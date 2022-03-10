Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Golar LNG Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLNG   BMG9456A1009

GOLAR LNG LIMITED

(GLNG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Golar LNG : DNB Energy and Shipping Conference

03/10/2022 | 05:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 9, 2022

DNB Energy & Shipping Conference 2022

© Golar LNG Limited

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflects management's current expectations, estimates and projections about its operations. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities and events that will, should, could or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "could," "should," "will," "expect," "plan," "forecast," "believe," "estimate," "propose," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Unless legally required, Golar undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are: the possibility that the Cool Co spin-off is not close when expected or at all because conditions to the

closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all, that Golar may be required to modify the terms and conditions of the spin-off or that the anticipated benefits of the spin-off are not realized as a result of among other things as the weakness of the economy and competitive factors in the shipping sector; our inability and that of our counterparty to meet our respective obligations under the Lease and Operate Agreement entered into in connection with the BP Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project ("Gimi GTA Project"); continuing uncertainty resulting from potential future claims from our counterparties of purported force majeure under contractual arrangements, including but not limited to our construction projects (including the Gimi GTA Project) and other contracts to which we are a party; claims made or losses incurred in connection with our continuing obligations with regard to Hygo Energy Transition Ltd ("Hygo") and Golar LNG Partners LP ("Golar Partners"); the ability of Hygo, Golar Partners and New Fortress Energy, Inc. ("NFE") to meet their respective obligations to us, including indemnification obligations; our ability to formalize a settlement agreement with authorities regarding tax benefits previously obtained under certain of our leasing agreements; changes in our ability to retrofit vessels as floating storage and regasification units ("FSRUs") or floating liquefaction natural gas vessels ("FLNGs") and in our ability to obtain financing for such conversions on acceptable terms or at all; changes in our ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms or at all; the length and severity of outbreaks of

pandemics, including the recent worldwide outbreak of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") and its impact on demand for liquefied natural gas ("LNG") and natural gas, the timing of completion of our conversion projects, the operations of our charterers, our global operations and our business in general; failure of our contract counterparties to comply with their agreements with us or other key project stakeholders; our vessel values and any future impairment charges we may incur; changes in LNG carrier, FSRU, or FLNG including charter rates, vessel values or technological advancements; our ability to close potential future sales of additional equity interests in our vessels, including the Hilli Episeyo("Hilli") and FLNG Gimi on a timely basis or at all; our ability to contract the full utilization of the Hilli or other vessels; changes in the supply of or demand for LNG carriers, FSRUs or FLNGs; a material decline or prolonged weakness in rates for LNG carriers, FSRUs or FLNGs; changes in the performance of the pool in which certain of our vessels operate; changes in trading patterns that affect the opportunities for the profitable operation of LNG carriers, FSRUs or FLNGs; changes in the supply of or demand for LNG or LNG carried by sea; continuing volatility of commodity prices; changes in the supply of or demand for natural gas generally or in particular regions; changes in our relationships with our counterparties, including our major chartering parties; changes in our relationship with our affiliates and the sustainability of any distributions they pay to us; a decline or continuing volatility in the global

financial markets, specifically with respect to our equity holding in NFE; changes in general domestic and international political conditions, particularly where we operate; changes in the availability of vessels to purchase and in the time it takes to construct new vessels; failure of shipyards to comply with delivery schedules or performance specifications on a timely basis or at all; changes to rules and regulations applicable to LNG carriers, FSRUs, FLNGs or other parts of the LNG supply chain; our inability to achieve successful utilization of our fleet or inability to expand beyond the carriage of LNG and provision of FSRU and FLNGs, particularly through our innovative FLNG strategy; actions taken by regulatory authorities that may prohibit the access of LNG carriers, FSRUs and FLNGs to various ports; increases in costs, including, among other things, wages, insurance, provisions, repairs and maintenance; and other factors listed from time to time in registration statements, reports or other materials that we have filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 20-F.

