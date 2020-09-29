Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Golar LNG Limited    GLNG   BMG9456A1009

GOLAR LNG LIMITED

(GLNG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/29 10:12:58 am
6.315 USD   +4.21%
10:06aGLNG Bernstein Liebhard Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has been Filed Against Golar LNG Limited
BU
09:55aGOLAR LNG : update (CORRECTION)
PU
09:44aGolar LNG Limited update (CORRECTION)
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Golar LNG Limited update (CORRECTION)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 09:44am EDT

Golar LNG has today been informed that the board of directors of Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. (“Hygo”, the Company) has accepted Mr. Eduardo Antonello’s request for Leave of Absence with immediate effect. Mr. Antonello has informed the company that in the coming period he’ll concentrate his efforts to address recent allegations that have been made against him dating to a period before the formation of the Company.  

The Hygo board wants to emphasize that the Mr. Antonello’s leave is not in any way linked to any action or misconduct during his tenure at Hygo where he has been instrumental in building a very robust integrated LNG business, delivering cheaper and cleaner energy to the Brazilian market.   

His functions in the Company will temporarily be taken over by the Hygo Board which reiterates to its shareholders and customers its total commitment to continue to build a global company able to democratize the use of LNG by replacing more expensive and polluting fuel sources like diesel, oil and coal.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflects management’s current expectations, estimates and projections about its operations. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities and events that will, should, could or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “forecast,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Unless legally required, Golar LNG Limited and Hygo Transition Services Ltd. undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Golar LNG Limited and Hygo Transition Services Ltd. undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law

Hamilton, Bermuda

September 29, 2020

Enquiries:

Golar Management Limited: + 44 207 063 7900

Eduardo Maranhão

Stuart Buchanan

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GOLAR LNG LIMITED
10:06aGLNG Bernstein Liebhard Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has ..
BU
09:55aGOLAR LNG : update (CORRECTION)
PU
09:44aGolar LNG Limited update (CORRECTION)
GL
09:35aGOLAR LNG : update
PU
09:31aGolar LNG Limited update
GL
09/28Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
09/28SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
09/28GLNG INVESTIGATION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Golar LNG Limited..
BU
09/28GOLAR LNG : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Golar LNG ..
BU
09/27GLNG LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Golar LNG Limited For Vi..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 420 M - -
Net income 2020 -254 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 310 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,86x
Yield 2020 1,13%
Capitalization 733 M 733 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,25x
EV / Sales 2021 7,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 647
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart GOLAR LNG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Golar LNG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLAR LNG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 14,92 $
Last Close Price 6,06 $
Spread / Highest target 230%
Spread / Average Target 146%
Spread / Lowest Target 65,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Iain Ross Chief Executive Officer
Tor Olav Trøim Chairman
Øistein Dahl Chief Operating Officer
Callum Mitchell-Thomson Chief Financial Officer
Olve Skjeggedal Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLAR LNG LIMITED-52.25%733
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.-18.70%12 444
AEGIS LOGISTICS LIMITED23.90%1 121
TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.-33.48%900
NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.-37.49%471
GASLOG PARTNERS LP-76.34%186
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group