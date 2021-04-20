Log in
    GOLL4   BRGOLLACNPR4

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(GOLL4)
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Summarized Voting Map (Securities´ Registrar) - Voting List to the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to be held on April 22, 2021

04/20/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

Taxpayer Identification Number (CNPJ/MF) 06.164.253/0001-87

STATE REGISTRATION (NIRE) 35.300.314.441

SUMMARIZED VOTING MAP (SECURITIES' REGISTRAR)

(Voting List)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL" or "Company"), pursuant to CVM Instruction no. 481/09, informs its shareholders and the market in general, that it received a summarized voting map with respect to voting instructions, through the intermediary for remote votes, from the securities' registrar for each item to be voted at the Company's Annual General and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 22, 2021:

Annual General and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting - April 22, 2021

Resolution Description

Approve

(%)

Refuse

(%)

Abstain

(%)

(Yes)

(No)

Simple Question

1. In case of a second call to the

Annual

Shareholders' Meeting,

the

voting

instructions included in

this

24,339,484

97.78%

553,022

2.22%

0

0.00%

Voting Form may also be used in the

Annual Shareholders' Meeting held in

second call?

Simple Question

2. Do you wish to request the installation of the Fiscal Council, pursuant to Article 161 of Law 6.404/76 and CVM Instruction

324/2000?

24,825,415

99.73%

67,091

0.27%

0

0.00%

Note: This resolution is not part of the

agenda of the ASM and was included

to comply with the provisions of

Article 21-K, Sole Paragraph, of CVMI

481/09.

São Paulo, April 20, 2021

Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55(11) 2128-4700

Disclaimer

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 21:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
