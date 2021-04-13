Log in
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(GOLL4)
Monthly Investor Update: Capacity, Cash Consumption and Liquidity

04/13/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
1- Excluding financial debt service;

2- Excludes codeshare and interline destinations.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 21:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 902 M 1 733 M 1 733 M
Net income 2021 -1 496 M -262 M -262 M
Net Debt 2021 15 814 M 2 768 M 2 768 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,01x
Yield 2021 0,12%
Capitalization 8 220 M 1 441 M 1 439 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,43x
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 13 899
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 24,98 BRL
Last Close Price 23,22 BRL
Spread / Highest target 42,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paulo Sergio Kakinoff President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Freeman Lark Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Constantino de Oliveira Chairman
Celso Guimarães Ferrer Chief Operations Officer & Vice President
Eduardo José Bernardes Neto Chief Commercial Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.-6.90%1 444
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.21.41%31 332
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-2.52%21 294
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.29.85%18 172
AIR CHINA LIMITED6.56%17 343
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED19.05%14 499
