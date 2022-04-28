Log in
PU
Golar LNG Limited - Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report
GL
Golar LNG : Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report - Form 6-K

04/28/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
Golar LNG Limited - Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report

Golar LNG Limited announces that it has filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S.

Form 20-F can be downloaded from the link below, is available on our website (www.golarlng.com) and shareholders may receive a hard copy free of charge upon request.

April 28, 2022
The Board of Directors
Hamilton, Bermuda
Enquiries:
Golar Management Limited: + 44 207 063 7900
Stuart Buchanan

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment



Disclaimer

Golar LNG Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 20:42:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
