Gold Entertainment : Attorney Opinion Letter with respect to Current Information

Via OTC News & Disclosure Service August 26, 2022 OTC Markets Group, Inc. - Issuer Services 304 Hudson Street, 3rd Floor New York, NY 10013 Tel: (212) 896-4400 Fax: (212) 868-3848 Re: Adequacy of Current Public Information Dear Sir or Madam: I, the undersigned, am an attorney licensed to practice law in the state of California and before the courts of the United States. I am permitted to practice before the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and have never been prohibited from practice thereunder. I am United States resident and citizen with a law practice in San Francisco, California. This legal opinion is limited to matters of Federal Securities Law. I represent that neither myself, nor my firm, is not now, any time prior to, including the past five years, been under investigation for any violation(s) of federal or state securities laws, by agencies such as SEC, FINRA, CTFC or state securities regulators; nor suspended nor barred from practice in any jurisdiction; nor charged in any criminal or civil action. Neither my firm, nor am I the undersigned, directly or indirectly, a shareholder, beneficial interest, or creditor of, the Issuer, and has no agreement to receive in the future, shares of the issuer's stock, in payment for services, or otherwise. My firm has been retained by Gold Entertainment Group, Inc, a Florida corporation. ("GEGP" or the "Company") for the limited purpose of rendering a legal opinion on the adequacy of current information available to the public in relation to the filing of an "Information Statement and Disclosure" pursuant to Rule 15c2-11(a) (5) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and Rule 144(c)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, (the "Securities Act"). The Company is incorporated under the laws of the state of Florida. 1. Facts & Assumptions In rendering this opinion, I have reviewed various corporate records and other documentation necessary and proper for an opinion in conjunction with the filing of the Letter Re: Adequate Current Public Information Page 1 of 3

Company's Annual Information & Disclosure Statement for the periods ending and January 31, 2022 and the Quarterly Information & Disclosure Statement for the periods ending April 30, 2022 and October 31, 2021. Additionally, I have made further inquiry and investigation into the laws, regulations, and commentary available for such filings. With respect to corporate documentation examined, I have presumed the genuineness of all signatures thereon; the authenticity of all documents provided as originals; conformity of all copies to the original documents; and the authenticity of all original documents submitted as copies. I have also relied upon information available on the Internet, from records with the SEC, FINRA, the OTC Markets Group, Inc. ("OTC"), and from officers of the Company in addition to other sources deemed reliable, such as records on file with the Florida Secretary of State, the Edgar database or the Company's transfer agency. Nothing came to my attention during the course of my investigation that led me to conclude that any such documents were not genuine or authentic or that the facts contained therein were not true. 2. Inquiry & Investigation I have reviewed the Annual Report and the Quarterly Report for the periods ending October 31, 2021 (posted December 14, 2021), January 31, 2022 (posted May 11, 2022) and April 30, 2022 (posted August 1, 2022) These postings were made in pairs, with the exception of the most recent posting, posting the Disclosure requirements and Financial Statements on the same day but as separate documents. The Annual Report, Quarterly Reports, including Amendments thereto and other filings of the Company, although un-audited, were prepared by Hamon Francis Fytton of Florida. Mr. Fytton, though not a CPA, has extensive professional experience serving as CEO, CFO and director for numerous public and private companies throughout his career and is familiar with the preparation and review of financial statements for the same. The Company's transfer agent is Securities Transfer Corporation. I have confirmed via electronic mail that this transfer agent is registered with the SEC and that the number of issued and outstanding shares reflected in the Annual and Quarterly Reports is accurate. Information regarding the accuracy of the shareholder's list and the issued and outstanding shares of the Company can be confirmed with Securities Transfer Corporation 2901 N. Dallas Parkway #380 Plano, TX, 75093, Tel: (469)633-0101orwww.stctransfer.com. Additionally, on Friday August 26, 2022, I met (via Telephone Conference) with the board of directors Robert Schlegel, James Kander, and Hamon Francis Fytton, to discuss the Annual and Quarterly Reports, the information contained therein, and specifically its adequacy for these purposes, including updates to the Company's OTC profile. An interested investor could readily find current information available regarding the Company by which s/he could objectively make a determination pertaining to the corporate financial status and relevant financial information thereby enabling such investor to make an informed and intelligent Letter Re: Adequate Current Public Information Page 2 of 4

decision regarding the stock of the company by searching for the Company on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. website at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GEGP/disclosure. Among the officers and directors of the Company none hold more than 5% of the common shares but for Hamon Francis Fytton who holds ~36% of the common shares. Of the >5% shareholders, including the preferred Series A shareholders via IceLounge Media, Inc noted in section 7 at footnote 1, there is no evidence of any investigation of them or entities controlled by them by state or federal securities regulators. There is no evidence of any investigation of the other >5% securities holders by the SEC or state securities regulators. 3. Legal Conclusions The legal opinion as expressed in this letter is that the Annual Report and Quarterly Report filings for the periods ending October 31, 2021, January 31, 2022, and April 30, 2022, as filed via the OTC Markets Group News and Disclosure Service on September 27, 2021 and in such order, constitutes: (1) adequate information about the Company which is available to the public regarding the shares of common stock and is available within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933; which (2) includes all of the information that a broker- dealer would be required to obtain from the Company to publish a quotation for the shares of common stock of the Corporation under Rule 15c2-11 of the Exchange Act of 1934; that (3) complies with the OTC Markets, Group Inc. Alternative Reporting Guidelines as they pertain to providing adequate and current information about the Company; and (4) the statement has been posted in the OTC Markets Group, Inc. News and Disclosure Service. OTC Markets Group, Inc. is entitled to rely on this opinion in determining whether the Company has made adequate current information available to the public pursuant to Rule 144(c)(2) of the Securities and Exchange Acts, and may publish this opinion on its website, www.otcmarkets.com, for such limited purposes. Additionally, (5) the Company is now "shell company" as such term is defined at Rule 405 of the Securities Act, and 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. In revisions to Rule 144 and 145 the SEC has stated an intention not to relegate start-up companies or companies with limited operations to shell status, however the last SEC filings of the Company do indicate it to be a shell company. Moreover, the Company's filings with OTC Markets Group, Inc. have indicated that it is a shell on the cover page of such filings. The statements and opinions set forth herein reflect observations and results of inquiries up to the date hereof, and shall remain valid for as long as the documents, instruments, records and other information I have reviewed and examined remain unchanged, and the assumptions relied upon continue to be valid. This opinion is intended solely for the use and application of OTC Markets Group, Inc. as it deems appropriate for use and publication on its website. [signature page follows] Letter Re: Adequate Current Public Information Page 3 of 4