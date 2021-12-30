Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Gold Fields Limited
  News
  Summary
    GFI   ZAE000018123

GOLD FIELDS LIMITED

(GFI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 12/29
168.83 ZAR   -1.04%
11:17aGOLD FIELDS : Alfred Baku, Gold Fields' EVP West Africa, resigns
PU
12/13Gold Fields Purpose, Vision, Strategy & Values
AQ
12/10GOLD FIELDS' : Purpose, Vision, Strategy & Values
PU
Gold Fields : Alfred Baku, Gold Fields' EVP West Africa, resigns

12/30/2021 | 11:17am EST
INVESTORS AND MEDIA Media releases

Media releases Alfred Baku, Gold Fields' EVP West Africa, resigns
Thursday, 30 December 2021

Accra, 20 December 2021: Alfred Baku, Gold Fields' EVP and Head of the West Africa Region, has announced his decision to resign to pursue other opportunities. His resignation takes effect from 31 December 2021.

Mr Baku has been with Gold Fields for almost 20 years, the last eight of which he headed the Region and was a member of the Gold Fields Group Executive Committee. He also held a senior position at the Ghana Chamber of Mines.

Joshua Mortoti will act as EVP and Head of West Africa until a permanent replacement has been appointed.

"I want to thank Alfred for his enormous contribution to Gold Fields and the mining industry in Ghana. He has established Gold Fields as one of the leading companies in the country and ensured that we are a major contributor to the economic wellbeing of the country and our host communities in Tarkwa and Damang. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours," said Gold Fields CEO, Chris Griffith.

Alfred Baku commented: "Gold Fields has been my home for many years, and I am pleased that I have served the company, our people and our host communities to the best of my abilities. Having brought the Gold Fields West Africa Region to its current strong position, I believe it is time to move on and explore other challenges. I would like to express my profound gratitude and thanks to all our employees for their enormous support throughout the years."


Disclaimer

Gold Fields Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 16:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 63 067 M 3 968 M 3 968 M
Net income 2021 13 692 M 862 M 862 M
Net Debt 2021 11 164 M 702 M 702 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 2,65%
Capitalization 150 B 9 395 M 9 430 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
EV / Sales 2022 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 5 818
Free-Float 99,7%
Technical analysis trends GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 168,83 ZAR
Average target price 170,00 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 0,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Ivan Griffith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul A. Schmidt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Cheryl Ann Carolus Non-Executive Chairman
Richard J. Butcher Executive Vice President-Technical
Taryn L. Harmse Group Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED22.72%9 612
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION8.62%25 969
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP., LTD.-6.81%6 249
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-18.24%5 411
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-6.95%5 345
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.-15.58%3 851