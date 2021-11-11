Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gold Fields Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFI   US38059T1060

GOLD FIELDS LIMITED

(GFI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gold Fields Limited Operational update for the quarter ended 30 September 2021

11/11/2021 | 01:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) (JSE: GFI) is pleased to provide an operational update for the quarter ended 30 September 2021. Detailed financial and operational results are provided on a six-monthly basis i.e. at the end of June and December.

The full results are available on our website at www.goldfields.com

Enquiries

Investors

Avishkar Nagaser
Mobile:  +27 82 312 8692
Email : Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.com

Thomas Mengel
Mobile:  +27 72 493 5170
Email:  Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.com

Media

Sven Lunsche
Mobile:  +27 83 260 9279
Email :  Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com

Notes to editors

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines and one project in Australia, Chile, Ghana (including our Asanko Joint Venture), Peru and South Africa, with total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.24Moz. It has attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 52.1Moz and gold Mineral Resources of 116.0Moz. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, and an additional listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-fields-limited-operational-update-for-the-quarter-ended-30-september-2021-301421910.html

SOURCE Gold Fields Limited


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
01:20aGold Fields Limited Operational update for the quarter ended 30 September 2021
PR
11/08South Africa's AngloGold targets output cost cuts
RE
11/05Australia's largest hybrid renewable microgrid officially opened (758 Kb)
PU
10/21GoldHaven Announces Start of Exploration at Pat's Pond in Newfoundland
AQ
10/18CANDENTE COPPER : Up 3% as Options Arikepay Property to Gold Fields
MT
10/18CANDENTE COPPER : Options Arikepay Property to Gold Fields
MT
10/15GoldHaven Field Team Discovers Copper Mineralization at Smoke Mountain, BC
AQ
10/12GOLD FIELDS : RBC Upgrades Gold Fields to Outperform From Sector Perform, Boosts Price Tar..
MT
10/11Gold Fields Limited Is Due to Commence A Major Aircore (AC) Drilling Program on Lefroy ..
CI
10/07GoldHaven Discovers Two Hydrothermal Alteration Zones by Initial Drilling at Alicia and..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
More recommendations