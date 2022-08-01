Log in
Gold Entertainment : Disclosure Statement for quarter ended 30 April 2022

08/01/2022
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

GOLD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.

2412 Irwin St.

Melbourne, FL, 32901

_______________________________

(954) 228-5258

www.goldentertainment.com

info@goldentertainment.com

SIC Code 7389

Quarterly Report

For the Period Ending: April 30, 2022

(the "Reporting Period")

As of April 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

9,181,501,513

As of January 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

9,181,501,513

As of January 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

9,181,501,513

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No: X

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes: ☐X

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

  • "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

Yes:

No: X

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

The Current name of the Issuer is Gold Entertainment Group, Inc. 2002-Present

Former name Advanced Medical Technologies, Inc. 1999-2002

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

The Issuer was incorporated in the State of Florida on August 28, 2007. The company is active status.

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

NONE

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

NONE

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

2412 Irwin St., Melbourne, FL, 32901

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: X

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No: X

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

NONE

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

GEGP

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common

CUSIP:

38059X206

Par or stated value:

.0001

Total shares authorized:

25,000,000,000as of date: April 30, 2022

Total shares outstanding:

9,181,501,513as of date: April 30, 2022

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

4,526,775,777as of date: April 30, 2022

  • "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial

owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

Total number of shareholders of record:

100

as of date: April 30, 2022

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

N/A

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Preferred Series A

CUSIP:

N/A

Par or stated value:

$0

Total shares authorized:

5,000,000

as of date: April 30, 2022

Total shares outstanding:

2,000,000

as of date: April 30, 2022

Trading symbol:

N/A

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Preferred Series B

CUSIP:

N/A

Par or stated value:

$1.00

Total shares authorized:

500,000

as of date: April 30, 2022

Total shares outstanding:

155,000as of date: April 30 2022

Transfer Agent

Name:

Securities Transfer Corporation

Phone:

(469)633-0101

Email:

N/A

Address: 2901 N. Dallas Parkway #380

Plano, TX, 75093

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3

Yes: X

No:

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal

Year End:

Opening Balance

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Date 3-30 -22

Common: 9,181,501,513

Preferred A: 2,000,000

Preferred B: 70,000

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemption

type (e.g.

Shares

Securities

shares

shares

Shares were

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted

or

new

Issued (or

issued

issued at

issued to

cash or debt

Registration

  • To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

Transaction

issuance,

cancelled)

($/per

a discount

(entities must

conversion)

as of this

Type.

cancellation,

share) at

to market

have individual

-OR-

filing.

shares

Issuance

price at

with voting /

Nature of

returned to

the time

investment

Services

treasury)

of

control

Provided

issuance?

disclosed).

(Yes/No)

8-16-20

Cancelled  

24,000

Preferred

$1

No

Hamon Francis

Reduc#on of

NA

NA

Class B

Fytton

Debt

7-31-21

Issued

9,000

Preferred

$1

No

Hamon Francis

Correc#on of

Class B

Fy+on

error

    2-01,22 

  Issued   

  Preferred

   $1  

 NO    

    Devon

   Acquisi#on  

    NA 

 NA    

100,000   

Tes#ng, Inc.

Class B   

Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:

Ending Balance

Ending Balance:

Date 01-31-22

Common: 9,181,501,513

Preferred A: 2,000,000

Preferred B: 155,000

Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended June 30, 2021, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021 pursuant to the tabular format above.

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

Date of

Outstanding

Principal

Interest

Maturity

Conversion Terms (e.g.

Name of Noteholder

Reason for

Note

Balance ($)

Amount

Accrued

Date

pricing mechanism for

(entities must have

Issuance (e.g.

Issuance

at

($)

determining conversion of

individual with voting

Loan, Services,

Issuance

instrument to shares)

/ investment control

etc.)

($)

disclosed).

1-31-17

$26,445

$26,445

N/A

12-31-21

NONE

Hamon Francis Fy+on

Debt Conversion

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

  1. Financial Statements
  1. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:
    X☐ U.S. GAAP IFRS
  2. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:

Name:

Hamon Francis Fytton

Title:

Treasurer/Director

Relationship to Issuer:

Corporate Officer

Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods.

  1. Balance Sheet;
  2. Statement of Income;
  3. Statement of Cash Flows;
  4. Statement of Retained Earnings (Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity)
  5. Financial notes; and
  6. Audit letter, if audited

The accompanying Financial Statements are published separate report as described above, are incorporated by reference.

Financial statement information is considered current until the due date for the subsequent report (as set forth in the qualifications section above). To remain qualified for Current Information, a company must post its Annual Report within 90 days from its fiscal year-end date and Quarterly Reports within 45 days of each fiscal quarter-end date.

  1. Issuer's Business, Products and Services

The purpose of this section is to provide a clear description of the issuer's current operations. In answering this item, please include the following:

  1. Summarize the issuer's business operations (If the issuer does not have current operations, state "no operations") Testing for various pathogens
  2. Please list any subsidiaries, parents, or affiliated companies. Devon Testing Inc.
    None
  3. Describe the issuers' principal products or services.
    Provides testing for various pathogens at various locations and venues as per contracts.
  • The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills.

