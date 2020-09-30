Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Golar LNG Limited    GLNG   BMG9456A1009

GOLAR LNG LIMITED

(GLNG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GLNG Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Golar LNG Limited Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 23, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 10:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --  Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Golar LNG Limited ("Golar" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: GLNG) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Golar securities between April 30, 2020 and September 24, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/glng.       

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. 

The Complaint alleges that  throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements that: (1) certain employees, including Hygo's CEO, had bribed third parties, thereby violating anti-bribery policies; (2) as a result, the Company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties; (3) as a result of the foregoing reputational harm, Hygo's valuation ahead of its IPO would be significantly impaired; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. 

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/glng or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Golar you have until November 23, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glng-shareholder-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-golar-lng-limited-investors-of-class-action-and-lead-plaintiff-deadline-november-23-2020-301141704.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GOLAR LNG LIMITED
10:02aGLNG Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plai..
BU
10:01aGLNG SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Golar LNG L..
PR
09/29SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces That An Investor of Golar LNG Limited ..
BU
09/29GLNG Bernstein Liebhard Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has ..
BU
09/29GOLAR LNG : update (CORRECTION)
PU
09/29Golar LNG Limited update (CORRECTION)
GL
09/29GOLAR LNG : update
PU
09/29Golar LNG Limited update
GL
09/28Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
09/28SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group