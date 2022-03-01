Gold Circuit Electronics : On behave of subsidiary to announce the additional monetary loans made exceeding 2% of net worth

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/01 2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit (thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan (thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD): (1.1)Funding recipient name:Changshu Gold Circuit Technology Co., Ltd. (1.2)Relationship with lender: Goldex Holding Holding Limited has 100% direct shareholding in Changshu Gold Circuit Technology Co., Ltd. (1.3)Lending limit: NT$ 12,446,526 thousands. (1.4)Starting outstanding balance: NT$304,075 thousands. (1.5)New loan: NT$280,250 thousands. (1.6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate: Yes (1.7)Outstanding balance: NT$584,325 thousands. (1.8)Reason for new loan: loan repayment (2.1)Funding recipient name:Gold Circuit Enterprise Limited (2.2)Relationship with lender: Goldex Holding Holding Limited has 100% direct shareholding in Gold Circuit Enterprise Limited (2.3)Lending limit: NT$ 12,446,526 thousands (2.4)Starting outstanding balance: NT$61,015 thousands (2.5)New loan: NT$28,025 thousands. (2.6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate: Yes (2.7)Outstanding balance: NT$ 89,040 thousands. (2.8)Reason for new loan: loan repayment (3.1)Funding recipient name:Gold Circuit International Limited (3.2)Relationship with lender: Goldex Holding Holding Limited has 100% direct shareholding in Gold Circuit International Limited (3.3)Lending limit: NT$ 12,446,526 thousands (3.4)Starting outstanding balance: NT$63,398 thousands (3.5)New loan: NT$84,075 thousands. (3.6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate: Yes (3.7)Outstanding balance: NT$147,473 thousands. (3.8)Reason for new loan: loan repayment 3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value (thousand NTD):0 4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital (thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD): (1)capital:NTD980,105 thousand (2)the cumulative gains/losses:NTD-1,753,968 thousands 5.Method of calculation of interest:3 months Labor+1.3% 6.For repayment, the condition and the date:within one year 7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):NT$ 2,514,883 thousands. 8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:23.94% 9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others: Financial institutions 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: Merger announcement 2021/12/14 Goldex loan to Enterprise USD 1,000 thousands Goldex loan to International USD 3,000 thousands