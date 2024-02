February 29, 2024 at 10:28 am EST

Golar LNG Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was USD 17.93 million compared to USD 9.69 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 298.43 million compared to USD 267.74 million a year ago.

Net loss was USD 46.79 million compared to net income of USD 787.77 million a year ago.