  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Gold Circuit Electronics Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2368   TW0002368008

GOLD CIRCUIT ELECTRONICS LTD.

(2368)
Gold Circuit Electronics : On behave of subsidiary to announce the additional monetary loans made exceeding 2% of net worth

03/01/2022 | 02:48am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: GOLD CIRCUIT ELECTRONICS LTD
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/01 Time of announcement 15:37:57
Subject 
 On behave of subsidiary to announce the additional
monetary loans made exceeding 2% of net worth
Date of events 2022/03/01 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/01
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
(1.1)Funding recipient name:Changshu Gold Circuit Technology Co., Ltd.
(1.2)Relationship with lender:
     Goldex Holding Holding Limited has 100% direct shareholding in
     Changshu Gold Circuit Technology Co., Ltd.
(1.3)Lending limit: NT$ 12,446,526 thousands.
(1.4)Starting outstanding balance: NT$304,075 thousands.
(1.5)New loan: NT$280,250 thousands.
(1.6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of
directors to allocate: Yes
(1.7)Outstanding balance: NT$584,325 thousands.
(1.8)Reason for new loan: loan repayment
(2.1)Funding recipient name:Gold Circuit Enterprise Limited
(2.2)Relationship with lender:
     Goldex Holding Holding Limited has 100% direct shareholding in
     Gold Circuit Enterprise Limited
(2.3)Lending limit: NT$ 12,446,526 thousands
(2.4)Starting outstanding balance: NT$61,015 thousands
(2.5)New loan: NT$28,025 thousands.
(2.6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of
directors to allocate: Yes
(2.7)Outstanding balance: NT$ 89,040 thousands.
(2.8)Reason for new loan: loan repayment
(3.1)Funding recipient name:Gold Circuit International Limited
(3.2)Relationship with lender:
     Goldex Holding Holding Limited has 100% direct shareholding in
     Gold Circuit International Limited
(3.3)Lending limit: NT$ 12,446,526 thousands
(3.4)Starting outstanding balance: NT$63,398 thousands
(3.5)New loan: NT$84,075 thousands.
(3.6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of
directors to allocate: Yes
(3.7)Outstanding balance: NT$147,473 thousands.
(3.8)Reason for new loan: loan repayment
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD):0
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
(1)capital:NTD980,105 thousand
(2)the cumulative gains/losses:NTD-1,753,968 thousands
5.Method of calculation of interest:3 months Labor+1.3%
6.For repayment, the condition and the date:within one year
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD):NT$ 2,514,883 thousands.
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence:23.94%
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
Financial institutions
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 Merger announcement 2021/12/14
 Goldex loan to Enterprise    USD 1,000 thousands
 Goldex loan to International USD 3,000 thousands

Disclaimer

Gold Circuit Electronics Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 07:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
