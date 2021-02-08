Gold Basin Resources : Strong Initial Drilling Results Received for Gold Basin Project Including 24.4m @ 1.38 g/t Gold from Surface

- 4 -

historical surface and drill data south of the Cyclopic Mine target makes it difficult to assess the potential for a south-eastward extension of mineralisation along the Cyclopic Fault. A south-eastward extension can be inferred from detailed air magnetic anomalies, but additional surface exploration and scout drilling are needed to confirm this potential.

The mineralised portion of the Cyclopic Fault as currently drill-defined is centrally located with respect to several other gold mineralised zones previously identified within the much larger Cyclopic District. Aside from the Cyclopic Mine and Cyclopic NW historical targets, the Company's land package includes four other zones of historical gold mineralisation within a NW-trending area 11 km long and 2 km wide.

Most of the gold mineralisation in these four historical drill target areas is essentially "blind", being covered by barren upper plate rocks or by shallow alluvium. The Company therefore sees excellent potential for enlarging these other historical resource zones with additional drilling, just as it is currently expanding gold mineralisation zones along the Cyclopic Fault.

The results from the Phase 1 Drilling Program will be combined with the large database of historical drill hole data on the Gold Basin Project to produce an updated resource model for the Project. The Company expects that an NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Gold Basin Project will be published by the Company in due course.

QUALITY CONTROL AND QUALITY ASSURANCE

The Company initiated RC drilling on the Gold Basin Project on November 14, 2020 and has to date drilled 4,175 m in 47 holes, with hole depths ranging from 67 m to 110 m. All holes are vertical and are being drilled with dry air (no injected water or other fluid) using a centre-return hammer.

Samples are collected every 5 feet (1.52 m) and are reduced on-site using a triple-tier Gilson splitter, producing a 2 kg-3 kg assay sample and a 3 kg-5 kg twin sample that can be used for met testing or re- assay work. Coarse blank material, standard reference pulps, and split duplicates are inserted into the sample stream on a 1-in-20 sample basis such that each 23-sample group contains one blank, one duplicate, and one reference pulp. Three standard reference pulps at three different gold grades (0.154 ppm, 0.778 ppm, and 2.58 ppm) are being used. One 1.52 m drill interval in every four intervals is weighed in order to monitor recovery.

Assay samples are placed in shipping sacks together with the field inserts upon completion of each hole. After four holes are completed, all assay samples are transported in their respective shipping sacks to the FedEx Freight centre in Kingman, Arizona by a site geologist, and the samples are sent via FedEx to American Assay Lab ("AAL") in Reno, Nevada. Prior to shipping, all assay samples are maintained under the direct control and supervision of the on-site geological staff.

Upon arrival in Reno, Nevada at AAL, the samples are prepared using AAL code PV03 procedure (pulverize 0.3 kg split to 85% passing 75 micron) and fire-assayed for gold using AAL code FA-PB30-ICP procedure (30 gm fire with ICP-OES finish). AAL also inserts its own certified reference materials plus blanks and duplicates. To date, the Company has received assays for 1,900 drill intervals (includes QAQC field inserts) for the first 29 holes drilled in the Phase 1 Drilling Program. Over 1,100 samples in 18 holes are currently being processed by AAL with new results expected in the coming week. As currently planned, the Phase 1 Drill Program still has 55 RC holes to complete, and drilling resumed on February 4.