As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

© Golar LNG Limited

1

The LNG value chain

F L N G

Natural gas is cooled to -162 degrees =

liquefied to make it ready for transportation

Upstream

F S R U

L N G

LNG carriers transporting the LNG overseas before it is converted back to gaseous state which can be done by FSRUs

Midstream

2

Natural gas is piped to homes, industry and

power plants for use

Downstream

The money is made when the gas price is…

HIGH

VOLATILE /

LOW

REGIONAL DIFFERENCES

Mar-22: $84.7/MMBtu

Apr-20: $1.8/MMBtu

© Golar LNG Limited

2

Golar has transformed over the last 12 months

Liquefaction

Shipping

Regasification

LNG Carriers

FSRU

FLNG

Golar Maria

Golar Grand

Golar Spirit

NR Regas Satu

FLNG Hilli Episeyo

Methane Princess

Golar Mazo

Golar Freeze

Golar Winter

Golar Bear

Golar Kelvin

FLNG Gimi (under construction)

Golar Crystal

Golar Seal

Golar Igloo

Golar Eskimo

Golar Frost

Golar Snow

Golar Tundra

Golar Glacier

Golar Ice

Golar Gandria (for conversion)

LNG Croatia

Golar Penguin

Golar Celsius

Golar Arctic

  • Sold/separated assets for a total combined enterprise value of $6.2bn
  • Crystalized underlying value, strengthened balance sheet and simplified corporate structure
  • Refinanced >$1bn of corporate debt
  • Right sized shore-based staff as a result of the corporate restructuring

© Golar LNG Limited

Downstream

Downstream Gas

Golar Nanook

Power generation

Sergipe power plant

Small scale LNG

3

Group simplification: Overview of existing assets and investments

FLNG & Marine Assets

Investments & shareholdings

Existing FLNG Assets

Existing FSRU & LNGC Assets

FLNG Hilli

(in operations)

Golar Tundra (FSRU)

Ownership

Current value ($m)

8.9%

630

FLNG Gimi (under construction)

Golar Arctic (LNGC)

Ownership

Current value ($m)

31.3%

1252

Design and conversion prospects

Gandria (for conversion)

Golar MkII design

Golar MkIII design

Ownership

Current value ($m)

23.5%

481

(1) Book value at 31st December 2021

© Golar LNG Limited

(2) Announced equity-in-kind contribution. On completion of the CoolCo, Golar will retain ~31% stake.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Golar LNG Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 10:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GOLAR LNG LIMITED
05:23aGOLAR LNG : DNB Energy and Shipping Conference
PU
03/08Cool Company Ltd. - Second completion of vessel acquisitions
AQ
03/03Cool Company Ltd. - First completion of vessel acquisitions
AQ
03/03BofA Securities Lifts Golar LNG to Neutral From Underperform, Price Target to $19.50 Fr..
MT
02/25B. Riley Raises Golar LNG's Price Target to $28 from $20.50 to Reflect Value of Gimi Pr..
MT
02/24SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Fall as Crude Oil Drops Below $100 Mark
MT
02/24GOLAR LNG : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/24SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Falling Thursday While WTI Crude Oil Gives Back Early Spike ..
MT
02/24Golar LNG Posts Lower Q4 Profit, Revenue
MT
02/24TRANSCRIPT : Golar LNG Limited, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GOLAR LNG LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 451 M - -
Net income 2021 434 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 115 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,47x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 959 M 1 959 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,03x
EV / Sales 2022 9,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 703
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart GOLAR LNG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Golar LNG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLAR LNG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 18,10 $
Average target price 21,27 $
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl Fredrik-Staubo Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo da Cunha Andrade Maranhão Chief Financial Officer
Tor Olav Trøim Chairman
Olve Skjeggedal Chief Technical Officer
Øistein Dahl Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLAR LNG LIMITED46.09%1 959
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.32.34%34 094
TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.0.30%1 477
AEGIS LOGISTICS LIMITED-10.98%908
GASLOG PARTNERS LP-1.64%226
HÖEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD.52.15%215