GOLAR LNG LIMITED

GOLAR LNG LIMITED

(GLNG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Golar LNG Limited: 2020 AGM Results Notification

09/25/2020 | 09:24am EDT

Golar LNG Limited (the “Company”) advises that the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on September 24, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at 2nd Floor, S.E. Pearman Building, 9 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.  The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019 were presented to the Meeting.

The following resolutions were passed:

  1. To re-elect Tor Olav Trøim as a Director of the Company.
  2. To re-elect Daniel Rabun as a Director of the Company.
  3. To re-elect Thorleif Egeli as a Director of the Company.
  4. To re-elect Carl Steen as a Director of the Company.
  5. To re-elect Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen as a Director of the Company.
  6. To re-elect Lori Wheeler Naess as a Director of the Company.
  7. To re-elect Georgina Sousa as a Director of the Company.
  8. To amend and re-state the Company’s Bye-law 58 relating to the quorum necessary for the transaction of Company business at a General Meeting
  9. To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP of London, England as auditors and to authorise the Directors to determine their remuneration.
  10. To approve the remuneration of the Company’s Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$1,750,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Hamilton, Bermuda
September 25, 2020

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 420 M - -
Net income 2020 -254 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 310 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,24x
Yield 2020 1,00%
Capitalization 830 M 830 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,48x
EV / Sales 2021 7,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 647
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart GOLAR LNG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Golar LNG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLAR LNG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 14,92 $
Last Close Price 6,86 $
Spread / Highest target 192%
Spread / Average Target 117%
Spread / Lowest Target 45,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Iain Ross Chief Executive Officer
Tor Olav Trøim Chairman
Øistein Dahl Chief Operating Officer
Callum Mitchell-Thomson Chief Financial Officer
Olve Skjeggedal Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLAR LNG LIMITED-28.69%830
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.-20.58%12 355
AEGIS LOGISTICS LIMITED17.47%1 062
TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.-32.90%908
NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.-38.90%460
GASLOG LTD.-72.83%253
