Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Golar LNG Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLNG   BMG9456A1009

GOLAR LNG LIMITED

(GLNG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Golar LNG : Base Prospectus for October 2021 $300 million unsecured Norwegian bond - Form 6-K

03/14/2022 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Base Prospectus for October 2021 $300 million unsecured Norwegian bond

On March 11 2022, the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Finanstilsynet) approved a prospectus prepared by Golar LNG Limited ("Golar") in connection with an application for listing of the bond issued by Golar with ISIN NO0011123432.

The listing prospectus is attached and is also available on Golar's website: https://www.golarlng.com/~/media/Files/G/Golar-Lng/documents/base-prospectus.pdf

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflects management's current expectations, estimates and projections about its operations. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities and events that will, should, could or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "could," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "forecast," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "propose," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Golar LNG Limited undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Hamilton, Bermuda

March 11, 2022

Enquiries:

Golar Management Limited: + 44 207 063 7900

Karl Fredrik Staubo - CEO

Eduardo Maranhão - CFO

Stuart Buchanan - Head of Investor Relations

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



Disclaimer

Golar LNG Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 10:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GOLAR LNG LIMITED
06:14aGOLAR LNG : Base Prospectus for October 2021 $300 million unsecured Norwegian bond - Form ..
PU
03/11Base Prospectus for October 2021 $300 million unsecured Norwegian bond
AQ
03/11Cool Company Ltd. - Fourth completion of vessel acquisitions
AQ
03/10Cool Company Ltd. - Third completion of vessel acquisitions
AQ
03/10GOLAR LNG : DNB Energy and Shipping Conference
PU
03/08Cool Company Ltd. - Second completion of vessel acquisitions
AQ
03/03Cool Company Ltd. - First completion of vessel acquisitions
AQ
03/03BofA Securities Lifts Golar LNG to Neutral From Underperform, Price Target to $19.50 Fr..
MT
02/25B. Riley Raises Golar LNG's Price Target to $28 from $20.50 to Reflect Value of Gimi Pr..
MT
02/24SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Fall as Crude Oil Drops Below $100 Mark
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GOLAR LNG LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 451 M - -
Net income 2021 434 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 115 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,58x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 008 M 2 008 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,14x
EV / Sales 2022 9,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 703
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart GOLAR LNG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Golar LNG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLAR LNG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 18,55 $
Average target price 21,27 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl Fredrik-Staubo Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo da Cunha Andrade Maranhão Chief Financial Officer
Tor Olav Trøim Chairman
Olve Skjeggedal Chief Technical Officer
Øistein Dahl Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLAR LNG LIMITED49.72%2 008
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.27.65%32 934
TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.0.30%1 477
AEGIS LOGISTICS LIMITED-12.22%892
GASLOG PARTNERS LP2.58%235
HÖEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD.52.15%215