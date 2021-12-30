Gold Fields : Alfred Baku, Gold Fields' EVP West Africa, resigns

INVESTORS AND MEDIA Media releases

Thursday, 30 December 2021

Accra, 20 December 2021: Alfred Baku, Gold Fields' EVP and Head of the West Africa Region, has announced his decision to resign to pursue other opportunities. His resignation takes effect from 31 December 2021.

Mr Baku has been with Gold Fields for almost 20 years, the last eight of which he headed the Region and was a member of the Gold Fields Group Executive Committee. He also held a senior position at the Ghana Chamber of Mines.

Joshua Mortoti will act as EVP and Head of West Africa until a permanent replacement has been appointed.

"I want to thank Alfred for his enormous contribution to Gold Fields and the mining industry in Ghana. He has established Gold Fields as one of the leading companies in the country and ensured that we are a major contributor to the economic wellbeing of the country and our host communities in Tarkwa and Damang. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours," said Gold Fields CEO, Chris Griffith.

Alfred Baku commented: "Gold Fields has been my home for many years, and I am pleased that I have served the company, our people and our host communities to the best of my abilities. Having brought the Gold Fields West Africa Region to its current strong position, I believe it is time to move on and explore other challenges. I would like to express my profound gratitude and thanks to all our employees for their enormous support throughout the years."

