SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Golar LNG Limited - GLNG

10/31/2020 | 11:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Golar LNG Limited ("Golar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GLNG).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Golar and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On September 24, 2020, media outlets reported that Eduardo Navarro Antonello, Chief Executive Officer of Golar's joint-venture subsidiary Hygo Energy Transition Ltd., had been implicated in a bribery network investigated in connection with the ongoing Brazilian criminal investigation Operation Car Wash.

On this news, Golar's stock price fell $3.28 per share, or approximately 32%, to close at $6.86 per share on September 24, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

