents originally drawn up in Portuguese, English or Spanish. The Shareholder must file the form/documents at the Company up to 7 days before the date of the ASM (April 22, 2021, including this date). The Shareholder may send scanned copies of the documents to the emails appointed below (the originals must be sent up to 3 calendar days before the date of the ASM (April 22, 2021, including this date). Voting Form received after the dates above will be disregarded. The Company will notify the Shareholder on the receipt and acceptance of the Voting Form. If the form is not fully completed or has the necessary documents, it will be disregarded and the Company will notify the sender.

- To custodians/bookkeeping agents: the documents should be sent to B3. The Shareholder must contact them directly and verify the procedures established by them. The Shareholder must send the instructions to the custodians/bookkeeping agents up to 7 days before the date of the ASM (April 22, 2021, including this date), except if another date is established. Voting Forms sent after this will be disregarded.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. | Legal Department

Pça. Comandante Lineu Gomes, s/n, portaria 3, prédio 24, Jardim Aeroporto, city and state of São Paulo, CEP 04626-020

E-mail:ri@voegol.com.brc/c ablobo@voegol.com.br Phone: (11) 5098-4700 // (11) 2128-4489

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

ITAÚ CORRETORA DE VALORES S.A.

Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3º andar - São Paulo CEP 04538-132 Service to shareholders: 3003-9285 (capital and metropolitan areas) 0800 7209285 (other locations)

The service hours are on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Email:atendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br

The Shareholder may opt for exercising its remote voting right through the authorized service providers, by sending its voting instructions to the custodians or bookkeeping agent, observing the rules established by such service providers, which will send the said voting statements to the Securities Depository Center of B3. The Shareholder must contact the custodians or bookkeeping agents to verify the procedures established by them, as well as the necessary documents andinformation.

The Shareholder must send the instructions to complete the Voting Form to its custodian or bookkeeping agents up to seven (7) days before the date of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting,

(April 22, 2021 including this date), except if another date is established by the custodian agents or bookkeeping. Any Voting Form sent by the Shareholders after this date - or after the term established by the custodian agents or bookkeeping agents - will be disregarded.

Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Simple Question

1. In case of a second call to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, the voting instructions included in this Voting Form may also be used in the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held in

second call?

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

Simple Question

2. Do you wish to request the installation of the Fiscal Council, pursuant to Article 161 of Law 6.404/76 and CVM Instruction 324/2000?

Note: This resolution is not part of the agenda of the ASM and was included to comply with the provisions of Article 21-K, Sole Paragraph, of CVMI 481/09.

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

