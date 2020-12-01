GOLD BASIN RESOURCES CORPORATION 1170 - 1040 West Georgia Street Vancouver, BC V6E 4H1

Gold Basin Resources Provides Corporate Update; Announces John Robins and Jim Paterson

Appointment as Advisors

Vancouver, British Columbia, November 11, 2020: Gold Basin Resources Corporation (the "Company" or "Gold Basin", CSE: GXX) today provided a corporate update, covering the recently concluded acquisition of the Gold Basin oxide gold project in Arizona (the "Gold Basin Project"); a C$4.72M capital raise, which included the investment and appointment of strategic advisors to the Company; and the Company's near term planned exploration activities at the Gold Basin Project.

Michael Povey, the Company's CEO and President, stated:

"The Company is extremely pleased to have finalized the 100% acquisition of the Gold Basin Project in mid-September and a successful $4.72M capital raising. The compelling nature of the project attracted many new Canadian investors, including John Robins and Jim Paterson, who have now joined us as Strategic Advisors. These achievements provide a robust foundation for the Company to advance its newest asset, the Gold Basin Project in Mohave County, Northern Arizona."

"The Gold Basin Project represents an exciting exploration opportunity for the Company. The unpatented claim areas cover district-scale gold mineralization, a historical gold resource and tremendous scope for a resource estimate. The Company aims to provide an initial JORC Compliant resource estimate for the Stealth and Cyclopic areas on the Gold Basin Project in the coming week and commence a fully permitted and fully-funded 90-hole 6000m drill program before mid-November."

"This Stage 1 drilling program, consisting of both reverse-circulation and diamond drill holes, will target the historical gold mineralisation of the Cyclopic zone and provide both structural and metallurgical data for the deposit. It is expected this work will provide a new resource and provide a strong base for a Stage 2 drill program planned for the new year that will further delineate the outstanding potential of this deposit."

John Robins, investor and Strategic Advisor to Gold Basin Resources Corporation, stated:

"Gold Basin represents a perfect opportunity for us to invest our capital and provide support to a very strong technical team as they execute a clear plan to add significant value to a high-quality gold project in an excellent jurisdiction."

"With CAD$3.5 million in cash, Gold Basin is fully financed to commence drilling this month, with a goal to rapidly and cost effectively investigate the historical resource at the Gold Basin

Project in Arizona."

Advisors

The Company has also formed an advisory board with John Robins and Jim Paterson as its initial members. The advisory board was created to make advisors with expertise in business development, capital markets and the natural resource sector available to the Company's management and board of directors.

John Robins, P.Geo.

Mr. Robins is a professional geologist and entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience in the mining industry. He is the founder and principal of Discovery Group, a leading mining house based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Mr. Robins has been involved in the recent sales of

Kaminak Gold Corp (2016) and Northern Empire (2018). He currently sits on the board of K2 Gold Corp, Bluestone Resources and Fireweed Zinc Corporation, as well as Brunswick Capital, a private merchant bank.

Jim Paterson

Jim is a principal of Discovery Group and has been actively involved in marketing and corporate development activities for the group's companies since 2002. Jim has 22 years of industry experience, including capital raises, acquisitions, joint-ventures, spin-outs, RTOs, and IPOs. He is the Chairman and CEO of ValOre Metals Corporation and was a driving force behind more than $60 million in equity financings for ValOre that lead to multiple discoveries and a 200% increase in mineral resources at ValOre's Angilak uranium project.

Jim was a long-standing and active director of Kaminak Gold Corp. (acquired by Goldcorp.), and a founding director of Northern Empire Resources Corp. (acquired by Coeur Mining) and Bluestone Resources Inc. (until 2020). In 2007, Jim founded Corsa Capital Ltd. Corsa's 2008 IPO lead to a 2010 transaction which created a leading U.S. metallurgical coal producer with a C$250M market capitalization. Jim is a founder and principal of Brunswick Capital, a private merchant bank.

Qualified Person

Charles Straw, B.Sc., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and hasapproved the disclosure herein. Mr. Straw is not independent of the Company as he is a director of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

About Gold Basin Resources Corporation

Gold Basin Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in North America, including the Gold Basin Property located in the Gold Basin Mining District, Mohave County, Arizona, which comprises five mineral rights (2,389.34 acres) and 290 unpatented mining claims (5,280 acres), totalling 7,669.34 acres. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Consortium Project Mineral Property. The Consortium Project Mineral Property consists of three (3) mineral titles covering an area of 1,161 hectares, located approximately 35 kilometres south of the town of Sayward in the Nanaimo Mining Division, British Columbia.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael Povey

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Mendelawitz, Investor Relations Phone: 1-778-650-5457

