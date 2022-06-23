Pakistan LNG gets single bid from QatarEnergy at $39.80/mmbtu for July cargo

ISLAMABAD, June 23 (Reuters) - Pakistan LNG Ltd (PLL)
received a single bid from Qatar Energy at $39.80/mmbtu for an
LNG import tender seeking a cargo in the July 30-31 window, an
industry source said on Thursday.
The source said no bids were received for three other
deliveries sought in July, which was later confirmed by
documents uploaded on PLL's website.
The source added that PLL had decided not to pick up the
costly bid.
A spokesman for Pakistan's power ministry, under which PLL
operates, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
Pakistan had sought four cargoes from international
suppliers during the windows of July 3-4, 8-9, 25-26 and 30-31.
Pakistan unsuccessfully tapped the spot market earlier this
month for an extra July cargo, with two tenders not returning
valid bids.
In recent years Pakistan has increased reliance on LNG for
electricity generation, but is facing widespread power outages
as procurement of the chilled fuel remains unreliable and
expensive.
(Reporting by Gibran Peshimam; editing by John Stonestreet and
Amy Caren Daniel)