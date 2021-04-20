Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Summarized Voting Map (Securities´ Registrar) - Voting List to the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to be held on April 22, 2021

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Taxpayer Identification Number (CNPJ/MF) 06.164.253/0001-87
STATE REGISTRATION (NIRE) 35.300.314.441
SUMMARIZED VOTING MAP (SECURITIES' REGISTRAR)
(Voting List)
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL" or "Company"), pursuant to CVM Instruction no. 481/09, informs its shareholders and the market in general, that it received a summarized voting map with respect to voting instructions, through the intermediary for remote votes, from the securities' registrar for each item to be voted at the Company's Annual General and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 22, 2021:
Annual General and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting - April 22, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution Description
|
|
|
Approve
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
Refuse
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
Abstain
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Yes)
|
|
|
|
|
(No)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Simple Question
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. In case of a second call to the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual
|
Shareholders' Meeting,
|
the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
voting
|
instructions included in
|
this
|
24,339,484
|
|
97.78%
|
|
553,022
|
|
2.22%
|
|
0
|
|
0.00%
|
|
Voting Form may also be used in the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual Shareholders' Meeting held in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
second call?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Simple Question
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Do you wish to request the installation of the Fiscal Council, pursuant to Article 161 of Law 6.404/76 and CVM Instruction
|
324/2000?
|
24,825,415
|
99.73%
|
67,091
|
0.27%
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
Note: This resolution is not part of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
agenda of the ASM and was included
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to comply with the provisions of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Article 21-K, Sole Paragraph, of CVMI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
481/09.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
São Paulo, April 20, 2021
Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55(11) 2128-4700
