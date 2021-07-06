Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : discloses preliminary traffic figures for June 2021 (Form 6-K)
07/06/2021 | 06:44am EDT
GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for June 2021
São Paulo, July 05, 2021 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of June 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.
Highlights:
|
In the domestic market, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights increased 282% and supply (ASK) increased by 260%. GOL's domestic load factor was 83.9% in June, a 4.7 p.p increase in comparison to June 2020. GOL transported 1.2 million passengers during the month, a 278% increase over June 2020.
|
GOL did not operate regular international flights during the month.
June/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:
Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)
Quarterly Traffic Figures(¹)
Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹)
Operating data *
Jun/21
Jun/20
% Var.
2Q21
2Q20
% Var.
6M21
6M20
% Var.
Total GOL
Departures
8,246
2,608
216.2%
19,661
5,146
282.1%
52,592
68,102
-22.8%
Seats (thousand)
1,475
419
252.4%
3,504
821
326.7%
9,251
11,655
-20.6%
ASK (million)
1,755
487
260.4%
4,033
990
307.5%
11,032
13,452
-18.0%
RPK (million)
1,473
386
281.6%
3,431
773
343.9%
9,023
10,720
-15.8%
Load factor
83.9%
79.2%
4.7 p,p
85.1%
78.1%
7.0 p,p
81.8%
79.7%
2.1 p,p
Pax on board (thousand)
1,210
320
278.3%
2,931
627
367.5%
7,426
8,973
-17.2%
Domestic GOL
Departures
8,246
2,608
216.2%
19,661
5,140
282.5%
52,592
63,710
-17.5%
Seats (thousand)
1,475
419
252.4%
3,504
820
327.3%
9,251
10,904
-15.2%
ASK (million)
1,755
487
260.4%
4,033
986
309.1%
11,032
11,667
-5.4%
RPK (million)
1,473
386
281.6%
3,431
771
345.2%
9,023
9,430
-4.3%
Load factor
83.9%
79.2%
4.7 p,p
85.1%
78.2%
6.9 p,p
81.8%
80.8%
1.0 p,p
Pax on board (thousand)
1,210
320
278.3%
2,931
626
367.9%
7,426
8,479
-12.4%
International GOL
Departures
0
0
N.A.
0
6
N.A.
0
4,392
N.A.
Seats (thousand)
0
0
N.A.
0
1
N.A.
0
751
N.A.
ASK (million)
0
0
N.A.
0
4
N.A.
0
1,784
N.A.
RPK (million)
0
0
N.A.
0
2
N.A.
0
1,290
N.A.
Load factor
0
0
N.A.
0
56.2%
N.A.
0
72.3%
N.A.
Pax on board (thousand)
0
0
N.A.
0
1
N.A.
0
494
N.A.
On-time Departures
96.4%
96.9%
-0.5 p.p
96.3%
96.5%
-0,2 p.p
96.5%
93.3%
3.2 p.p
Flight Completion
99.2%
97.3%
1.9 p.p
99.0%
95.8%
3,2 p.p
98.5%
97.2%
1.3 p.p
Cargo Ton (thousand)
3.2
1.3
137.4%
8.5
3.3
153.5%
18.3
23.6
-22.2%
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month&
(1) Preliminary Figures
1
GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for June 2021
GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ('GOL')
GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 14,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 20-year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 10:43:01 UTC.