Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : discloses preliminary traffic figures for June 2021 (Form 6-K)

07/06/2021 | 06:44am EDT
GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for June 2021

São Paulo, July 05, 2021 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of June 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

Highlights:

| In the domestic market, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights increased 282% and supply (ASK) increased by 260%. GOL's domestic load factor was 83.9% in June, a 4.7 p.p increase in comparison to June 2020. GOL transported 1.2 million passengers during the month, a 278% increase over June 2020.
| GOL did not operate regular international flights during the month.

June/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:

Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Quarterly Traffic Figures(¹) Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹)
Operating data * Jun/21 Jun/20 % Var. 2Q21 2Q20 % Var. 6M21 6M20 % Var.
Total GOL
Departures 8,246 2,608 216.2% 19,661 5,146 282.1% 52,592 68,102 -22.8%
Seats (thousand) 1,475 419 252.4% 3,504 821 326.7% 9,251 11,655 -20.6%
ASK (million) 1,755 487 260.4% 4,033 990 307.5% 11,032 13,452 -18.0%
RPK (million) 1,473 386 281.6% 3,431 773 343.9% 9,023 10,720 -15.8%
Load factor 83.9% 79.2% 4.7 p,p 85.1% 78.1% 7.0 p,p 81.8% 79.7% 2.1 p,p
Pax on board (thousand) 1,210 320 278.3% 2,931 627 367.5% 7,426 8,973 -17.2%
Domestic GOL
Departures 8,246 2,608 216.2% 19,661 5,140 282.5% 52,592 63,710 -17.5%
Seats (thousand) 1,475 419 252.4% 3,504 820 327.3% 9,251 10,904 -15.2%
ASK (million) 1,755 487 260.4% 4,033 986 309.1% 11,032 11,667 -5.4%
RPK (million) 1,473 386 281.6% 3,431 771 345.2% 9,023 9,430 -4.3%
Load factor 83.9% 79.2% 4.7 p,p 85.1% 78.2% 6.9 p,p 81.8% 80.8% 1.0 p,p
Pax on board (thousand) 1,210 320 278.3% 2,931 626 367.9% 7,426 8,479 -12.4%
International GOL
Departures 0 0 N.A. 0 6 N.A. 0 4,392 N.A.
Seats (thousand) 0 0 N.A. 0 1 N.A. 0 751 N.A.
ASK (million) 0 0 N.A. 0 4 N.A. 0 1,784 N.A.
RPK (million) 0 0 N.A. 0 2 N.A. 0 1,290 N.A.
Load factor 0 0 N.A. 0 56.2% N.A. 0 72.3% N.A.
Pax on board (thousand) 0 0 N.A. 0 1 N.A. 0 494 N.A.
On-time Departures 96.4% 96.9% -0.5 p.p 96.3% 96.5% -0,2 p.p 96.5% 93.3% 3.2 p.p
Flight Completion 99.2% 97.3% 1.9 p.p 99.0% 95.8% 3,2 p.p 98.5% 97.2% 1.3 p.p
Cargo Ton (thousand) 3.2 1.3 137.4% 8.5 3.3 153.5% 18.3 23.6 -22.2%

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month&

(1) Preliminary Figures

1

GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for June 2021

GOL Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ('GOL')

GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 14,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 20-year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

2

Disclaimer

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 10:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
