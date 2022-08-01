Gold Entertainment : Disclosure Statement for quarter ended 30 April 2022
08/01/2022 | 01:35pm EDT
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
GOLD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.
2412 Irwin St.
Melbourne, FL, 32901
_______________________________
(954) 228-5258
www.goldentertainment.com
info@goldentertainment.com
SIC Code 7389
Quarterly Report
For the Period Ending: April 30, 2022
(the "Reporting Period")
As of April 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
9,181,501,513
As of January 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
9,181,501,513
As of January 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
9,181,501,513
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐
No: X☐
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐X
No: ☐
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
"Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
Yes: ☐
No: X☐
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
The Current name of the Issuer is Gold Entertainment Group, Inc. 2002-Present
Former name Advanced Medical Technologies, Inc. 1999-2002
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
The Issuer was incorporated in the State of Florida on August 28, 2007. The company is active status.
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
NONE
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
NONE
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
2412 Irwin St., Melbourne, FL, 32901
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: X☐
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: X☐
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
NONE
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
GEGP
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common
CUSIP:
38059X206
Par or stated value:
.0001
Total shares authorized:
25,000,000,000as of date: April 30, 2022
Total shares outstanding:
9,181,501,513as of date: April 30, 2022
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
4,526,775,777as of date: April 30, 2022
"Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial
owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
Total number of shareholders of record:
100
as of date: April 30, 2022
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
Trading symbol:
N/A
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Preferred Series A
CUSIP:
N/A
Par or stated value:
$0
Total shares authorized:
5,000,000
as of date: April 30, 2022
Total shares outstanding:
2,000,000
as of date: April 30, 2022
Trading symbol:
N/A
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Preferred Series B
CUSIP:
N/A
Par or stated value:
$1.00
Total shares authorized:
500,000
as of date: April 30, 2022
Total shares outstanding:
155,000as of date: April 30 2022
Transfer Agent
Name:
Securities Transfer Corporation
Phone:
(469)633-0101
Email:
N/A
Address: 2901 N. Dallas Parkway #380
Plano, TX, 75093
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3
Yes: X☐
No: ☐
Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal
Year End:
Opening Balance
*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.
Date 3-30-22
Common:9,181,501,513
Preferred A: 2,000,000
Preferred B: 70,000
Date of
Transaction
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were the
Individual/ Entity
Reason for share
Restricted or
Exemption
type (e.g.
Shares
Securities
shares
shares
Shares were
issuance (e.g. for
Unrestricted
or
new
Issued (or
issued
issued at
issued to
cash or debt
Registration
To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.
Transaction
issuance,
cancelled)
($/per
a discount
(entities must
conversion)
as of this
Type.
cancellation,
share) at
to market
have individual
-OR-
filing.
shares
Issuance
price at
with voting /
Nature of
returned to
the time
investment
Services
treasury)
of
control
Provided
issuance?
disclosed).
(Yes/No)
8-16-20
Cancelled
24,000
Preferred
$1
No
Hamon Francis
Reduc#on of
NA
NA
Class B
Fytton
Debt
7-31-21
Issued
9,000
Preferred
$1
No
Hamon Francis
Correc#on of
Class B
Fy+on
error
2-01,22
Issued
Preferred
$1
NO
Devon
Acquisi#on
NA
NA
100,000
Tes#ng, Inc.
Class B
Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:
Ending Balance
Ending Balance:
Date01-31-22
Common: 9,181,501,513
Preferred A: 2,000,000
Preferred B: 155,000
Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended June 30, 2021, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021 pursuant to the tabular format above.
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes
Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.
Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☐
Date of
Outstanding
Principal
Interest
Maturity
Conversion Terms (e.g.
Name of Noteholder
Reason for
Note
Balance ($)
Amount
Accrued
Date
pricing mechanism for
(entities must have
Issuance (e.g.
Issuance
at
($)
determining conversion of
individual with voting
Loan, Services,
Issuance
instrument to shares)
/ investment control
etc.)
($)
disclosed).
1-31-17
$26,445
$26,445
N/A
12-31-21
NONE
Hamon Francis Fy+on
Debt Conversion
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
Financial Statements
The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with: X☐ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS
The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:
Name:
Hamon Francis Fytton
Title:
Treasurer/Director
Relationship to Issuer:
Corporate Officer
Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods.
Balance Sheet;
Statement of Income;
Statement of Cash Flows;
Statement of Retained Earnings (Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity)
Financial notes; and
Audit letter, if audited
The accompanying Financial Statements are published separate report as described above, are incorporated by reference.
Financial statement information is considered current until the due date for the subsequent report (as set forth in the qualifications section above). To remain qualified for Current Information, a company must post its Annual Report within 90 days from its fiscal year-end date and Quarterly Reports within 45 days of each fiscal quarter-end date.
Issuer's Business, Products and Services
The purpose of this section is to provide a clear description of the issuer's current operations. In answering this item, please include the following:
Summarize the issuer's business operations (If the issuer does not have current operations, state "no operations")Testing for various pathogens
Please list any subsidiaries, parents, or affiliated companies. Devon Testing Inc.
None
Describe the issuers' principal products or services.
Provides testing for various pathogens at various locations and venues as per contracts.
The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Gold Entertainment Group Inc. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 17:34:04 UTC.