Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Golar LNG Limited    GLNG   BMG9456A1009

GOLAR LNG LIMITED

(GLNG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GLNG Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Golar LNG Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 10:02am EDT

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action that has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the common stock of Golar LNG Limited (“Golar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GLNG) between April 30, 2020, and August 10, 2020 (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased Golar securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit GLNG Shareholder Class Action or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain employees, including Hygos CEO, had bribed third parties, thereby violating anti-bribery policies; (2) that, as a result, the Company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing reputational harm, Hygos valuation ahead of its IPO would be significantly impaired; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On September 24, 2020, media reported that Hygo’s CEO Eduardo Navarro Antonello was involved in a bribery network investigated in Brazil’s Operation Car Wash.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.28.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 23, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Golar securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/golarlnglimited-glng-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-315/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GOLAR LNG LIMITED
10:02aGLNG Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plai..
BU
10:01aGLNG SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Golar LNG L..
PR
09/29SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces That An Investor of Golar LNG Limited ..
BU
09/29GLNG Bernstein Liebhard Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has ..
BU
09/29GOLAR LNG : update (CORRECTION)
PU
09/29Golar LNG Limited update (CORRECTION)
GL
09/29GOLAR LNG : update
PU
09/29Golar LNG Limited update
GL
09/28Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
09/28SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 420 M - -
Net income 2020 -254 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 310 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,84x
Yield 2020 1,14%
Capitalization 727 M 727 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,23x
EV / Sales 2021 6,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 647
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart GOLAR LNG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Golar LNG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLAR LNG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 14,92 $
Last Close Price 6,01 $
Spread / Highest target 233%
Spread / Average Target 148%
Spread / Lowest Target 66,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Iain Ross Chief Executive Officer
Tor Olav Trøim Chairman
Øistein Dahl Chief Operating Officer
Callum Mitchell-Thomson Chief Financial Officer
Olve Skjeggedal Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLAR LNG LIMITED-57.38%727
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.-19.22%12 244
AEGIS LOGISTICS LIMITED22.20%1 107
TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.-33.29%902
NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.-39.57%455
GASLOG PARTNERS LP-76.21%187
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group