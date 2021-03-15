Log in
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. (GOLL4)

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(GOLL4)
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : announces Material Fact

03/15/2021 | 06:34pm EDT
Material Fact

São Paulo, March 15, 2021 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL"), (B3: GOLL4 and NYSE: GOL) in compliance with the provisions on paragraph 4, Article 157 of Law No. 6,404, of 15 December, 1976, as amended and in CVM Rule No. 358/2002, announces that the extraordinary general meeting of SMILES FIDELIDADE SA (SMILES), convened for today, has not been installed, due to the lack of quorum.

The Company's management informs the shareholders meeting will be convened, in second call, to be held on March 24,2021.

Investor Relations ri@voegol.com.brwww.voegol.com.br/ir+55(11) 2128-4700

Media Relations

Becky Nye, Montieth & Companybnye@montiethco.com

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States.

GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 14,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 128 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 20-year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visitwww.voegol.com.br/ir.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Disclaimer

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 22:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
