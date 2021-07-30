Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Gold Fields Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFI   ZAE000018123

GOLD FIELDS LIMITED

(GFI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Directors: C A Carolus (Chair), C I Griffith** (Chief Executive Officer), P A Schmidt** (Chief Financial Officer), A Andani (Form 6-K)

07/30/2021 | 03:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Directors: C A Carolus (Chair), C I Griffith** (Chief Executive Officer), P A Schmidt** (Chief Financial Officer), A Andani
#
, P J Bacchus
, T P
Goodlace, S P Reid^, P G Sibiya, Y G H Suleman
^Australian,
British,
#
Ghanaian, ** Executive Director
Company Secretary: Anrè Weststrate
Gold Fields Limited
Reg. 1968/004880/06
150 Helen Road,
Sandown, Sandton,
2196

Postnet Suite 252
Private Bag X30500
Houghton, 2041
South Africa

Tel +27 11 562 9700
Fax +27 11 562 9838
www.goldfields.com



Investor Enquiries

 Avishkar Nagaser
Tel
+27 11 562 9775
Mobile +27 82 312 8692
email
Avishkar.Nagaser@
goldfields.com

Thomas Mengel
Tel
+27 11 562 9849
Mobile +27 72 493 5170
email
Thomas.Mengel@
goldfields.com

Media Enquiries

Sven Lunsche
Tel
+27 11 562 9763
Mobile +27 83 260 9279
email
Sven.Lunsche@
goldfields.com
M E D I A R E L E A S E
Trading statement for H1 2021
Johannesburg, 30 July 2021: Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE,
NYSE: GFI) advises that basic earnings per share for the six months
ended 30 June 2021 (H1 2021) are expected to be between US¢42-
46 per share, an increase of 133-156% (US¢24-28 per share) from the
basic earnings of US¢18 per share reported for the six months ended
30 June 2020 (H1 2020).

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for H1 2021 are expected to be
US¢43-47 per share, 115-135% (US¢23-27 per share) higher than the
US¢20 per share reported for H1 2020.

Normalised earnings for H1 2021 are expected to be US¢47-51 per
share, 27-38% (US¢10-14 per share) higher than the US¢37 per share
reported for H1 2020.

The increase in earnings for the period is driven largely by an increase
in revenue (both higher gold price received and increase in gold sold);
a reduction in the loss on financial instruments; partially offset by
higher net operating costs and higher tax.

Attributable gold equivalent production for the six months ended 30
June 2021 increased marginally YoY to 1,104koz (H1 2020:
1,087koz).

All-in sustaining costs (AISC) for the Group for H1 2021 are
US$1,093/oz, compared to US$987/oz in H1 2020, an increase of
11% YoY, driven by an increase in net operating costs.

All-in costs (AIC) for H1 2021 are 20% higher YoY at US$1,274/oz (H1
2020: US$1,065/oz) as project capital ramped up at the Salares Norte
project in Chile.

For Q2 2021, attributable group gold-equivalent production was
563koz (Q1 2021: 541koz), with AISC of US$1,107/oz (Q1 2021:
US$1,078/oz) and AIC of US$1,297/oz (Q1 2021: US$1,249/oz).

The financial information on which this trading statement is based has
not been reviewed, and reported on, by the Company's external
auditors.

Gold Fields is expected to release H1 2021 financial results on
Thursday, 19 August 2021.

Enquiries

Investors

Avishkar Nagaser
Tel: +27 11 562-9775
Mobile: +27 82 312 8692
Email : Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.com

Thomas Mengel
Tel: +27 11 562 9849
Mobile: +27 72 493 5170
Email: Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.com

Media

Sven Lunsche
Tel: +27 11 562-9763
Mobile: +27 83 260 9279
Email : Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com
ends
Notes to editors

About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines and one project in Australia, Chile, Ghana (including our
Asanko Joint Venture), Peru and South Africa, with total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.24Moz. It has attributable gold-
equivalent Mineral Reserves of 52.1Moz and gold Mineral Resources of 116.0Moz. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock
Exchange (JSE) Limited, and an additional listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd


Disclaimer

Gold Fields Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 19:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
03:09pDIRECTORS : C A Carolus (Chair), C I Griffith** (Chief Executive Officer), P A S..
PU
03:27aGOLD FIELDS LIMITED : Trading statement for H1 2021
AQ
03:26aGold Fields Limited Announces Operating Results for the Second Quarter and Si..
CI
02:59aGOLD FIELDS : Trading statement for H1 2021
PU
02:40aGold Fields' 1st Half Earnings Per Share Rose Significantly as Sales Grew
DJ
07/29Namibia Critical Metals Announces Drilling Started at Grootfontein Gold and N..
AQ
07/29GOLD FIELDS : South deep rolls out vaccination to all employees and contractors
PU
07/13TWENTY SEVEN CO. LIMITED : - Large gold-in-soil anomalism identified at Yarbu Go..
AQ
07/07CHINCHILLA CHALLENGE : regulator to judge miner Gold Fields' relocation of endan..
RE
07/07CHINCHILLA CHALLENGE : regulator to judge miner Gold Fields' relocation of endan..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 58 405 M 4 003 M 4 003 M
Net income 2021 12 497 M 856 M 856 M
Net Debt 2021 10 388 M 712 M 712 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,41x
Yield 2021 3,18%
Capitalization 127 B 8 719 M 8 721 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 16 513
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gold Fields Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 145,30 ZAR
Average target price 169,00 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Ivan Griffith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul A. Schmidt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Cheryl Ann Carolus Non-Executive Chairman
Richard J. Butcher Executive Vice President-Technical
Taryn L. Harmse Group Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED5.62%8 851
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION24.66%30 535
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC0.10%5 963
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-16.23%5 661
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK30.23%4 320
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.-11.89%3 997