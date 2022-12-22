Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Golconda Gold Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GG   CA38047D1069

GOLCONDA GOLD LTD.

(GG)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:30 2022-12-19 am EST
0.3450 CAD   -1.43%
08:02aGolconda Gold Ltd. Announces Final Approval of New Equity Incentive Plan and Stock Option Grant
GL
08:01aGolconda Gold Ltd. Announces Final Approval of New Equity Incentive Plan and Stock Option Grant
AQ
11/29Golconda Gold Ltd. (Formerly Galane Gold Ltd.) Releases Financial and Operating Results for Q3 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Golconda Gold Ltd. Announces Final Approval of New Equity Incentive Plan and Stock Option Grant

12/22/2022 | 08:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golconda Gold Ltd. (“Golconda Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: GG; OTCQB: GGGOF) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) for the adoption of its omnibus equity incentive plan (the “Plan”). The Plan was approved by the Company’s shareholders on June 23, 2022 and allows for the grant of options to purchase up to 10% of the total issued and outstanding common shares calculated on the date of the grant and the grant of other forms of equity incentive securities to acquire up to 7,127,331 common shares.

The Company is also pleased to announce the grant of options to purchase up to 383,652 common shares to the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Bishop. Mr. Bishop’s options are exercisable at a price of $0.345 per common share until December 21, 2027.

About Golconda Gold

Golconda Gold is an un-hedged gold producer and explorer with mining operations and exploration tenements in South Africa and New Mexico. Golconda Gold is a public company and its shares are quoted on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “GG” and the OTCQB under the symbol “GGGOF”. Golconda Gold’s management team is comprised of senior mining professionals with extensive experience in managing mining and processing operations and large-scale exploration programmes. Golconda Gold is committed to operating at world-class standards and is focused on the safety of its employees, respecting the environment, and contributing to the communities in which it operates.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:
Nick Brodie
CEO, Golconda Gold Ltd.
+ 44 7905 089878
Nick.Brodie@golcondagold.com
www.golcondagold.com


All news about GOLCONDA GOLD LTD.
08:02aGolconda Gold Ltd. Announces Final Approval of New Equity Incentive Plan and Stock Opti..
GL
08:01aGolconda Gold Ltd. Announces Final Approval of New Equity Incentive Plan and Stock Opti..
AQ
11/29Golconda Gold Ltd. (Formerly Galane Gold Ltd.) Releases Financial and Operating Results..
GL
11/29Golconda Gold Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
11/29Galane Gold Ltd. Reports Production Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 202..
CI
10/21Galane Gold Ltd. will Change its Name to Golconda Gold Ltd
CI
10/21GOLCONDA GOLD LTD. : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 5
FA
10/19Galane Gold Ltd. Announces Effective Date of Name Change to Golconda Gold Ltd. and Shar..
GL
10/19Galane Gold Ltd. Announces Effective Date of Name Change to Golconda Gold Ltd. and Shar..
AQ
08/23Galane Gold Reports Q2 Profit, Higher Revenue
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,94 M - -
Net income 2021 -3,95 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1,43 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18,0 M 18,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
EV / Sales 2021 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 209
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart GOLCONDA GOLD LTD.
Duration : Period :
Golconda Gold Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Brodie Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Bishop Chief Financial Officer
Ravi Sood Executive Chairman
Wayne Hatton-Jones Chief Operating Officer
Amar Bhalla Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLCONDA GOLD LTD.200.00%18
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION4.82%25 800
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED5.48%9 523
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD-5.22%5 395
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC5.41%5 273
KOZA ALTIN ISLETMELERI A.S.355.14%4 302