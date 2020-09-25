Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Golar LNG Limited (LNG) Investors

09/25/2020

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Golar LNG Limited (“Golar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GLNG) securities between April 30, 2020 and September 24, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Golar investors have until November 23, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Golar investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On September 24, 2020, media reported that the Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of Golar’s joint venture, Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. (“Hygo”), was involved in a bribery network investigated in Brazil’s Operation Car Wash.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.28, or 32%, to close at $6.86 per share on September 24, 2020, thereby damaging investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain employees, including Hygo’s CEO, had bribed third parties, thereby violating anti-bribery policies; (2) that, as a result, the Company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing reputational harm, Hygo’s valuation ahead of its IPO would be significantly impaired; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Golar securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 23, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 420 M - -
Net income 2020 -254 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 310 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,24x
Yield 2020 1,00%
Capitalization 830 M 830 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,48x
EV / Sales 2021 7,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 647
Free-Float 84,2%
