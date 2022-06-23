Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Golar LNG Limited
  News
  Summary
    GLNG   BMG9456A1009

GOLAR LNG LIMITED

(GLNG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:18 2022-06-23 pm EDT
21.76 USD   -1.43%
Pakistan LNG gets single bid from QatarEnergy at $39.80/mmbtu for July cargo
RE
06/02GOLAR LNG : Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
06/012022 Annual General Meeting
GL
Summary 
Summary

Pakistan LNG gets single bid from QatarEnergy at $39.80/mmbtu for July cargo

06/23/2022 | 11:58am EDT
ISLAMABAD, June 23 (Reuters) - Pakistan LNG Ltd (PLL) received a single bid from Qatar Energy at $39.80/mmbtu for an LNG import tender seeking a cargo in the July 30-31 window, an industry source said on Thursday.

The source said no bids were received for three other deliveries sought in July, which was later confirmed by documents uploaded on PLL's website.

The source added that PLL had decided not to pick up the costly bid.

A spokesman for Pakistan's power ministry, under which PLL operates, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Pakistan had sought four cargoes from international suppliers during the windows of July 3-4, 8-9, 25-26 and 30-31.

Pakistan unsuccessfully tapped the spot market earlier this month for an extra July cargo, with two tenders not returning valid bids.

In recent years Pakistan has increased reliance on LNG for electricity generation, but is facing widespread power outages as procurement of the chilled fuel remains unreliable and expensive.

(Reporting by Gibran Peshimam; editing by John Stonestreet and Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 341 M - -
Net income 2022 350 M - -
Net Debt 2022 921 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,09x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 383 M 2 383 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,68x
EV / Sales 2023 7,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 703
Free-Float 85,3%
