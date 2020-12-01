GOLD BASIN RESOURCES CORPORATION 1170 - 1040 West Georgia Street

November 20, 2020

Gold Basin Resources Announces the Appointment of Grant Duddle as a Director and the Resignation of Robert Coltura

Announces the Relinquishment of the Consortium Project

Vancouver, British Columbia: Gold Basin Resources Corporation (the "Company" or "Gold Basin", CSE: GXX) is pleased to announce the appointment of Grant Duddle to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board").

Mr Duddle has over 20 years' experience in equity markets as a stock-broker and financial advisor focused on extractive industries for Bell Potter Securities. He also has extensive experience raising capital for mining and exploration projects in a wide range of jurisdictions and commodities.

The Company also announces that Robert Coltura has resigned as a director of the Company. The Board wishes to thank him for his contributions toward the growth of the Company, and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

Relinquishment of Consortium Project

The Company announces that it has relinquished its option to acquire a 100% interest in the Consortium Project mineral property (the "Consortium Project") consisting of three mineral titles covering an area of 1,161 hectares, located approximately 35 kilometres south of the town of Sayward in the Nanaimo Mining Division, British Columbia. By relinquishing the option to the Consortium Project, the Company will not be subject to any further obligations in respect of the Consortium Project. The Company plans to focus its resources on its Gold Basin property located in the Gold Basin Mining District, Mohave County, Arizona.

About Gold Basin Resources Corporation

Gold Basin Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in North America, including the Gold Basin Property located in the Gold Basin Mining District, Mohave County, Arizona, which comprises five mineral rights (2,389.34 acres) and 290 unpatented mining claims (5,280 acres), totalling 7,669.34 acres. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit.

