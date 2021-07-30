Directors: C A Carolus (Chair), C I Griffith** (Chief Executive Officer), P A Schmidt** (Chief Financial Officer), A Andani (Form 6-K)

Directors: C A Carolus (Chair), C I Griffith** (Chief Executive Officer), P A Schmidt** (Chief Financial Officer), A Andani
M E D I A R E L E A S E
Trading statement for H1 2021
Johannesburg, 30 July 2021: Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE,
NYSE: GFI) advises that basic earnings per share for the six months
ended 30 June 2021 (H1 2021) are expected to be between US¢42-
46 per share, an increase of 133-156% (US¢24-28 per share) from the
basic earnings of US¢18 per share reported for the six months ended
30 June 2020 (H1 2020).
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for H1 2021 are expected to be
US¢43-47 per share, 115-135% (US¢23-27 per share) higher than the
US¢20 per share reported for H1 2020.
Normalised earnings for H1 2021 are expected to be US¢47-51 per
share, 27-38% (US¢10-14 per share) higher than the US¢37 per share
reported for H1 2020.
The increase in earnings for the period is driven largely by an increase
in revenue (both higher gold price received and increase in gold sold);
a reduction in the loss on financial instruments; partially offset by
higher net operating costs and higher tax.
Attributable gold equivalent production for the six months ended 30
June 2021 increased marginally YoY to 1,104koz (H1 2020:
1,087koz).
All-in sustaining costs (AISC) for the Group for H1 2021 are
US$1,093/oz, compared to US$987/oz in H1 2020, an increase of
11% YoY, driven by an increase in net operating costs.
All-in costs (AIC) for H1 2021 are 20% higher YoY at US$1,274/oz (H1
2020: US$1,065/oz) as project capital ramped up at the Salares Norte
project in Chile.
For Q2 2021, attributable group gold-equivalent production was
563koz (Q1 2021: 541koz), with AISC of US$1,107/oz (Q1 2021:
US$1,078/oz) and AIC of US$1,297/oz (Q1 2021: US$1,249/oz).
The financial information on which this trading statement is based has
not been reviewed, and reported on, by the Company's external
auditors.
Gold Fields is expected to release H1 2021 financial results on
Thursday, 19 August 2021.
